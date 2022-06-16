Global Fuel Cell Trucks Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2021: Prospects of Fuel Cell Trucks in Hydrogen Economies is Intriguing for Companies That Pursue Zero-Emission Mobility Solutions
The global trend observed is the exponential increase in year-on-year budget for hydrogen research, production, and application as countries recognize hydrogen as potential pathway for carbon neutrality. Cost competitiveness will determine the degree to which hydrogen will play a role in driving the trend forward. Cost-effective, low-carbon production is the primary target of most countries.
The development of hydrogen fuel cells for mobility applications is gaining traction, and given the various public and private sector initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility, there are immense growth opportunities worldwide for fuel cell trucks. Propelling fuel cell trucks will be largely driven by incentives available for fleets, especially during the initial transition period, to alleviate pressures of high vehicle cost, infrastructure installment, and hydrogen price. Attractive incentive programs are required to motivate fleets to adopt fuel cell trucks.
Overall, the mobility industry is at crossroads to take critical decisions and strategic choices to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. Technology leadership, financial prowess, and robust supply chain are essential to be competitive in emerging market opportunities. Manufacturers, suppliers, and relevant ecosystem participants are faced with the objective to establish technology progress, infrastructure footprint, and cost favorability to enable commercial-scale deployment of fuel cell trucks.
One of the major hurdles to transition to fuel cell trucks among many is the lack of sufficient refueling infrastructure and the limitation of onboard hydrogen storage. The trucks that are currently in operation offer only restricted range, as companies are working to push the boundaries of current limitations.
Governments across the world are engaging with major companies, research institutes, and material labs to explore the potential of fuel cell trucks while offering financial support, technological guidance, and dedicated test facilities. Platform modularity is imperative considering the limited window of transition period, to enable companies achieve economies of scale globally.
Currently, there are several medium- and heavy-duty fuel cell trucks in the trial phase that have been launched in limited numbers, with more models in the development phase and targets to commence trials and large-scale commercialization. Companies are working to overcome the barriers that limit the performance of fuel cell trucks and achieve product metrics that will enable fuel cell trucks to be positioned along with battery electric solutions.
Companies are expanding into new markets through direct ventures or partnerships, with very high rate of collaborations and joint ventures between incumbent participants, powertrain companies, Tier 1 suppliers, and infrastructure companies in the recent years.
Supply chain readiness will be vital for manufacturers, to ramp up production volumes when the market demand for fuel cell trucks surges. As companies are provided with the targets to reduce overall fleet emission, they will be forced to push zero-emission trucks as a viable solution for customers. With fuel cell trucks being a prospective solution for long-haul applications, companies need to expedite technological choices and product development processes, and validate vehicle performance at the earliest.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Truck Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Key Findings
Roadmap to Hydrogen Mobility in Trucks
Hydrogen Ecosystem
How Hydrogen Mobility is Driving the Industry
Snapshot of Fuel Cell Truck Market Size by 2030
Fuel Cell Trucks - Key Global Manufacturers
Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives
Why are Fuel Trucks Needed?
Research Scope
Research Aims and Objectives
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Powertrain Technology Segmentation
3. Overview of Hydrogen Ecosystem
Hydrogen - Production Methods
Global H2 Production - Pathways of Interest
Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Budgetary Spending - Global
Hydrogen Projects - Pipeline Investment Plans
Cost of Hydrogen Production Using Natural Gas
Cost of Hydrogen Production - Outlook Till 2050
Low-carbon Hydrogen Production
Low Carbon Hydrogen Production Plans - Global
Map of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (HRS) Around the World
4. Fuel Cell Trucks - Technology Trends
Fuel Cell Truck - Simple Powertrain Schematics
Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Types of Fuel Cell Systems
WTW Efficiency of Hydrogen - For Trucks
Application Suitability Based on Payload Capacity
Use Case Applicability For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks
Fuel Cell Truck - Technology Roadmap
5. Market Landscape, Dynamics and Ecosystem
Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers - North America
Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers - Europe
Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers - China
Fuel Cell Trucks - Development Trend
Daimler - Strategy and Development Roadmap
Volvo - Strategy and Development Roadmap
Paccar - Strategy and Development Roadmap
Traton - Strategy and Development Roadmap
Hyundai - Strategy and Development Roadmap
Navistar - Strategy and Development Roadmap
Hino-Toyota - Strategy and Development Roadmap
CNH-Nikola - Strategy and Development Roadmap
Fuel Cell Trucks - Value Chain Participants
Strategic Industry Associations and Collaborations
Fuel Cell Trucks - Capability Expansion and Start-ups
Key Suppliers Capability Snapshot - North America and Europe
Key Suppliers Capability Snapshot - Asia
Fuel Cell Trucks - Business Model
6. Total Cost of Ownership Analysis
Parameters/Assumptions - HD Long Haul, North America
Total Cost of Ownership - HD Long Haul, North America
Cost per Mile Components - HD Long Haul, North America
Parameters/Assumptions - HD Long Haul, Europe
Total Cost of Ownership - HD Long Haul, Europe
Cost per Mile Components - HD Long Haul, Europe
7. Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives
Global Hydrogen Roadmap Strategy - Timeline
US - Funding and Targets for H2 Development
CARB's Advanced Clean Trucks Regulation (ACT)
US - Incentives and Taxation for Fuel Cell Trucks
Europe - Subsidies and Incentives: Cars, Vans, Buses
Europe - Key Fuel Cell Mobility Projects
China Fuel Cell Vehicle Policy
China - Hydrogen Corridor
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Technological Competence Vital to be Competitive Against Battery Electric and Diesel Powertrains
Growth Opportunity 2: Expand Capabilities, Revamp Strategies, and Redefine Goals to Ensure Long-term Market Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 3: Identify and Map the Opportunity Landscape for Fuel Cell Trucks Across Segments and Different Use Cases
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
4 Key Takeaways
9. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
Ballard
CNH-Nikola
Daimler
Hino-Toyota
Hyundai
Navistar
Paccar
Toyota
Traton
Volvo
