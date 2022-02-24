Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to Reach $118.4 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Food Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031653/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to Reach $118.4 Billion by 2026
Functional food ingredients are substances with health-promoting, disease-preventing, and energy-boosting advantages. Functional food ingredients improve infant health, help in weight management, and enable preventing medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Growth in the global market is being driven by growing consumer consciousness about their health and wellness, and the awareness that safe fortified foods could contribute to an enjoyable and healthy life. In addition, rising incidences of many chronic diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes are driving demand for functional food ingredients, which could help prevent these diseases. Other factors spurring growth include growing numbers of gym goers and fitness centers; changes in the regulations for the food & beverage sector; increasing consumer demand for wholesome and clean-label food & beverage products with high nutritional content; and product innovations, developments, new investments, and new product launches by many companies.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Functional Food Ingredients estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$118.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Functional Food Ingredients market. There is growing demand for natural carotenoids such as lycopene and beta-carotene in their pure form, and these could replace synthetic carotenoids, particularly in the production of dietary supplements, because of their high quality and effectiveness.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2026
The Functional Food Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.93% share in the global market. China, the world second`s largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe dominate global market share, driven by increasing health concerns and complications such as diabetes, obesity, and digestive disorders in these regions. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the growing population and increasing disposable income of consumers. Moreover, strong government policies supporting the agricultural trade related to functional foods is attracting investments from market players, creating a wide scope for development of the industry in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Amway Corporation
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Arla Foods
Ashland Inc.
Associated British Foods plc
BASF SE
Cargill, Inc.
CP Kelco U.S., Inc.
DMH Ingredients, Inc.
Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.
Ingredion Inc.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Kerry Group plc
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Royal Avebe U.A.
Tate & Lyle plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031653/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health
and Wellness Products
From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends
Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
Rising Interest in Functional Foods Drives Functional Food
Ingredients Market
Functional Food Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Functional Food Ingredients
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand
for Functional Food Ingredients
Probiotics and Prebiotics to Boost Market Prospects
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Market Growth
Competition
Regional and Cultural Customization: Important for Success in
the Emerging Markets
Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product
Differentiators
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic
Drives Focus onto Functional Foods, Driving Demand for
Ingredients
Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Spending on Functional Foods & Boosts Demand for
Ingredients
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods & Drinks in Weight
Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity by Country
Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks
Ingredients Market
Plants in Convenient Formats
Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness
Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
Role of Probiotics in Management of COVID-19 and Other Diseases
Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain
Health, and Immunity
Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention &
Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities
in the Post-COVID-19 World
Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods
Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on
Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients
Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients
Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for
Prebiotic Fibers
Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods
Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve
Digestive Health
More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy
Drinks Growth
Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages
Soy-based Functional Ingredients Become Mainstream
Carotenoids Find Growing Use in Functional Foods & Beverages
Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health
and Functional Foods
Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving
Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients
Alternative Sources of Omega-3
Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a Strong
Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin
Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Astaxanthin Finds Role in COVID-19 Management
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Rice Protein Emerges as a Latest Functional Ingredient
Dietary Fat Emerges as a New Ingredient for Functional Food &
Drinks
High Demand for Functional Ingredients in Snack Foods
Rising Consumer Interest in Fruit-based Functional Ingredients
Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Functional Foods
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging
Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum
Innovations Drive Market Expansion
Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional
Food Ingredients Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Millennials Focus on Health & Wellness
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Focus of Young Working Women on Healthy Living
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Complexities and Challenges: Integration and Adulteration of
Functional Food Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infant Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Infant Food by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Infant Food by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bakery & Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Phytochemical & Plant
Extracts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Phytochemical & Plant
Extracts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Fibers & Specialty
Carbohydrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Fibers & Specialty
Carbohydrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Omega-3 Fatty acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Omega-3 Fatty acids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Omega-3 Fatty acids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Probiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proteins & Amino Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Proteins & Amino Acids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Proteins & Amino Acids
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet, Driving
Opportunities for Functional Food Ingredients Market
Rising Consumption of Functional Foods & Beverages Boosts Market
Healthy Functional Beverages Find Favor Among Consumers
Demand for Products Promoting Gut and Digestive Health to Fuel
Ingredients Market
United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics
Inulin: A Major Prebiotics Ingredients
Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable
Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health
Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Source - Natural and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Source - Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Dairy
Products, Infant Food, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Application - Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Type - Phytochemical & Plant
Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3
Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Type - Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers &
Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types,
Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty
Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and
Proteins & Amino Acids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Canada: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods
Healthy Growth of Functional Foods Market to Propel Demand
Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market
Demand for Prebiotics
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Source - Natural and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Functional Food
Ingredients by Source - Natural and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Dairy
Products, Infant Food, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Functional Food
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant
Food, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Type - Phytochemical & Plant
Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3
Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Functional Food
Ingredients by Type - Phytochemical & Plant Extracts,
Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty
acids, Other Types, Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty
Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and
Proteins & Amino Acids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Aging Population: A Prime Target for Functional Food Makers
Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050
Japan: A Major Market for Prebiotics
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Source - Natural and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Source - Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Dairy
Products, Infant Food, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Application - Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Type - Phytochemical & Plant
Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3
Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Type - Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers &
Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types,
Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty
Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and
Proteins & Amino Acids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Source - Natural and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Source - Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Dairy
Products, Infant Food, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Application - Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Type - Phytochemical & Plant
Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3
Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Functional Food Ingredients
by Type - Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers &
Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types,
Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty
Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and
Proteins & Amino Acids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects
Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth
European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Age Groups for 2020 & 2040
Health Benefits Drive Adoption of Prebiotic Ingredients
Major Products in Prebiotics Market
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Functional Food
Ingredients by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Source - Natural and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Functional Food
Ingredients by Source - Natural and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Dairy
Products, Infant Food, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Functional Food
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant
Food, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food Ingredients by Type - Phytochemical & Plant
Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3
Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Functional Food
Ingredients by Type - Phytochemical & Plant Extracts,
Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty
acids, Other Types, Probiotics and Proteins & Amino Acids
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & Specialty
Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Other Types, Probiotics and
Proteins & Amino Acids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031653/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001