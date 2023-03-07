U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.81
    -33.61 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,242.10
    -189.34 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,572.36
    -103.38 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.93
    +1.18 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    -0.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -19.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.48 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0086 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    -0.0370 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1907
    -0.0119 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7210
    +0.7960 (+0.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,201.23
    -264.83 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.73
    -7.29 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,934.39
    +4.60 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Global Functional Milk Market 2023 to 2028: Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk & Protein-Rich Milk and Micronutrient Inadequacies Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Functional Milk Market

Functional Milk Market
Functional Milk Market

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Milk Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The functional milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.42% from 2022 to 2028. The growth is due to a rise in disposable income and improved living standards leading to the inclusion of fortified food products in the diet.

The functional milk market is also driven by a growth in the geriatric population, increased incidence of malnutrition among hospitalized patients, and prevalence of communicable and non-communicable chronic diseases.

Milk is one of the most consumed dairy products globally due to its high nutritional value. Functional milk can help reverse various deficiencies and related diseases, such as osteoporosis, night blindness, exophthalmia, and anemia. Moreover, functional milk contains added or fortified nutrients.

Milk fortified with vitamins A and D is highly popular in the U.S. A global increase in the demand for clinical nutrition and health consciousness and a rise in the prevalence of macro and micronutrient deficiencies and obesity drive the U.S. functional milk market growth.

Functional milk fills nutrient gaps in the diet, helps reverse night blindness and other nutrition deficiency diseases, and promotes nervous system maintenance in children and adults. Milk fortification is a simple, preventive, low-cost approach to reducing micronutrient inadequacies.

Some new developments in the global functional milk market include:

  • The need to replenish lost nutrients leads to the fortification of dairy products.

  • Health-conscious consumers consider functional milk as a healthier alternative to normal milk, as it includes vitamins A and D, calcium, protein, and other nutrients.

  • Countries globally increase the sales of functional milk products due to awareness of their benefits.

China and India experienced an increase in functional milk, resulting in increased growth of the functional milk market. Additionally, many other market segments are anticipated to perform fairly and attain promising growth prospects during the forecast period. However, the shift in consumer preferences toward functional milk alternatives, trade barriers, and associated socio-economic challenges are expected to affect the functional milk market growth.

Market Trends and Drivers

Availability of Fortified Milk Powders for Adults

Milk powder is a dried dairy product prepared by the evaporation of milk. The milk powder has a much longer shelf life than liquid milk and does not need refrigeration due to its low moisture content. Functional milk powder or dried milk contains fortified vitamins and minerals not naturally found in milk in significant amounts.

Growth in consumer awareness of functional milk powder's health and nutritional benefits is expected to create lucrative opportunities for leading functional milk powder manufacturers during the forecast period. Fortified milk powder contains additional macro and micro-nutrients and can help consumers prevent and fight various lifestyle disorders.

Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk

The global functional milk market has several lactose-free milk products. In adults' lactose-intolerance shows up most often in people of East Asian heritage, affecting 70% to 100% of the population, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The increase in the prevalence of lactose intolerance and growth in the demand for low-added sugar or sugar-free products are expected to fuel the sales of lactose-free milk globally.

Vendor Landscape

The global functional milk market is highly fragmented and competitive, with significant international and regional vendors. Nestle, Danone, Lactalis International, and Abbott are the top four vendors that hold dominant functional milk market shares.

Other significant players include Dairy Farmers of America, Arla Foods amba, GCMMF, Glanbia, Ehrmann, and SADAFCO. Companies focus on organic growth by investing in R&D activities to develop new and innovative products. On April 28, 2021, Synlait announced the launch of its skim milk powder, Made with Better Milk.

Key companies in the functional milk market are also investing in business expansions. For instance, in 2019, Crediton Dairy invested around USD 13.46 million in its flavored and functional milk processing facility in the UK. Further, some innovative products in the industry include breakfast milk drinks and formulated milk powders for adults in various flavors.

Lactose-free milk, vitamins A and D-fortified milk, and low-fat or fat-free milk are popular due to their applications in disease and weight management. Other latest industry innovations include functional milk to improve sleep, beauty, and skin health and high protein functional milk to build muscles.

For example, Lycotec and Parag Milk Foods are leading companies that offer functional milk for beauty and skin health and flavored milk with extra proteins to increase muscle mass. Many functional milk market vendors exist in emerging countries, such as India and South Africa. For instance, in May 2022, Nestle launched its NESTLE EVERYDAY functional milk powder 120 G fortified with iron and vitamin C in South Africa.

Key Company Profiles

  • Nestle

  • Danone

  • Lactalis International

  • Abbott

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aroma Milk Products

  • Arla Foods amba

  • Best Way Ingredients

  • Best Health Foods

  • Bright Life Care

  • CAPSA

  • Crediton Dairy

  • Dairy Farmers of America

  • Ehrmann

  • F&N Dairies

  • FrieslandCampina

  • Fonterra

  • Glanbia

  • GCMMF

  • Heritage Foods

  • INGREDIA

  • Land O' Lakes

  • Lycotec

  • MEGMILK SNOW BRAND

  • Milligans Food Group

  • Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

  • Parag Milk Foods

  • SADAFCO

  • SLEEPWELL

  • Stolle Milk Biologics

  • Synlait

  • Tirlan

  • Tesco

  • Vindija d.d.

  • Valfoo

  • Vinamilk

Key Questions Answered:

  • How big is the functional milk market?

  • What is the growth rate of the global functional milk market?

  • Who are the key players in the global functional milk market?

  • What are the significant trends in the functional milk market?

  • Which region dominates the global functional milk market share?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

326

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$25.22 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$36.63 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market by Form
4.3.2 Market by Age Group
4.3.3 Market by Application
4.3.4 Market by Distribution Channel
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Highlights

8 Premium Insights
8.1 Market Scenario

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increased Demand for Personalized Nutrition
9.2 Availability of Fortified Milk Powders for Adults
9.3 Fortified Milk for Beauty & Skin Health

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Demand for Lactose-Free Functional Milk
10.2 Micronutrient Inadequacies
10.3 Demand for Protein-Rich Milk

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Preference for Functional Milk Alternatives
11.2 Increasing Stringent Trade Barriers
11.3 Socioeconomic & Raw Material Formulation Challenges

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Insights by Form
12.2.2 Insights by Age Group
12.2.3 Insights by Application
12.2.4 Insights by Distribution Channel
12.2.5 Insights by Geography
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Form
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Powder
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Liquid
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography

14 Age Group
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 14-19
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 20-64
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 1-13
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 65 & Above
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography

15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Immunity & Disease Management
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Weight Management
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Clinical Nutrition
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 Others
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography

16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Convenience Stores
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Hypermarkets
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
16.5 Grocery Stores
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography
16.6 Online
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.3 Market by Geography
16.7 Specialty Stores
16.7.1 Market Overview
16.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.7.3 Market by Geography
16.8 Institutional Sales
16.8.1 Market Overview
16.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.8.3 Market by Geography

17 Geography

18 APAC

19 North America

20 Europe

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woo54l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Starts Distribution Of Avian Flu Test Kits In Europe

    Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) has announced the distribution of an Avian Influenza A Virus real-time PCR test kit to the European markets. What Happened: The test kit detects and differentiates ribonucleic acid from AIV and the H5, H7, and H9 subtypes, including the H5N1 strain currently spreading in Europe. It also serves as an initial screening test for individuals exposed to AIV-infected livestock or a high-risk environment. The specialized diagnostic kit can be found by contacti

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business

    WeightWatchers soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. Sequence, a telehealth operator, says that its specialists can prescribe medications under brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • GM's Cruise to focus on cost cuts as it ramps up robotaxis

    General Motors Co's robotaxi unit Cruise is focusing on cutting costs this year, a top executive said on Monday, as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies have sparked investor concerns and forced some to shut shop. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Cruise's chief operating officer Gil West said at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year.

  • Custodial Roth IRA: How and why to start a Roth IRA for kids

    This type of account can help your child save for retirement as soon as they start earning income.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • Seagen’s Cancer Therapy Is Making It a Takeover Target

    The unprofitable biotech that pioneered novel cancer agents has caught the attention of the world’s largest drugmakers.

  • Exxon Mobil Sued For Horrifying Racial Discrimination

    There's a noose problem at an Exxon Mobil facility in Louisiana so bad that the federal government is suing the company over its failure to address the problem. At least five nooses were found at the company's Baton Rouge facility between 2016 and 2020, according to the lawsuit, and apparently the company didn't do much to curtail the acts of racial aggression. The fifth incident with a noose occurred in December 2020 and another was reported by a black employee in January of that year.

  • Oil lower after disappointing China import data

    Oil futures fell early Thursday, feeling pressure after weaker-than-expected import data from China. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery (CL00) (CL) (CLJ23) fell 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. May Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNK23) the global benchmark, was down 60 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.58 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • She didn't need the risky surgery. County doctors talked her into it anyway, lawsuit says

    An L.A. County public hospital performed an unneeded surgery after its doctors received pay from the maker of the medical device they implanted, a whistleblower says.

  • I'm in My 60s. Is It Too Late to Convert My IRA to a Roth?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

    Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the company Monday, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas, the plaintiffs said Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.