Global Functional Food Ingredients Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $161 Billion Market by 2030 from $90.4 Billion in 2022 - Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Global Market for Functional Food Ingredients

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food Ingredients: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to Reach $161 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Functional Food Ingredients estimated at US$90.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$100 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Functional Food Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 649 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $90.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $161 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Rising Interest in Functional Foods Drives Functional Food Ingredients Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Functional Food Ingredients

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand for Functional Food Ingredients

Probiotics and Prebiotics to Boost Market Prospects

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth

Competition

Regional and Cultural Customization: Important for Success in the Emerging Markets

Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives Focus onto Functional Foods, Driving Demand for Ingredients

Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Functional Foods & Boosts Demand for Ingredients

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods & Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity by Country

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Ingredients Market

Plants in Convenient Formats

Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Role of Probiotics in Management of COVID-19 and Other Diseases

Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities in the Post-COVID-19 World

Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth

Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages

Soy-based Functional Ingredients Become Mainstream

Carotenoids Find Growing Use in Functional Foods & Beverages

Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods

Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Alternative Sources of Omega-3

Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin Finds Role in COVID-19 Management

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Rice Protein Emerges as a Latest Functional Ingredient

Dietary Fat Emerges as a New Ingredient for Functional Food & Drinks

High Demand for Functional Ingredients in Snack Foods

Rising Consumer Interest in Fruit-based Functional Ingredients

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Functional Foods

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum

Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional Food Ingredients Market

Ballooning Global Population

Millennials Focus on Health & Wellness

Focus of Young Working Women on Healthy Living

Urbanization Trend

Complexities and Challenges: Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products

