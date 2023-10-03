Global Funds Slash China Stock Positioning to Lowest Since 2020
(Bloomberg) -- Global funds further trimmed their Chinese stock holdings in September, extending a relentless selloff and lowering their average position in the country to the lowest level since 2020, Morgan Stanley said.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Airbnb Is Fundamentally Broken, Its CEO Says. He Plans to Fix It.
Severe Crash Is Coming for US Office Properties, Survey Says
JPMorgan’s Dimon Predicts 3.5-Day Work Week for Next Generation Thanks to AI
The Secret Plot Against the Head of the World Health Organization
Net monthly outflows from active long-only managers in China and Hong Kong equities totaled $3.2 billion during the month largely due to investor redemption and funds rebalancing their active positions, strategists including Gilbert Wong wrote in their quantitative analysis. The outflows surpassed the $3 billion level for a second consecutive month.
Signs that the economy is stabilizing have done little to lift investor sentiment as deepening property sector woes remain an overhang for Chinese shares. Beijing’s support measures to rejuvenate the economy have been inadequate, market watchers say. The MSCI China Index slumped Tuesday, taking its decline for 2023 to more than 11%. It’s on track for a third straight year of losses, which would mark its worst losing streak in two decades.
Foreign funds net sold $37.5 billion yuan ($5.1 billion) of mainland shares in September via the trading links with Hong Kong, extending the record $12 billion outflows seen in August.
Throughout the third quarter, fund managers more actively sold stocks on insurance, media & entertainment, and e-commerce, the analysis showed. They added exposure to capital goods, semiconductors, and biotech, the brokerage said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
With Banks Offering 5% Returns, Financial Advisers Fight Irrelevance
Got Plastic With a No. 2 Recycling Symbol? Beware a Toxic Problem
Feeding the World Once Brought the US Untold Influence—No More
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.