Global Fund Management Launches The Avalon Fund to Provide Alternative Asset for Investors

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fund Management, the asset management arm of the GDA Group, has launched its latest venture, the Avalon Fund. The fund is being launched by 12 Peers Capital, in partnership with GDA Capital, to provide a mixed asset arbitrage vehicle offering short and long exposure into digital assets, equities, and fixed income products.

“Our mission is to create long-term value for our investors through the identification of digital asset strategies that generate alpha, while also limiting potential downside by generating yields from traditional market exposure like equities and bonds,'' said GDA Group COO Zachary Friedman.

“To successfully manage and grow investment capital in the marketplace of today, a Fund Manager needs to have proven diversified strategies and asset allocations. By partnering with GDA we further strengthen our ability to invest confidently in the digital asset sector,” said Gord Ferguson, 12 Peer Capital CEO and Managing Director of the Avalon Fund.

The mixed-asset investment thesis from the Avalon Fund includes decentralized assets and mining infrastructure assets, equities, and fixed income products such as options and derivatives. This asset allocation gives the Avalon Fund strategic positioning to maximize short-term market opportunities while insulating shareholders from macro volatility. The fund has engaged Circle Investment Support Services (USD) LLC as the fund administrator, Northern Trust as the custodian, O’Neal Webster as the legal counsel and Deloitte & Touche as the auditor.

Asset management at The Avalon Multi-Asset Strategy Fund, Ltd. is carried out by a highly specialised and well-equipped group of +10 directors, analysts, and researchers including Gord Ferguson, who brings a significant background with alternative asset investments, and David Shafrir, Executive Chairman of the GDA Group.

“Launching Avalon is the culmination of months of hard work, and brings the GDA Group one step closer to our long-term goal of creating stronger institutional onramps that make digital assets more accessible and desirable to the traditional investment community. Avalon, and all of Global Fund Management’s upcoming investment products will offer more sophisticated exposure into one of the best performing asset classes of the last decade,” said David Shafrir, Executive Chairman of The GDA Group and Director of the Avalon Fund.



About The Avalon Fund

The Avalon Fund is a mixed strategy alternative investment fund introduced by 12 Peers Capital Markets, in partnership with GDA Capital, offering short and long exposure into digital assets, equities, and fixed income products. This asset allocation gives the Avalon Fund strategic positioning to maximize short-term market opportunities while insulating shareholders from macro volatility.

About Global Fund Management

Global Fund Management is a leading global digital asset investment and asset management business investing capital on behalf of institutions and individuals. The fund creates long-term value for investors through the identification of strategies that can generate alpha through the new digital asset class, while ensuring to also limit possible downside on any strategy. Global Fund Management looks to outperform the market and take to market the best performing fund vehicles for every niche of the digital asset ecosystem, by investing across alternative asset classes through actively managed hedge funds, trading algorithms, and private equity vehicles.

About 12 Peers Capital Markets

12 Peers Capital Markets, Ltd. is a broker dealer incorporated in the Cayman Islands and registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). 12 Peers Capital Markets provide professional advisory and investment management services related to fixed income securities, structured notes and alternative investments for high net worth individuals and institutional investors. For more information, please visit https://12pcm.com/.

