Global Functional Fluids Market Size to reach USD 58.15 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 4.30% - Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] The global functional fluids market size was valued at USD 43.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 58.15 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Proviron N.V., The Chemours Company, Huntsman International LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chemtura Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Warren Oil Company, Moresco Corporation, ICL Industrial Products (I.P.), Valtris Specialty Chemicals and Functional Fluids Ltd., and Others.

NEW YORK, United States, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Functional Fluids Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Brake Fluid, Power Steering Fluids, Hydraulic Fluid, Fire Resistant Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Heat Transfer Fluids, Process Oils, Other Functional Fluids), By Application (Automotive, Paper & Pulp, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Mining & Metallurgy, Chemical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Power Generation & Energy, General Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global functional fluids market size & share was valued at approximately USD 43.32 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.30% and is anticipated to reach over USD 58.15 billion by 2028.”

The report analyzes the functional fluids market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Functional Fluids Market Overview:

Functional fluids primarily consist of fluids that are used for their lubricating, mechanical, electrically insulating, and thermodynamic properties. Functional fluids are typically liquid, except for grease and gases (such as refrigerants). Lubrication, hydraulic power transmission, and heat transfer are among the uses for functional fluids. The most prominent types of functional fluids include metalworking and heat transfer fluids, hydraulic, transmission, and engine oil categories.

They are typically used to seal parts and reduce friction, heat generation, corrosion, and wear and tear on working components. They are also effective at high pressures, mechanical stress, and temperatures and have a low compressibility ratio, shielding the machine from oxidation. Therefore, they have various applications in the aerospace, metals & mining, transportation, building, and automotive industries.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 43.32 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 58.15 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.30% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Proviron N.V., The Chemours Company, Huntsman International LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chemtura Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Warren Oil Company, Moresco Corporation, ICL Industrial Products (I.P.), Valtris Specialty Chemicals and Functional Fluids Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the functional fluids market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.30% between 2022 and 2028.

The Functional Fluids market size was worth around US$ 43.32 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 58.15 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Major drivers propelling the market's expansion include rising demand for high-performance goods in the manufacturing of industrial metal and considerable growth in the construction and automotive sectors.

By type, the process oils category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the industrial category dominated the market in 2021.

Based on region, The Asia-Pacific dominated the global functional fluids market in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers:

One of the key factors fueling the global functional fluids market's growth is the noticeable expansion of the construction and automotive industries. In line with this, the rising use of automotive functional fluids that help maintain a vehicle's best performance, like antifreeze and engine internal cleaning, is also promoting the market growth. The need for high-performance process oils from the industrial metal fabrication sector also contributes to the market's growth. Functional fluids smooth out the surfaces in the processing unit and increase the productivity of the machinery that creates polymers, fibers, and cables.

The creation of bio-based oil is another factor encouraging expansion. Manufacturers are creating environmentally friendly functional fluids made from vegetable oils due to the implementation of strict regulatory restrictions. Additional reasons are anticipated to fuel the market's growth, including the rising use of these fluids in packing, printing, and the production of specialty papers, as well as the world's fast industrialization.

Functional Fluids Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global functional fluids market is segregated based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is classified into brake fluid, power steering fluids, hydraulic fluid, fire-resistant fluids, metalworking fluids, heat transfer fluids, process oils, and other functional fluids. Process oils dominated the market in 2021.

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, textile, mining & metallurgy, chemical, cosmetics & personal care, power generation & energy, and general industrial. Among these, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2021.

Take a Look at the Complete Study | Functional Fluids Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Regional Analysis:

The global functional fluids market may be divided geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The functional fluids market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. This is explained by the substantial need for functional fluids in Asia Pacific nations' industrial, building, and transportation sectors. Additionally, the need for functional fluids in the area is fueled by the rise in automotive sales in developing nations like China, Japan, and India.

It is predicted that this would also positively impact the functional fluids industry in the Asia Pacific. It is anticipated that a major factor in the rising demand would be the developing automobile industries in China and India. The region's expanding aviation industry is also anticipated to increase demand for synthetic lubricants and functional fluids throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global functional fluids market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global functional fluids market include;

Proviron N.V.

The Chemours Company

Huntsman International LLC

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Chemtura Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Warren Oil Company

Moresco Corporation

ICL Industrial Products (I.P.)

Valtris Specialty Chemicals and Functional Fluids Ltd.

Recent Industry Developments:

March 2020: Huntsman expanded its portfolio of specialty chemicals by purchasing CVC Thermoset Specialties.

February 2019: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport collaborated with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) as the lubricant specialists introduced the new range of PETRONAS Syntium with CoolTech™ at its state-of-the-art Research & Technology Centre in Turin, Italy. The new series is designed to fight excessive engine heat and perform in high-pressure conditions.

The global Functional Fluids market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Brake Fluid

Power Steering Fluids

Hydraulic Fluid

Fire Resistant Fluids

Metalworking Fluids

Heat Transfer Fluids

Processed Oils

Other Functional Fluids

By Application

Automotive

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Mining & Metallurgy

Chemical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Power Generation and Energy

General Industrial

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the functionalfluids market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the functionalfluids market forward?

What are the functionalfluids Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the functionalfluids Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the functionalfluids market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

