U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,912.00
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,161.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,035.25
    +16.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.49
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.10
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.07
    +0.16 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9919
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.65
    +0.66 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1500
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9920
    +1.2350 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,806.78
    -1,161.70 (-5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.70
    -28.80 (-5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.88
    -60.56 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market Report 2022: Market Revenue for 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2024, and 2026, Along with CAGR Projections through 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market

Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market
Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses different technologies, applications, and regional market development in the fuel cell forklifts market. This report also covers market analysis for countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, and others, where the opportunities for fuel cell forklifts are lucrative. However, deployment data for fuel cell forklifts is not available for all the countries.

Fuel cells are the future technology which can alter the conventional energy sources such as gasoline, diesel, LPG, and others, in the coming decades. Fuel cells are being used in the material handling industry as these cells are more efficient than the conventional technologies. Fuel cell forklifts require only 2-3 minutes to refuel. While traditional battery-powered forklifts require around 3-5 hours to recharge the battery.

The battery swapping is also a time consuming task requiring labor and hoisting systems. Currently, the spendings for battery-powered forklifts are high compared to fuel cell forklifts. But, in ten-year operational time periods, fuel cell forklifts will be the less costly option to consumers, as opposed to battery-powered forklifts. Therefore, retail industry companies such as Amazon and Walmart are using these forklifts to gain long term benefits as they are experiencing an increase in their productivity.

The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc. We have also covered a list of other companies in the global and regional market with their product-related information. Aside from this, the analyst has also covered the patent analysis for the fuel cell forklift market.

We have included inflation in the product pricing which is reflected in the market value of the historic year, while the forecasted values are nominal values.

The report also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the global and regional level. 2021 is considered a historic/base year, 2022 is an estimated year, and the market values are forecasted for five years until 2027. All market values are in the dollar ($) million and volume is measured in units.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Fuel cell is a clean energy technology and can be used as green fuel in many industries, from automotive to medical to electronics. Pollution levels are increasing at an alarming rate and greenhouse gases have started to damage the environmental structure.

Most countries are working towards the development and commercialization of clean fuels such as hydrogen, which does not emit any kind of harmful gases after burning. Historically, the material handling industry has been an important sector in GDP development for all countries.

By using nonrenewable fuels, such as LPG, diesel, and gasoline, significant levels of harmful gases are generated which can affect the health of those working in warehouses and factories. Therefore, forklift users are also shifting to the use of battery power forklifts; however, these forklifts require a dedicated space in the warehouse for battery storing, recharging, and swapping.

For warehouses, retailing centers, plants, factories, and others, productivity is the key criteria for generating revenue. Therefore, forklift users are showing interest in using fuel cell forklifts as they take less time to refuel and the overall expenditure for these forklifts is comparatively less over a 10-year period.

Due to these changes and the rising adoption of hydrogen-powered forklifts, the publisher has decided to analyze the market and measure the impact of these advanced forklifts on the conventional forklift market.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, and 2026, along with the projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size for fuel cell forklift technology, market forecast in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, power capacity, and region

  • Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the fuel cell forklift market and its vendor landscape

  • Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and regulations and standards for fuel cell forklifts

  • Review of registered patents filed on various technologies for fuel cell forklifts during 2020-2022, and their corresponding patent share analysis

  • Insight into the company competitive landscape featuring top players in the eco-structure of fuel cell forklift industry, their recent market developments and key strategies adopted

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Air Liquide S.A., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Kion Group AG, and Plug Power Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Overview

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Regional Breakdown

  • Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Current Market Overview

  • History of the Forklift

  • Development Trend of Fuel Cell Forklift

  • Advantages of Fuel Cell Forklift

  • High Productivity

  • Cost-Effective in Long Term

  • Slashes Electricity Use

  • Withstands Extreme Temperatures

  • Occupies Less Space

  • Decreases Carbon Footprint

  • Growing Commercial Adoption

  • Types of Fuel Cells

  • Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (Pem)

  • Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

  • Alkaline Fuel Cells

  • Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

  • Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

  • Reversible Fuel Cells

  • Comparison Between Infrastructure for Advanced Technology and Conventional Technology

  • Comparison Between Fuel Cell Forklift and Battery Forklift

  • Cost Comparison for Class 1 Material Handling Equipment Basis to Different Factors

  • Greenhouse Gas Emission from Different Types of Forklifts

  • Component of Fuel Cell

  • Fuel Cell Stack

  • Fuel Processor

  • Power Conditioners

  • Air Compressors

  • Humidifiers

  • Component of Pem Fuel Cell

  • Membrane Electrode Assembly

  • Hardware

  • Hydrogen Production Methods

  • Components of Hydrogen Infrastructure for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Material Handling Equipment Overview

  • Bulk Material Handling Equipment

  • Engineered System

  • Industrial Trucks

  • Policy Framework for the Promotion of Fuel Cell Powered Forklifts

  • Europe

  • North America: U.S. And Canada

  • Japan, China, South Korea, and Germany

  • Cost of Fuel Cell Forklifts by Country

  • Value Chain Analysis for Global Fuel Cell Forklifts Market

  • Fuel Cell Stack Manufacturers

  • Power Pack System Integrators

  • Forklift Oems (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

  • Forklift Users

  • Global Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Key Challenges

  • Current Market Trends

  • Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces Model

  • Associations, Regulatory Bodies, Research Institutes, and Others

  • Impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine-Russia War on the Global Market

  • Covid-19 Impact

  • Russia and Ukraine War Impact

  • Industry Expert Insights

  • Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Key Segment

  • Introduction

  • Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Country/Region

  • Introduction

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Fuel Cell Forklift Deployment History

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Country

  • Fuel Cell Forklift Deployment History

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Fuel Cell Forklifts Deployment History

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Country/Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

  • Introduction

  • Top Players in the Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Overall Strategies Adopted by Fuel Cell Forklift Players

  • Key Developments

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • Key Companies

  • Air Liquide S.A.

  • Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.

  • Auriga Energy Ltd.

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • Beijing Sinohytec Co. Ltd.

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

  • Johnson Matthey

  • Kion Group AG

  • Nel Asa

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

  • Shanghai Pearl Hydrogen Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Toyota Material Handling Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb6hz1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • Oil Hits Lowest Since January as Dollar, Demand Concerns Flare

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil sank to the lowest since January as the dollar surged to a record and global demand concerns escalated, including in lockdown-hit China. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapWest Texas Interm

  • Why Apple's digital ad business is gaining an edge over Google and Facebook

    Apple is gaining ground across the digital ads landscape, challenging Google and Facebook's longtime dominance.

  • Britain’s biggest gas supplier Norway willing to discuss price cap - live updates

    Russia hunting microchips made by company buying Newport Wafer Fab FTSE 100 drops 1.2pc Ben Marlow: The cash crisis at British Gas owner shows our energy market is utterly broken Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • AFRICA OIL TO PRESENT AT TOWN HALL MEETING

    (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a physical and virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 17:30 CEST (11:30 EDT). View PDF version

  • Economic data, Apple iPhone launch: What to watch in markets this week

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss market volatility, the expectations for economic releases, and Apple’s upcoming product launch.

  • China's trade falters as demand wanes at home and abroad

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy. Outbound shipments have outperformed other economic drivers this year but now face growing challenges as rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions pummel external demand. The disappointing August trade figures rattled global financial markets, which have already been buckling under a surging dollar and the prospect of much higher U.S. interest rates.

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Biden Administration releases $50B CHIPS Act application timeline and objectives

    Intel and other semiconductor manufacturers are banking on CHIPS Act funding to expand their U.S. footprints.

  • Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal Cr

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Robot manicure shakes up multibillion dollar nail industry

    Target teams up with robotics company Clockwork to offer robot manicures in six U.S. stores.

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • Small Deposits: TD settles class action; Janney picks new wealth head

    A federal judge in Camden, New Jersey has given her initial approval for a settlement in a class action lawsuit brought by two TD Bank consumers who claimed they were misled when applying for a secured credit card.

  • Germany’s Energy Crisis Deepens as Local Utilities Cry for Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s fears that soaring power and gas prices could trigger a deeper crisis is starting to get real. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashSeveral hundred local utilities are coming under