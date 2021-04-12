U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Global Functional Proteins Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Proteins Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Source, Form, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global functional proteins market was valued at US$ 10,297.91 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17,767.48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Consumers are more inclined toward wellness, health, and nutrition content. Food industry is continuously introducing new products considering the adoption of healthy lifestyle among consumers. Among functional food ingredients, protein is one of the significant ingredients that are naturally found in the range of animal and plant sources. Proteins are crucial for the smooth body functioning, and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of the body's tissues and organs. The awareness among consumers regarding the benefits offered by functional proteins is contributing significantly to the growth of the functional proteins market. In addition, increasing disposable income of consumers in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America contributes to the market growth.

Functional proteins are a complex mixture of biologically active proteins that supports and maintains normal immune function. Nowadays, the populace worldwide is inclined toward a healthy lifestyle and is spending considerably on nutritional products. Functional proteins help in lowering the blood pressure that is a major cause of heart attracts, strokes, and chronic kidney diseases. According to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of adults in the US are affected by hypertension and are taking medication for hypertension. Furthermore, the rate of patients suffering from obesity is escalating across the globe. Obesity leads to various health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and certain types of cancer. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in the US was 42.4% in 2017-2018. To overcome such issues, the populace is exploring new methods to stay fit and opt for healthy lifestyles. Such instances are estimated to increase the demand for foods enriched with functional proteins, aiding in the market expansion.

A few of the major key players operating in the global functional proteins market are AMCO Proteins; APC INC; FrieslandCampina; Abbott Nutrition; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Arla Foods Ingredients Group; Cargill, Incorporated; Glanbia plc; DSM; Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.; Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited; Kerry; and Saputo Ingredients.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of February 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~108,579,352 confirmed cases and 2,396,408 total deaths globally. The outbreak has adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc.

The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa restricts the global supply chains and hinders the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various goods sales. Transportation is also a major concern as many borders are closed due to the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America. This also disrupts business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors have restrained the growth of the functional protein market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

  • Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global functional proteins market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

  • Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Scope of the Study
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Data Collection
3.2.2 Primary Interviews
3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation
3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis
3.2.5 Developing base number
3.2.6 Data Triangulation
3.2.7 Country level data

4. Functional Protein Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Functional Protein Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Instances of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Rising Consumers Awareness
5.1.2 Growth in Consumption of Functional Food
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Regulations for Animal-Sourced Proteins
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising application of Functional Proteins in Dietary Supplements and Animal Nutrition
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Consumption of Plant-Sourced Proteins Due to Growing Vegan Population
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Functional Protein - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Functional Protein Market Overview
6.2 Functional Protein Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Functional Protein Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Functional Protein Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Hydrolysates
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Hydrolysates: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Concentrates
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Concentrates: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Isolates
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Isolates: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8. Functional Protein Market Analysis - By Source
8.1 Overview
8.2 Functional Protein Market, By Source (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Plant
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Plant: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.3.3 Soy Protein
8.3.4 Overview
8.3.5 Soy Protein: Plant Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.3.6 Wheat Protein
8.3.7 Overview
8.3.8 Wheat Protein: Plant Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.3.9 Vegetable Protein
8.3.10 Overview
8.3.11 Vegetable Protein: Plant Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Animal
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Animal: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4.3 Dairy Protein
8.4.4 Overview
8.4.5 Dairy Protein: Animal Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4.6 Egg Protein
8.4.7 Overview
8.4.8 Egg Protein: Animal Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4.9 Others
8.4.10 Overview
8.4.11 Others: Animal Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9. Functional Protein Market Analysis - By Form
9.1 Overview
9.2 Functional Protein Market, By Form (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Dry
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Dry: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Liquid
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Liquid: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. Functional Protein Market Analysis - By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Functional Protein Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Functional Foods
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Functional Foods : Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.3.3 Infant Formula
10.3.4 Overview
10.3.5 Infant Formula: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.3.6 Sports Nutrition and Clinical Nutrition
10.3.7 Overview
10.3.8 Sports Nutrition and Clinical Nutrition: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.4 Functional Beverages
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Functional Beverages: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.5 Dietary Supplements
10.5.1 Dietary Supplements: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.6 Animal Nutrition
10.6.1 Animal Nutrition: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Others: Functional Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11. Functional Proteins Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Functional Proteins Market
11.3 Europe: Functional Proteins Market
11.4 Asia Pacific: Functional Proteins Market
11.5 Middle East and Africa: Functional Proteins Market
11.6 South America: Functional Proteins Market

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Global Functional Proteins Market
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Company Profiles
13.1 AMCO Proteins
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2 APC INC
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3 FrieslandCampina
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4 Abbott Nutrition
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Arla Foods Ingredients Group
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7 Cargill, Incorporated
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8 Glanbia plc
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9 DSM
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.11 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
13.11.1 Key Facts
13.11.2 Business Description
13.11.3 Products and Services
13.11.4 Financial Overview
13.11.5 SWOT Analysis
13.11.6 Key Developments
13.12 Kerry
13.12.1 Key Facts
13.12.2 Business Description
13.12.3 Products and Services
13.12.4
13.12.5 Financial Overview
13.12.6 SWOT Analysis
13.13 Saputo Inc.
13.13.1 Key Facts
13.13.2 Business Description
13.13.3 Products and Services
13.13.4 Financial Overview
13.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Word Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z1gin

