U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,050.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,406.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,324.00
    +12.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.47
    -1.21 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.03
    -0.56 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0100
    +0.1790 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,401.69
    -22.27 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,920.71
    -26.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Global Fuel Cell Generator Market Report 2023: Growing Efforts to Reduce CO2 Emissions Bolster Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fuel Cell Generator Market

Global Fuel Cell Generator Market
Global Fuel Cell Generator Market

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Generator Market Outlook by Type, End-user - Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the fuel cell generator market was worth around USD 330 million, and it is projected to advance at a 17.50% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, hitting USD 1,199 million in 2030, as per the report.

This development can be ascribed to several reasons, including the burgeoning need for the minimalization of CO2 emissions, easy availability of fuel cell generators, and demand for the renewable generation of energy.

Variants that Use Hydrogen Are Highest Revenue Contributors

Hydrogen fuel cell generators have the largest market share, of approximately 55%, mainly because they do not release any damaging gases. This, in turn, removes the prices associated with deploying a dedicated CCUS system. Moreover, these generators are dependable and offer 40-60% output efficiency and scalability.

Numerous nations are targeting to decrease their overall releases of CO2 to zero by 2050. This is because governments' focus has amplified on making a decarbonized future over the past few years. To accomplish this aim, the introduction of renewable sources, including solar, biomass, hydro, wind, and geothermal, is vital.

However, the production of electricity from the sun and wind has a few drawbacks, the biggest of which is the output disparities, as these technologies are reliant on weather conditions.

Fuel Cell Generator Usage in Aquaculture To Grow at Highest Rate

Aquaculture will be the fastest-growing end user, witnessing a CAGR of approximately 19.2%, credited to the increasing aquaculture activities and strong ecological impact ascribed to it due to the high-volume consumption of electricity and water.

Thus, to lessen the environmental effects, governments have taken numerous steps for utilizing fuel-cell-based generators as an alternative to diesel generators.

As per the estimates of the NOAA, the aquaculture sector in the U.S. generates USD 1.5 billion every year and supports 1.7 million people engaged in fisheries.

North America Is Leading the Way in Fuel Cell Generator Usage

North America is dominating the industry, and it is projected to continue with the dominance throughout the decade. This can be ascribed to the acceptance of clean sources for generating heat and electricity.

In North America, the U.S. is leading the market, and it will develop with a CAGR of 18.1%, credited to the solid economic support of the government and the private sector.

The growth in the usage of renewable sources and snowballing electricity needs from the aquaculture and data centers industries are the major factors that will boost the industry in the future.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

160

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$330 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$1199 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 5. Market Indicators

Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

Chapter 7. Global Market
7.1. Overview
7.2. Market Volume, by Type (2017-2030)
7.3. Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)
7.4. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)
7.5. Market Volume, by Region (2017-2030)
7.6. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 8. North America Market

Chapter 9. Europe Market

Chapter 10. APAC Market

Chapter 11. LATAM Market

Chapter 12. MEA Market

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14. Company Profiles

Chapter 15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Bloom Energy Corporation

  • Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.

  • PowerCell Sweden AB

  • Proton Motor Power Systems PLC

  • Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation

  • Siemens Energy

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • Teco 2030 ASA

  • Cummins Inc.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Powerup Energy Technologies

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • SFC Energy AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhir2e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

    Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks, a move to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • McDonald's New Take on the Big Mac Hits North America

    While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.

  • New phase, new you: Here are 3 crucial things you must let go of in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Exxon Mobil sued over 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De

  • Texts From Crypto Giant Binance Reveal Plan to Elude U.S. Authorities

    The exchange was intertwined with an American firm portrayed as independent. Now, regulators are circling.

  • Comcast Markets an Internet Service Designed to Mislead Customers

    The Xfinity company now sells an internet network with a name that greatly overstates what you're getting.

  • China Favors Chips, AI Executives Over Internet Tycoons at Top Political Meetings

    Seats once reserved for web executives are redistributed as Beijing’s priorities shift amid rising technology competition with the U.S.

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans. Should You, Too?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Biggest Retail Companies

    With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Here are some notable charts to monitor in commodities markets over the coming days.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewOilCrude oil explorers, investors and analysts will gather this week at the CERAWeek

  • This Department-Store Stock Has Trounced Apple, Amazon and Tesla

    Family-controlled Dillard’s has combined share buybacks with keeping costs down, inventory tight and staff engaged with “nearly fanatical” customers.

  • Should I Buy REITs in My Roth IRA?

    Real estate investing is a field that appeals to a lot of investors with diverse portfolios. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a great way to invest in real estate without having to own and manage physical property. But they can come … Continue reading → The post Should You Buy REITs in Your Roth IRA? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon to close 8 Go convenience stores in latest cost-cutting moves

    Despite the store closures, Amazon said the company is committed to the Go format and will continue to open locations.

  • Tech war: China's young chip-making talent jostles for work in a tight semiconductor job market amid economic slowdown

    More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp

  • Why IRA, Roth IRA, and 401(k) Contributions Are Limited

    The IRS caps contributions to retirement savings plans to prevent high earners from benefiting more from the tax breaks than the average worker.

  • India considers raising palm oil import tax to help rapeseed farmers

    India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday. The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil. "We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices," said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.

  • UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs arm among bidders in possible $10 bln Subway sale, Sky News says

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm is among the suitors for the U.S. based sandwich chain Subway, which has been put up for sale with an estimated $10 billion price tag, Sky News reported on Saturday. Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital are also among the other suitors, the report added. Goldman Sachs and TPG declined to comment.