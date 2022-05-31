U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.00
    -15.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,034.00
    -124.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,670.75
    -7.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.40
    -9.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.76
    +3.69 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.50
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.29 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0084 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0062 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9810
    +0.3610 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,654.28
    +1,064.62 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.84
    +63.35 (+10.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.35
    +25.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

The global functional safety market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Mandates for safety regulations play a significant role in the growth of the functional safety market. The US government and governments of countries in Europe are undertaking constructive measures to prevent accidents by enforcing regulations related to personnel and process safety and installing certified equipment, including explosion-proof sensors, switches, and actuators in hazardous locations.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Safety Market by System, Device, Sales Channel, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04922052/?utm_source=GNW

"Systems compliant with SIL 3 accounted for the largest share in the functional safety market in 2021
The systems compliant with SIL 3 accounted for the largest share in the functional safety market in 2021 and witnessed the fastest growth in the global functional safety market, by SIL type.Presently, systems based on this safety compliance are adopted by most companies in the functional safety market.

For instance, Schneider Electric offers a safety PLC controller, named Modicon M580, which is compliant with SIL 3 and is being used in process industries such as power generation, oil & gas, metals & mining, and water & wastewater treatment. Further, Triconex, a brand of Schneider Electric, provides Trident safety instrumented systems with SIL 3 certification, which are used in various industrial applications such as upstream and midstream oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, the distributors/resellers sales channel contributed highest to the functional safety market
Distributors/resellers are considered partners with the manufacturers and are closely associated with the manufacturers.For a newly established company that does not have brand recognition in the market, a strong distributor relationship can help establish effective sales in various regions.

The distributors buy the products directly from the manufacturers, hold the inventory of the products, offer after-sale services, and resell the products to resellers or sometimes to the end users directly. In 2021, the distributors/resellers segment contributed highest to the functional safety market, by sales channel.

The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027
The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027.The market in this region is expected to hold a significant share owing to the stringent functional safety regulations in the US and Canada that are strictly followed across various process industries.

Safety standards developed by OSHA, ANSI, and CSA Group have forced various industries to implement functional safety at their workplaces.In addition, a rising focus on workplace safety in the oil & gas and refining industries has promoted encouraging investments in the functional safety market in North America.

North America in this study comprises the US and Canada, which are the major oil and gas producing countries.Further, several suppliers and manufacturers of safety systems have their facilities in the region.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US) are among the key players in the functional safety market in North America.

Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 -51%, Tier 2 -32%, and Tier 3 -17%
• By Designation: C-level Executives -47%,Directors-32%, andOthers -21%
• By Region: North America -29%, Europe –27%, Asia Pacific-36%, and RoW-8%
Major players profiled in this reportare as follows:Schneider Electric (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), and others.

Research Coverage
In this report, the functional safety market has been segmented based on system, device, sales channel, SIL type, industry, and region. The functional safety market based on system has been segmented into emergency shutdown systems, fire & gas monitoring controls, turbo machinery controls, burner management systems, high integrity pressure protection system, distributed control systems, and supervisory control and data acquisition systems.Based on device, the market has been segmented into safety sensors, safety controllers/ modules/ relays, valves, programmable safety systems, safety switches, actuators, emergency stop devices, and others. Based on sales channels, functional safety market has been segmented into direct channel, distributors/ resellers, and system integrators. Based on SIL type, functional safety market has been segmented into SIL 2, SIL 3, AND SIL 4. Based on industry, functional safety market has been segmented into process and discrete industry. The study also forecaststhe size of the market in fourmain regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
This report segments of the functional safety market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include system, device, sales channel, SIL type, industry, and region.
The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining tothe functional safety market.
This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.
The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches and acquisitions carried out by major market players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04922052/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Oil Roars to Sixth Monthly Advance on EU Ban, China’s Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade as European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on imports of crude from Russia while China further eased anti-virus curbs, aiding demand.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Oil soars again on EU Russia deal, petrol prices to keep rising

    OIL prices jumped again after EU leaders agreed a deal to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of revenues. While that deal agreed overnight, which bans oil that arrives by sea but not by pipeline, was hailed as a political break through, it further constrains supply.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Oil bull run continues as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season. Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.31, or 1.9%, to $123.98 a barrel by 0823 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $119.34 a barrel, up $4.27 in a fourth session of gains in a row, or 3.7% from Friday's close, hitting its highest since March 9.

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Oil Market Strains Emerge as Europe, Asia Battle for Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe intensified its competition for oil with Asia following the purchase of the most crude from the United Arab Emirates in at least six years, as buyers seek to replace Russian barrels and meet soaring fuel demand.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorl

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • 'Best we could get': EU bows to Hungarian demands to agree Russian oil ban

    European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the wee hours on Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year. By making a promise that the EU's embargo excludes the pipeline that landlocked Hungary relies on for Russian oil, the bloc aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine. "It's a fair compromise ... this was the best we could get," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit, where leaders will now discuss ways to mitigate soaring energy prices.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Oil Prices Surge After EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Crude Imports

    The global oil price rose above $120 a barrel after European Union leaders agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil imports and China started lifting Covid-19 restrictions. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 3% to $118.61 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 3.4% to $123.44 a barrel, the highest levels since March.

  • Oil Leaps As EU Agrees Russian Crude Ban; U.S. Gas Prices Hit Fresh Record High

    An EU ban covering around 90% of Russian crude exports has oil prices on the march Tuesday, with U.S. gasoline prices quoted at a fresh all-time high.

  • Ethereum passes US$2,000 mark as crypto market rises

    Ethereum gained over 10% in 24 hours to reach US$2,000 on Tuesday morning in Asia after spending the better part of a week below the mark. Ethereum was trading at US$1,985 at press time. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast facts The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$1,721 […]

  • B&M hires new boss as discount retailer posts fall in sales

    Current chief financial officer Alex Russo will take over as chief executive next year.

  • Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

    Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday. Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny. "Qatar Airways is ready to see this matter through to trial to ensure that its rights are protected and that Airbus is required to address an unprecedented and extremely unique and concerning defect impacting the A350 aircraft type, across the industry and multiple carriers," the airline said in a statement setting out detailed extracts from a judge's written ruling.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of gross merchandise volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.