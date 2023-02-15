U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Global Fundus Camera Market to surpass US$ 554.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI
·4 min read
CMI
CMI

Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the global fundus camera market is estimated to be valued at US$ 365.4 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Fundus Camera Market:

Key trends in market include increasing number of product launches by market players, and increasing partnerships between market players.

Increasing number of product launches by market players is expected to boost growth of the global fundus camera market over forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Epipole, a medical technology company, announced the launch of epiCam fundus camera to the U.S. Eye Care market. The epiCam is a high-powered, ultra-portable, wireless fundus camera that captures live high-resolution video footage of the living retina, along with the accompanying still images.

Moreover, in October 2021, NIDEK CO., LTD., an organization engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of ophthalmic, optometric, and lens edging equipment announced the launch of Retina Scan Duo 2, a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The new imaging system includes new features that improve screening and clinical efficiency, as well as user-friendly features. With the newly launched Retina Scan Duo 2, a 12 x 9 mm wide area OCT image can be acquired.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/468

Increasing number of partnerships between the market players is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Samsung, a multinational electronics corporation partnered with Local Hospitals in India to Screen 150,000 people in India for eye diseases using EYELIKE Fundus Camera. The company in partnership with the hospitals in India aims to complete eye screening of 150,000 people by the end of 2023. Company’s EYELIKE device scans retinal images and uses an accurate AI-based algorithm on the phones to detect diseases in the retinal images and classify them as normal or abnormal.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing cases of eye disorders worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global fundus camera market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report published in October 2022, minimum 2.2 billion people had a near or distance vision impairment worldwide during 2018 and 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global fundus camera market include Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, Canon Inc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Optomed Oy (Ltd.), Vision Equipment Inc., Clarity Medical Systems, Inc., Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc., S4OPTIK LLC., Shenzhen Thondar Technology Co., Ltd., CenterVue SpA

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/468

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Fundus Camera Market, By Product Type:

    • Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

    • Non Retractable Fundus Cameras

    • Hybrid Fundus Cameras

    • Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Fundus Cameras

  • Global Fundus Camera Market, By Modality:

    • Stationary/Tabletop

    • Mobile

  • Global Fundus Camera Market, By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Ophthalmology Clinics

    • Ophthalmic and Optometrist Offices

    • Others (Research Centers, Academic Institutes, etc.)

  • Global Fundus Camera Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • U.K.

        • Germany

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • France

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country:

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region:

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market, by Product Type (Fundus Cameras, Retinal Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Refractors, Slit Lamps, Perimeters, Ophthalmoscopes, Tonometer, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Corneal Topography Systems), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Optometry Equipment Market, by Product Type (Retinoscopes, OCT Scanners, Corneal Topography Systems, Visual Field Analyzers, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Cameras, Autorefractors and Keratometers, Ophthalmoscopes, Optical Biometry Systems, Specular Microscopes, Wavefront Aberrometers, Other Equipment Types, Accessories), by End User (Eye Specialty Clinics, Ophthalmic Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutions), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

