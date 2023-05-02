Global Gabapentin Market Report 2023: Increasing Utilization of Gabapentin in Various Conditions Fuels the Sector

Company Logo

gabapentin-market-size.jpg

gabapentin-market-size.jpg

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gabapentin Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gabapentin Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Limited

Apotex, Inc.

An anticonvulsant drug called gabapentin is primarily employed to treat neuropathic pain and partial seizures. It is a first-line treatment for central pain, postherpetic neuralgia, and neuropathic pain brought on by diabetic neuropathy. It works to some extent inpatients who receive gabapentin for postherpetic neuralgia or diabetic neuropathy.



Gabapentin is a GABA analog, although it does not attach to GABAA and GABAB receptors or benzodiazepine, opioid, or cannabinoid receptors. However, it can raise GABA levels and lower glutamate levels. Some people have also hypothesized that gabapentin may lessen the production of pain-related peptides and might lessen opioid-induced hyperalgesia.



Identifying a special gabapentin-binding protein as a component of the voltage-dependent calcium channel complex points to a less specific mechanism of action via modification of neurosignaling. Gabapentin works by affecting the electrical simulations in the brain and inducing neurotransmitters, which communicate between nerve cells. The gabapentin tablets and capsules are used orally in combination with other medicines. Both adults and children can use the medication.



The right amount of gabapentin depends on the drug's brand, kind, strength, effectiveness, renal function, and other important factors (weight, age, health). The rise in the elderly population, rise in government initiatives, rise in the frequency of seizures, the convenience of purchase, investments by pharmaceutical companies in R&D, and increasing product approvals are expected to fuel market expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Those suffering from chronic pain were disproportionately affected by the negative effects of the societal changes brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. Living with chronic pain jeopardizes a person's basic social demands for the agency, belonging, and justice. During the pandemic, ongoing or worsening chronic pain resulted from feeling more socially threatened for some people. Moreover, the restrictions on the supply chain decreased the availability of gabapentin drugs. Therefore, the pandemic had a negative impact on the gabapentin market.



Market Growth Factors

Story continues

Increasing utilization of gabapentin in various conditions



Gabapentin drugs are widely used to treat epilepsy, chronic pain, and restless legs syndrome. Through years of studies, it has been established that the drug can treat various other health issues. Gabapentin is one of the initial recommendations in multiple sclerosis as it lessens spasticity. It is a well-known remedy for restless legs syndrome.

Uremic pruritus, which results from kidney failure, and other types of itching are both lessened by gabapentin. In cases of orthostatic or essential tremors, gabapentin might be an alternative. As a result, the demand for drugs like gabapentin rises, which will result in the expansion of the market.



Rising investments to develop stronger healthcare infrastructure



The opportunities anticipated to support the market expansion include the growth of emerging markets in developing nations, unexplored opportunities, improved bioavailability, upcoming healthcare clinics, and strategic initiatives by manufacturers.

In addition, the strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure also attempts to increase the accessibility of generic and branded medications. As a result, the demand for drugs like gabapentin rises, which will result in the expansion of the market.

Market Restraining Factors

Increasing off label use is facilitating the occurrence of side effects



Gabapentin is primarily prescribed for the treatment of neuropathic pain and focal seizures. But in recent years, the medication has been prescribed for issues other than the intended. In the US and the UK, gabapentin is frequently administered off-label for conditions like anxiety disorders, non-neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder.

However, due to the absence of convincing scientific data supporting gabapentin's efficacy in treating various diseases and its established negative effects, there is worry regarding its off-label use. Therefore, the absence of health reimbursement schemes, rising costs, and rigorous regulatory rules are anticipated to impede market expansion.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Epilepsy

Restless Legs Syndrome

Neuropathic Pain

Others

By Dosage Form

Capsule

Tablet

Oral Solution

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tkq4r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



