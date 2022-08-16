U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,679.00
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.70
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.51
    +1.10 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    -0.17 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0140
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    +0.40 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3740
    +1.1020 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,073.66
    -32.34 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.88
    -16.88 (-2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.37
    +50.22 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report analyses different technologies, applications, and regional market development in the fuel cell forklifts market. This report also covers market analysis for countries such as the U.

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314660/?utm_source=GNW
S., China, Japan, and others, where the opportunities for fuel cell forklifts are lucrative. However, deployment data for fuel cell forklifts is not available for all the countries.

The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios.The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc.

We have also covered a list of other companies in the global and regional market with their product-related information. Aside from this, the analyst has also covered the patent analysis for the fuel cell forklift market.

We have included inflation in the product pricing which is reflected in the market value of the historic year, while the forecasted values are nominal values.

The report also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the global and regional level. 2021 is considered a historic/base year, 2022 is an estimated year, and the market values are forecasted for five years until 2027. All market values are in the dollar ($) million and volume is measured in units.

Report Includes:
- 33 data tables and 16 additional tables
- A brief general overview of the global markets for fuel cell forklifts within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, and 2026, along with the projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size for fuel cell forklift technology, market forecast in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, power capacity, and region
- Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the fuel cell forklift market and its vendor landscape
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and regulations and standards for fuel cell forklifts
- Review of registered patents filed on various technologies for fuel cell forklifts during 2020-2022, and their corresponding patent share analysis
- Insight into the company competitive landscape featuring top players in the eco-structure of fuel cell forklift industry, their recent market developments and key strategies adopted
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Air Liquide S.A., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Kion Group AG, and Plug Power Inc.

Summary:
Fuel cells are the future technology which can alter the conventional energy sources such as gasoline, diesel, LPG, and others, in the coming decades.Fuel cells are being used in the material handling industry as these cells are more efficient than the conventional technologies.

Fuel cell forklifts require only 2-3 minutes to refuel.While traditional battery-powered forklifts require around 3-5 hours to recharge the battery.

The battery swapping is also a time consuming task requiring labor and hoisting systems. Currently, the spendings for battery-powered forklifts are high compared to fuel cell forklifts. But, in ten-yearoperational time periods, fuel cell forkliftswill be the less costly option to consumers, as
opposed to battery-powered forklifts. Therefore, retail industry companies such as Amazon and Walmart are using these forklifts to gain long termbenefits as they are experiencing an increase in their productivity.

According to BCC Research estimations, the global value of fuel cell forklifts is expected to reach REDACTED, with a CAGR of REDACTED, by the end of forecast period. The U.S. is projected to dominate in the global market, in terms of value, during the forecast period, as hydrogen fuel has been a viable option in this country

Reasons for Doing This Study:
Fuel cell is a clean energy technology and can be used as green fuel in many industries, from automotive to medical to electronics.Pollution levels are increasing at an alarming rate and greenhouse gases have started to damage the environmental structure.

Most countries are working towards the development and commercialization of clean fuels such as hydrogen, which does not emit any kind of harmful gases after burning.Historically, the material handling industry has been an important sector in GDP development for all countries.

By using nonrenewable fuels, such as LPG, diesel, and gasoline, significant levels of harmful gases are generated which can affect the health of those working in warehouses and factories.Therefore, forklift users are also shifting to the use of battery power forklifts; however, these forklifts require a dedicated space in the warehouse for battery storing, recharging, and swapping.

For warehouses, retailing centers, plants, factories, and others, productivity is the key criteria for generating revenue. Therefore, forklift users are showing interest in using fuel cell forklifts as they take less time to refuel and the overall expenditure for these forklifts is comparatively less over a 10-year period.

Due to these changes and the rising adoption of hydrogen-powered forklifts, BCC has decided to analyze the market and measure the impact of these advanced forklifts on the conventional forklift market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314660/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Chipmakers’ Pandemic Boom Turns to Bust as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in an industry famous for its roller-coaster cycles, chipmakers are bracing for a particularly severe shift in coming months, when a record-setting sales surge is threatening to give way to the worst decline in a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release o

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • German Power Hits Record 500 Euros With No Signs of Slowing Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s benchmark power price surged above 500 euros for the first time, ratcheting up pressure on households and businesses as the worst energy crisis in decades looks set to persist well into next year. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( TSE:BLDP ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • The Real First Step In Retirement Planning Is Worth $200,000

    How much difference would $200,000 make to your retirement nest egg? If you decide you can retire comfortably with $200,000 less in savings, how much sooner could you retire? Now, 401(k) members say they'll need only $1.7 million for retirement.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSin

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • China Facing Power Supply Threat From Drought in Sichuan

    (Bloomberg) -- A heat wave in Sichuan is curbing hydropower generation in a growing threat to electricity supply and economic growth in one of China’s most-populous provinces. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong W

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapo

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid job cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live host Seana Smith peeks at Warner Bros. Discovery stock following reported job cuts and the production companies' transition into its merger.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks in the green despite UK jobs numbers surprise

    Good performance from mining stocks are driving the FTSE up.

  • Saudi prince made $500 million Russia bet at start of Ukraine war

    (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its move came as many Western nations imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.