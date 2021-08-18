U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.94
    -4.14 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,310.30
    -32.98 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,662.65
    +6.47 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.01
    +9.83 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.89
    -0.70 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.10
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0190 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9780
    +0.4030 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,629.05
    -221.28 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,144.64
    +15.95 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Global Fund Management Launches The Avalon Fund to Provide Alternative Asset for Investors

GDA Capital
·4 min read

The fund is a partnership with 12 Peers Capital that is set to raise $100 million by December

Global Fund Management Launches The Avalon Fund to Provide Alternative Asset for Investors

The fund is a partnership with 12 Peers Capital that is set to raise $100 million by December
The fund is a partnership with 12 Peers Capital that is set to raise $100 million by December
The fund is a partnership with 12 Peers Capital that is set to raise $100 million by December

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fund Management, the asset management arm of the GDA Group, has launched its latest venture, the Avalon Fund. The fund is being launched by 12 Peers Capital, in partnership with GDA Capital, to provide a mixed asset arbitrage vehicle offering short and long exposure into digital assets, equities, and fixed income products.

“Our mission is to create long-term value for our investors through the identification of digital asset strategies that generate alpha, while also limiting potential downside by generating yields from traditional market exposure like equities and bonds,'' said GDA Group COO Zachary Friedman.

“To successfully manage and grow investment capital in the marketplace of today, a Fund Manager needs to have proven diversified strategies and asset allocations. By partnering with GDA we further strengthen our ability to invest confidently in the digital asset sector,” said Gord Ferguson, 12 Peer Capital CEO and Managing Director of the Avalon Fund.

The mixed-asset investment thesis from the Avalon Fund includes decentralized assets and mining infrastructure assets, equities, and fixed income products such as options and derivatives. This asset allocation gives the Avalon Fund strategic positioning to maximize short-term market opportunities while insulating shareholders from macro volatility. The fund has engaged Circle Investment Support Services (USD) LLC as the fund administrator, Northern Trust as the custodian, O’Neal Webster as the legal counsel and Deloitte & Touche as the auditor.

Asset management at The Avalon Multi-Asset Strategy Fund, Ltd. is carried out by a highly specialised and well-equipped group of +10 directors, analysts, and researchers including Gord Ferguson, who brings a significant background with alternative asset investments, and David Shafrir, Executive Chairman of the GDA Group.

“Launching Avalon is the culmination of months of hard work, and brings the GDA Group one step closer to our long-term goal of creating stronger institutional onramps that make digital assets more accessible and desirable to the traditional investment community. Avalon, and all of Global Fund Management’s upcoming investment products will offer more sophisticated exposure into one of the best performing asset classes of the last decade,” said David Shafrir, Executive Chairman of The GDA Group and Director of the Avalon Fund.


About The Avalon Fund

The Avalon Fund is a mixed strategy alternative investment fund introduced by 12 Peers Capital Markets, in partnership with GDA Capital, offering short and long exposure into digital assets, equities, and fixed income products. This asset allocation gives the Avalon Fund strategic positioning to maximize short-term market opportunities while insulating shareholders from macro volatility.

About Global Fund Management

Global Fund Management is a leading global digital asset investment and asset management business investing capital on behalf of institutions and individuals. The fund creates long-term value for investors through the identification of strategies that can generate alpha through the new digital asset class, while ensuring to also limit possible downside on any strategy. Global Fund Management looks to outperform the market and take to market the best performing fund vehicles for every niche of the digital asset ecosystem, by investing across alternative asset classes through actively managed hedge funds, trading algorithms, and private equity vehicles.

About 12 Peers Capital Markets

12 Peers Capital Markets, Ltd. is a broker dealer incorporated in the Cayman Islands and registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). 12 Peers Capital Markets provide professional advisory and investment management services related to fixed income securities, structured notes and alternative investments for high net worth individuals and institutional investors. For more information, please visit https://12pcm.com/.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

Content Disclaimer:

DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. There doesn't seem to be any material news behind the stock's move. Shares of Tesla had slid a total of 7% on Monday and Tuesday amid news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver-assist technology, Autopilot.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Why Tuya Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), an Internet-of-Things platform company, fell this morning after the company reported its second-quarter results. Tuya's sales in the second quarter skyrocketed 118% to $84.7 million, which outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $78 million. The company's adjusted net loss per American depositary share of $0.04 matched analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • New Found Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Financing

    New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 4,390,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of

  • Virpax's stock rockets nearly 5-fold in 2 days after upbeat FDA response to its SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor

    Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. rocketed for a second straight day on heavy volume, after the company announced an upbeat pre-investigational new drug response from the Food and Drug Administration on its product to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 and the flu. The stock shot up 53.6% in morning trading, after soaring 265.5% on Tuesday, to mark a two-day gain of 461.4%. Trading volume was 28.0 million shares early Wednesday, after a record total of 165.9 million shares on Tuesday, compared with the full

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • 10 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best healthcare dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. As the pandemic struck the globe, no industry or sector was spared in terms of […]

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Is Tilray a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Since he's the most famous and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett's stock-picking philosophy is something that every investor should understand. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't have the consistent financial performance or operational efficiency that's typical of a Buffett pick. Could that be enough to pique Buffett's curiosity?

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Why America's Car-Mart Stock Crashed Today

    And why Car-Mart's CFO thinks high used car prices might be bad for business.