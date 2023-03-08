Global Functional Food Ingredients Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $161 Billion Market by 2030 from $90.4 Billion in 2022 - Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to Reach $161 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Functional Food Ingredients estimated at US$90.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$100 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Functional Food Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products
From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
Rising Interest in Functional Foods Drives Functional Food Ingredients Market
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Functional Food Ingredients
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand for Functional Food Ingredients
Probiotics and Prebiotics to Boost Market Prospects
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth
Competition
Regional and Cultural Customization: Important for Success in the Emerging Markets
Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives Focus onto Functional Foods, Driving Demand for Ingredients
Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Functional Foods & Boosts Demand for Ingredients
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods & Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity by Country
Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Ingredients Market
Plants in Convenient Formats
Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness
Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
Role of Probiotics in Management of COVID-19 and Other Diseases
Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities in the Post-COVID-19 World
Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods
Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients
Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients
Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers
Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods
Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health
More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth
Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages
Soy-based Functional Ingredients Become Mainstream
Carotenoids Find Growing Use in Functional Foods & Beverages
Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods
Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients
Alternative Sources of Omega-3
Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin
Astaxanthin Finds Role in COVID-19 Management
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Rice Protein Emerges as a Latest Functional Ingredient
Dietary Fat Emerges as a New Ingredient for Functional Food & Drinks
High Demand for Functional Ingredients in Snack Foods
Rising Consumer Interest in Fruit-based Functional Ingredients
Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Functional Foods
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum
Innovations Drive Market Expansion
Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional Food Ingredients Market
Ballooning Global Population
Millennials Focus on Health & Wellness
Focus of Young Working Women on Healthy Living
Urbanization Trend
Complexities and Challenges: Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products
