Global Fuel Cell Hydrogen Policy and Regulations Report 2021
The Paris Accord of 2015 is a major landmark for global climate action and move toward a zero-carbon society. Understandably, this has led to a vast interest in renewable power across the globe. However, this alone is not enough to decarbonize the global community.
Hydrogen is fast becoming a key component in the transition from a petroleum economy to a low-carbon society, and governments across the globe have been active in investments in both renewable energy and hydrogen production using this renewable energy.
Another interesting aspect is the potential for hydrogen to be applied across industries, including steel manufacturing, fertilizers, heating and power for buildings, and mobility. As such, many countries have come up with a hydrogen strategy prioritizing their targets and have committed to investments running into billions over the next decade.
While some countries have prioritized production and export, others have made domestic and foreign investments to ensure future supply. There are also specific targets relating to production, in terms of cost or quantity, or specific areas that are being targeted for decarbonizing, such as industries, heating and power, or mobility.
For hydrogen to be able to truly decarbonize, however, it is essential that the power used for producing hydrogen also has low or zero emissions. When using renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower that are zero-emission solutions, the hydrogen so produced is classified as 'green' hydrogen. While other low-carbon solutions, such as using Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are often termed as 'blue' hydrogen or the one produced using nuclear power is called 'purple' hydrogen.
The demand for decarbonization, increasing investments into renewable energy, and hydrogen's potential for wide application areas make hydrogen key in achieving a low-carbon society. While the investments into the hydrogen ecosystem are only just beginning, they are poised for rapid growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Strategic Imperative
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Hydrogen Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment and Scope - Global Hydrogen Industry
Hydrogen Policies - Research Scope
Market Segmentation
3. Growth Environment
Global Hydrogen Policies and Incentives
The Hydrogen Color Spectrum
Market Evaluation Dashboard - Asia
Market Evaluation Dashboard - Europe
Market Evaluation Dashboard - Americas
Market Evaluation Dashboard - Other Regions
4. Country Profiles - Australia
Australia - National Hydrogen Strategy
Australia - First Low Emission Technology
Australia - Focus on Exporting Hydrogen
5. Canada
Canada - Hydrogen Strategy for Canada
6. Chile
Chile - National Green Hydrogen Strategy
7. China
China - Hydrogen Strategy Emerging
China - Promoting Green Hydrogen
8. France
France - Hydrogen Deployment Plan for Energy Transition
9. Germany
Germany - Strategic Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells
10. India
India - India H2 Alliance (IH2A)
11. Japan
Japan - Strategic Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells
12. Morocco
Morocco - National Hydrogen Commission and Green Hydrogen Maroc
13. The Netherlands
The Netherlands - Dutch National Hydrogen Strategy (DNHS)
14. Norway
Norway - Hydrogen Strategy
Norway - Hydrogen Strategy and Maritime Sector
15. South Korea
South Korea - Hydrogen Economy Roadmap
South Korea - Green New Deal
South Korea - Hydrogen Powered Cities for 2022
16. Switzerland
Switzerland - No Specific Hydrogen Strategy
Switzerland - Hydrogen for Mobility
Switzerland - Closed Loop Hydrogen Cycle with Trucks
17. UK
UK - Green Industrial Revolution
UK - Hydrogen Strategy as a Part of the Green Industrial Revolution
18. US
United States - Hydrogen Program Plan
19. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Hydrogen Technology and IP for Attracting Increased Investments
Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnering for Hydrogen Research and Development, Production, and Transport Technologies
Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen as a Commodity or Service for Geographic Expansion
20. List of Exhibits
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cdebx
