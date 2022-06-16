U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Global Fuel Cell Trucks Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2021: Prospects of Fuel Cell Trucks in Hydrogen Economies is Intriguing for Companies That Pursue Zero-Emission Mobility Solutions

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cell Trucks Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trend observed is the exponential increase in year-on-year budget for hydrogen research, production, and application as countries recognize hydrogen as potential pathway for carbon neutrality. Cost competitiveness will determine the degree to which hydrogen will play a role in driving the trend forward. Cost-effective, low-carbon production is the primary target of most countries.

The development of hydrogen fuel cells for mobility applications is gaining traction, and given the various public and private sector initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility, there are immense growth opportunities worldwide for fuel cell trucks. Propelling fuel cell trucks will be largely driven by incentives available for fleets, especially during the initial transition period, to alleviate pressures of high vehicle cost, infrastructure installment, and hydrogen price. Attractive incentive programs are required to motivate fleets to adopt fuel cell trucks.

Overall, the mobility industry is at crossroads to take critical decisions and strategic choices to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. Technology leadership, financial prowess, and robust supply chain are essential to be competitive in emerging market opportunities. Manufacturers, suppliers, and relevant ecosystem participants are faced with the objective to establish technology progress, infrastructure footprint, and cost favorability to enable commercial-scale deployment of fuel cell trucks.

One of the major hurdles to transition to fuel cell trucks among many is the lack of sufficient refueling infrastructure and the limitation of onboard hydrogen storage. The trucks that are currently in operation offer only restricted range, as companies are working to push the boundaries of current limitations.

Governments across the world are engaging with major companies, research institutes, and material labs to explore the potential of fuel cell trucks while offering financial support, technological guidance, and dedicated test facilities. Platform modularity is imperative considering the limited window of transition period, to enable companies achieve economies of scale globally.

Currently, there are several medium- and heavy-duty fuel cell trucks in the trial phase that have been launched in limited numbers, with more models in the development phase and targets to commence trials and large-scale commercialization. Companies are working to overcome the barriers that limit the performance of fuel cell trucks and achieve product metrics that will enable fuel cell trucks to be positioned along with battery electric solutions.

Companies are expanding into new markets through direct ventures or partnerships, with very high rate of collaborations and joint ventures between incumbent participants, powertrain companies, Tier 1 suppliers, and infrastructure companies in the recent years.

Supply chain readiness will be vital for manufacturers, to ramp up production volumes when the market demand for fuel cell trucks surges. As companies are provided with the targets to reduce overall fleet emission, they will be forced to push zero-emission trucks as a viable solution for customers. With fuel cell trucks being a prospective solution for long-haul applications, companies need to expedite technological choices and product development processes, and validate vehicle performance at the earliest.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Truck Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

  • Roadmap to Hydrogen Mobility in Trucks

  • Hydrogen Ecosystem

  • How Hydrogen Mobility is Driving the Industry

  • Snapshot of Fuel Cell Truck Market Size by 2030

  • Fuel Cell Trucks - Key Global Manufacturers

  • Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives

  • Why are Fuel Trucks Needed?

  • Research Scope

  • Research Aims and Objectives

  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer

  • Powertrain Technology Segmentation

3. Overview of Hydrogen Ecosystem

  • Hydrogen - Production Methods

  • Global H2 Production - Pathways of Interest

  • Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Budgetary Spending - Global

  • Hydrogen Projects - Pipeline Investment Plans

  • Cost of Hydrogen Production Using Natural Gas

  • Cost of Hydrogen Production - Outlook Till 2050

  • Low-carbon Hydrogen Production

  • Low Carbon Hydrogen Production Plans - Global

  • Map of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (HRS) Around the World

4. Fuel Cell Trucks - Technology Trends

  • Fuel Cell Truck - Simple Powertrain Schematics

  • Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

  • Types of Fuel Cell Systems

  • WTW Efficiency of Hydrogen - For Trucks

  • Application Suitability Based on Payload Capacity

  • Use Case Applicability For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

  • Fuel Cell Truck - Technology Roadmap

5. Market Landscape, Dynamics and Ecosystem

  • Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers - North America

  • Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers - Europe

  • Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers - China

  • Fuel Cell Trucks - Development Trend

  • Daimler - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • Volvo - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • Paccar - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • Traton - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • Hyundai - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • Navistar - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • Hino-Toyota - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • CNH-Nikola - Strategy and Development Roadmap

  • Fuel Cell Trucks - Value Chain Participants

  • Strategic Industry Associations and Collaborations

  • Fuel Cell Trucks - Capability Expansion and Start-ups

  • Key Suppliers Capability Snapshot - North America and Europe

  • Key Suppliers Capability Snapshot - Asia

  • Fuel Cell Trucks - Business Model

6. Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

  • Parameters/Assumptions - HD Long Haul, North America

  • Total Cost of Ownership - HD Long Haul, North America

  • Cost per Mile Components - HD Long Haul, North America

  • Parameters/Assumptions - HD Long Haul, Europe

  • Total Cost of Ownership - HD Long Haul, Europe

  • Cost per Mile Components - HD Long Haul, Europe

7. Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives

  • Global Hydrogen Roadmap Strategy - Timeline

  • US - Funding and Targets for H2 Development

  • CARB's Advanced Clean Trucks Regulation (ACT)

  • US - Incentives and Taxation for Fuel Cell Trucks

  • Europe - Subsidies and Incentives: Cars, Vans, Buses

  • Europe - Key Fuel Cell Mobility Projects

  • China Fuel Cell Vehicle Policy

  • China - Hydrogen Corridor

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Technological Competence Vital to be Competitive Against Battery Electric and Diesel Powertrains

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Expand Capabilities, Revamp Strategies, and Redefine Goals to Ensure Long-term Market Sustainability

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Identify and Map the Opportunity Landscape for Fuel Cell Trucks Across Segments and Different Use Cases

  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

  • 4 Key Takeaways

9. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • Ballard

  • CNH-Nikola

  • Daimler

  • Hino-Toyota

  • Hyundai

  • Navistar

  • Paccar

  • Toyota

  • Traton

  • Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92l9kc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

