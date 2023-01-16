U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -1.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.30
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5270
    +0.6930 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,335.75
    +459.59 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.44
    +55.37 (+12.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

The Global Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market is forecast to grow by $179.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the fuel cells for marine vessels market and is forecast to grow by $179.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176081/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the fuel cells for marine vessels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for alternate propulsion systems, rapid developments in the marine propulsion industry, and regulatory policies on emission control.

The fuel cells for marine vessels market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• PEMFC
• SOFC
• Other fuel cells

By Application
• Commercial
• Military
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increasing r and d activities in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of AIP technology and emergence of hybrid propulsion systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fuel cells for marine vessels market covers the following areas:
• Fuel cells for marine vessels market sizing
• Fuel cells for marine vessels market forecast
• Fuel cells for marine vessels market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Dynad International BV, Echandia Marine AB, Fiskerstrand Verft AS, General Electric Co., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., MEYER WERFT GmbH and Co. KG, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Motor Power Systems PLC, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Sunfire GmbH, TOSHIBA CORP, and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Also, the fuel cells for marine vessels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176081/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchased

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Surge to Highest Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports soared last week to the highest level since April, suggesting that the country has -- for now -- overcome an initial hit to flows that followed European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Microsoft is offering workers unlimited time off - but not everyone is happy

    ‘There’s no protection for the employee,’ warns one member of staff

  • Qualcomm: A Rare Technology Value Play

    With the stock and the semiconductor sector out of favor, here's why these shares are a compelling buy.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple

    Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Evergrande Says PwC Resigns After 2021 Audit Disagreements

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group said PwC resigned as its auditor on Monday, adding to the pressure on the developer at the epicenter of China’s property crisis.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingEvergrande’s board recommende

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Set to Begin Beaumont Oil Refinery Expansion

    ExxonMobil (XOM) plans to advance the refinery's new CDU slowly to cope with potential startup problems.

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness centre for the industry". Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China, but lags domestic competitors on electric vehicles (EVs) - most notably BYD, which sold 40,046 EVs between Jan. 1-8 compared to Volkswagen passenger brand's 1,962, according to Chinese brokerage CMBI. "We don't want to give up this competition - we want to participate," Brandstaetter said at a media roundtable.