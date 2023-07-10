Global Funds Buy Most Emerging Asia Stocks Excluding China Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- Developing Asia ex-China stocks are on track to record the biggest annual foreign inflow since 2016, signaling that global investors remain confident in the region even as China’s growth slows.

Overseas investors purchased $25.4 billion of the region’s stocks so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. India received the lion’s share of the inflows at $12.3 billion, while the semiconductor-heavy markets of South Korea and Taiwan each lured over $7.9 billion. Thailand was an outlier, as money managers withdrew $3.3 billion.

“India might be the best market in Asia for long term absolute returns, given the broadening and deepening of equity markets and the long tail to earnings growth,” said Vikas Pershad, a fund manager for Asian equities at M&G Investments. “The case for India to outperform seems easier to make than the case for China to outperform.”

