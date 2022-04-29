Global Functional Safety Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Safety Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional safety market reached a value of US$ 4.67 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9.29 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Functional safety refers to the general safety of a plant and equipment using safety-related systems, such as alarm systems, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and basic process control systems (BPCS). It covers fault detection, physical or systemic redundancy, and transitioning to a safe state that reduces the overall risk caused by faults in the electronic system. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the pharmaceutical, automotive, oil and gas, and food and beverage (F&B) industries worldwide.



Functional Safety Market Trends

The increasing requirement of safety systems for personnel and asset protection on account of stringent government regulations represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the introduction of the industrial internet of things (IIoT), also known as Industry 4.0, is offering new opportunities for integrated safety and compliance services. It enables industries and enterprises to have better efficiency and reliability in their operations.

Moreover, a key concept in Industry 4.0 is cyber-physical systems (CPS), which consists of storage systems, smart machines, and production facilities capable of autonomously exchanging information, triggering actions, and controlling each other independently. This, coupled with the increasing focus of market players on product innovations to offer better services, is driving the overall sales and profitability.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the utilization of safety sensor switches in machines and other industrial applications to inhibit accidental contact with live electrical connections. Factors like the rising automation in different industry verticals and the rising number of power projects to meet the escalating demand for energy across the globe are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors and strengthen the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Johnson Controls, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global functional safety market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global functional safety market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the safety system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global functional safety market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Functional Safety Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Device Type

6.1 Safety Sensors

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Safety Switches

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Programmable Safety Systems

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Emergency Stop Devices

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Final Control Elements

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Safety System

7.1 Burner Management System (BMS)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Turbomachinery Control System (TMC)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 High-Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Fire and Gas Monitoring Control System

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Oil and Gas

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Power Generation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Food and Beverage

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Pharmaceutical

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Emerson Electric Co.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 General Electric Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Intel Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Johnson Controls

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 OMRON Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Pepperl+Fuchs SE

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Schneider Electric SE

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Siemens AG

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

