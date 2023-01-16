The Global Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market is forecast to grow by $179.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the fuel cells for marine vessels market and is forecast to grow by $179.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176081/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fuel cells for marine vessels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for alternate propulsion systems, rapid developments in the marine propulsion industry, and regulatory policies on emission control.



The fuel cells for marine vessels market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• PEMFC

• SOFC

• Other fuel cells



By Application

• Commercial

• Military

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing r and d activities in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of AIP technology and emergence of hybrid propulsion systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fuel cells for marine vessels market covers the following areas:

• Fuel cells for marine vessels market sizing

• Fuel cells for marine vessels market forecast

• Fuel cells for marine vessels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Dynad International BV, Echandia Marine AB, Fiskerstrand Verft AS, General Electric Co., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., MEYER WERFT GmbH and Co. KG, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Motor Power Systems PLC, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Sunfire GmbH, TOSHIBA CORP, and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Also, the fuel cells for marine vessels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



