U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,717.93
    +39.98 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,541.16
    +355.34 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,785.55
    +109.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.47
    +27.72 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.80
    -2.66 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.80
    -6.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9860
    -0.0290 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1500
    +0.1940 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,444.62
    -50.52 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.83
    -3.88 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.04
    +34.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

The Global Fuel Cell Market is expected to grow by 3985.8 MW during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.45% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Fuel Cell Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the fuel cell market and it is poised to grow by 3985. 8 MW during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26. 45% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cell Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787951/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the fuel cell market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources, growing government incentives to increase the adoption of fuel cell vehicles, and environmental benefits.
The fuel cell market analysis includes application, product segment, and geographic landscape.

The fuel cell market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Transport
• Stationary
• Portable

By Product
• PEMFC
• PAFC
• SOFC
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
• US
• Germany
• China
• Japan
• South Korea

This study identifies the increasing R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cell market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of zero-energy homes and the increasing adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fuel cell market covers the following areas:
• Fuel cell market sizing
• Fuel cell market forecast
• Fuel cell market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cell market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc, General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Intelligent Energy Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Group, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Also, the fuel cell market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787951/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Oil futures move lower as fears of a recession outweigh support from tight supplies

    Oil futures move lower on Tuesday, pressured by ongoing fears of a recession that could slow energy demand, even as tight global supplies help to keep a floor under prices.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hyundai Motor is considering selling its Russia plant - media report

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor is considering options for its suspended Russia operations that could include selling its manufacturing plant there, South Korean media reported on Tuesday. Many factories in Russia have suspended production and furloughed workers due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of sanctions and an exodus of Western manufacturers since Moscow sent armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Hyundai Motor recently submitted to management a report analysing its future prospects in Russia due to the difficult operating environment, Dong-a Ilbo newspaper said, citing an unidentified auto industry source.

  • Want to get richer? You may need to stop looking at saving money like this, and start viewing it like this instead

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Despite many high-yield savings accounts paying more than they have in over a decade — see the highest savings rates you may get now here — most Americans are under-saved. More than half (56%) of Americans couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expenses with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate.