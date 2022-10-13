Global Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers Sustainability Analysis Report 2022: Induction of Fuel-efficient Aircraft, Replacement of Single-use Plastic, & AI and ML in Operations
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability Growth Opportunities in Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies the sustainability efforts made by low-cost carriers (LCCs) and full-service carriers (FSCs).
LCCs take cost as a major factor in sustainability; as they work with low margins, they cannot increase cost to achieve sustainability. As a result, they look for other means to achieve sustainable operations; for example, the introduction of fuel-efficient aircraft.
Major LCC participants such as EasyJet, IndiGo, and Southwest are aggressively inducting aircraft such as the A320neo family and the B737max family aircraft, and their primary objective is to reduce fuel usage and carbon emissions.
FSCs have taken the lead in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is still in the testing stage; nevertheless, airlines such as Lufthansa, Etihad, British Airways, and Singapore Airways have booked their stock of this fuel for the future.
In addition, single-use plastic has been on the hit list of almost all airlines, thanks to changing government policies for single-use plastic.
Key Issues Addressed
What cost-efficient sustainability measures is the aviation industry taking?
How are airlines across the world dealing with single-use plastic?
How are IT advancements being applied in the optimization of operations and revenue?
Can small measures have a big impact?
What approaches are LCCs and FSCs choosing to achieve sustainability goals?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Airline Sustainability Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
3. Sustainable Action by Low-Cost Carriers
Sustainability in LCCs
JetBlue Airways - Integrating AI
IndiGo - 3 Pillars of Sustainability
GOL Linhas Aereas - Virtual Baptism
4. Sustainable Action by Full-Service Carriers
SAF - Crucial to Sustainability in FSCs
Single-use Plastic - The Biggest Enemy of Airlines
Etihad - Greenliner
LATAM - Moving away from Single-use Plastic
Icelandair - Recycled Baggage Tags
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Induction of Fuel-efficient Aircraft
Growth Opportunity 2: Replacement of Single-use Plastic
Growth Opportunity 3: Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Operations
Companies Mentioned
British Airways
EasyJet
Etihad
GOL Linhas Aereas
Icelandair
IndiGo
JetBlue Airways
LATAM Airlines Group
Lufthansa
Singapore Airways
Southwest
