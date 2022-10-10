Global Gambling Market to Reach $912 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- Global Gambling Market to Reach $912 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Gambling estimated at US$711 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$912 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Betting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach more than US$375 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260 Billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to reach more than US$300 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of more than US$330 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Rest of World and Europe, each forecast to grow at more than 3.0% over the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 223 Featured)
888 Holdings PLC
Bet365 Group Ltd.
Flutter Entertainment plc
Betsoft Gaming, LTD
Betsson AB
Boyd Gaming Corporation
Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Corp.
Cherry Spelglädje AB
Chetu Inc.
City of Dreams Manila
Creatiosoft Solutions Private Limited
Crown Resorts Ltd.
Delaware Park
Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd
Evolution Gaming
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Golden Entertainment Inc.
Kindred Group PLC
Ladbrokes Coral
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
MGM Resorts International
Microgaming
NetEnt AB
Playson Limited
Scientific Games Corporation
SJM Holdings Limited
William Hill Plc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture
Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,
2010, 2015, 2020
% Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual
Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis
Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is
Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here?s
Why
The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the
COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues:
Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region
for 2019 and Q1 2020
Will People Return to Offline Casinos Post Pandemic? Percentage
(%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns
Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types
Casinos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage
Global Mobile & Offline Gambling Transactions (In Million) for
Years 2010, 2015, 2020
COVID-19 Accelerates the Evolution of Online Casinos
% Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online
Casinos
Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage
Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming
Experience Gains Traction
Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos
Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling
Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry
VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport
5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry
5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience:
5G?s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years
2020, 2025 & 2030
Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity
Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal
Gambling
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 223
