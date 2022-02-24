ReportLinker

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Food Ingredients Industry"

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to Reach $118.4 Billion by 2026



Functional food ingredients are substances with health-promoting, disease-preventing, and energy-boosting advantages. Functional food ingredients improve infant health, help in weight management, and enable preventing medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Growth in the global market is being driven by growing consumer consciousness about their health and wellness, and the awareness that safe fortified foods could contribute to an enjoyable and healthy life. In addition, rising incidences of many chronic diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes are driving demand for functional food ingredients, which could help prevent these diseases. Other factors spurring growth include growing numbers of gym goers and fitness centers; changes in the regulations for the food & beverage sector; increasing consumer demand for wholesome and clean-label food & beverage products with high nutritional content; and product innovations, developments, new investments, and new product launches by many companies.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Functional Food Ingredients estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$118.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Functional Food Ingredients market. There is growing demand for natural carotenoids such as lycopene and beta-carotene in their pure form, and these could replace synthetic carotenoids, particularly in the production of dietary supplements, because of their high quality and effectiveness.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2026



The Functional Food Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.93% share in the global market. China, the world second`s largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe dominate global market share, driven by increasing health concerns and complications such as diabetes, obesity, and digestive disorders in these regions. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the growing population and increasing disposable income of consumers. Moreover, strong government policies supporting the agricultural trade related to functional foods is attracting investments from market players, creating a wide scope for development of the industry in the region.

Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Amway Corporation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Arla Foods

Ashland Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Royal Avebe U.A.

Tate & Lyle plc







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health

and Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends

Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Rising Interest in Functional Foods Drives Functional Food

Ingredients Market

Functional Food Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Functional Food Ingredients

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand

for Functional Food Ingredients

Probiotics and Prebiotics to Boost Market Prospects

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Market Growth

Competition

Regional and Cultural Customization: Important for Success in

the Emerging Markets

Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product

Differentiators

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic

Drives Focus onto Functional Foods, Driving Demand for

Ingredients

Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Consumer Spending on Functional Foods & Boosts Demand for

Ingredients

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods & Drinks in Weight

Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity by Country

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks

Ingredients Market

Plants in Convenient Formats

Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Role of Probiotics in Management of COVID-19 and Other Diseases

Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain

Health, and Immunity

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention &

Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities

in the Post-COVID-19 World

Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on

Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for

Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve

Digestive Health

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy

Drinks Growth

Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages

Soy-based Functional Ingredients Become Mainstream

Carotenoids Find Growing Use in Functional Foods & Beverages

Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health

and Functional Foods

Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving

Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Alternative Sources of Omega-3

Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a Strong

Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Astaxanthin Finds Role in COVID-19 Management

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Rice Protein Emerges as a Latest Functional Ingredient

Dietary Fat Emerges as a New Ingredient for Functional Food &

Drinks

High Demand for Functional Ingredients in Snack Foods

Rising Consumer Interest in Fruit-based Functional Ingredients

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Functional Foods

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging

Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum

Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional

Food Ingredients Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Millennials Focus on Health & Wellness

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

Focus of Young Working Women on Healthy Living

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Complexities and Challenges: Integration and Adulteration of

Functional Food Products



