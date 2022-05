Global Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing Report 2022: Yearly Market Demand 2015-2040 & Quarterly Market Demand 2020-2022

Company Logo

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Furnace carbon black market demand and market pricing using the most recent market drivers and analysis. Yearly market demand for 2015 to 2040, Quarterly market demand for 2020 to 2022. Market pricing for China, Europe and USMCA for selected reference grades plus a regionally weighted grade price.

The publisher's bespoke market intelligence system is used to analyse short-term (quarterly) and long-term (annual) market volume movements by segment (Tire, MRG, Plastics, Others) and region. This is done by updating key market drivers such as automotive production, regional vehicle parcs, international trade, economic outlooks. Segment specific drivers such as product types, technologies and sector specific outlooks (energy, mining) are also incorporated, as is additional granular analysis for vehicle types and parc developments.

The proprietary, extensively benchmarked, market price modelling system provides historic, current and future pricing for reference grades in China, Europe and USMCA including a regional weighted average price. This market pricing has been validated against actual prices from a wide range of confidential sources.

Key Features:

Quarterly global market demand and pricing report

An executive summary with practical findings and key takeaways

Comprehensive management of underlying industry drivers

Global & regional market demand for 2015 to 2040

Quarterly market demand movements for 2019 to 2021

Reference grade market pricing for China, Europe and USMCA

Historic, current and future pricing trends for China, Europe and USMCA

Data in Excel workbook

Target Audience:

This report is targeted at carbon black manufacturers, rubber chemical manufacturers, tire manufacturers, plastic compounders and new material start-ups. The content is suitable for marketing strategies, market research and market insight. Other parties which will find this report valuable include: equipment suppliers, raw material producers, carbon black traders and industry consultants.

Exclusive Content:

Detailed market demand benchmarked against actual usage patterns.

Quarterly market demand movements with historic validations.

Comprehensive market driver management

Regional pricing history forecasts

Report Scope:

This market report has the following scope:

Product: Furnace Carbon Black.

Markets: Tire, MRG (rubber goods), plastics and other segments. (Other includes coatings, inks and specialist applications which are presented as a combined number).

Geographies: This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America and South Asia.

Time Frame: 2015 to 2040 for YoY market volumes and 2019 to 2021 for QoQ volumes. 2015 to 2040 for MoM market pricing.

Market Demand: Historic yearly and quarterly demands are modelled and benchmarked against independently calculated values. Forward years and quarters are projected using stated modelling techniques.

Market Pricing: Modelled market pricing extensively benchmarked against confidential sources. Reference grade pricing for China, Europe and USMCA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Yearly Demand

Quarterly Demand

Chinese Domestic Pricing Trends

European Domestic Pricing Trends

USMCA Domestic Pricing Trends

2. Introduction

Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature

Scope

Objectives

Information Sources

Assumptions

3. Global & Regional Market Drivers

Automotive Production

Vehicle PARC Growth

Import-Export Balances

Regional Real GDP Growth

Segment Specific Drivers

4. Global Market Demand & Benchmarking



5. Regional Market Demand for All Segments

6. Regional Market Demand for the Tire Segment

7. Regional Market Demand for the MRG Segment

8. Regional Market Demand for the Plastic Segment

9. Regional Market Demand for Other Segments

10. Chinese Domestic Market Pricing

11. European Domestic Market Pricing

12. USMCA Domestic Market Pricing

13. Market Demand Methodology

14. Market Pricing Methodology

15. Market Sectors and Segments

