Global Gambling Market to Reach $912 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·17 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gambling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Gambling Market to Reach $912 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Gambling estimated at US$711 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$912 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Betting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach more than US$375 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260 Billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to reach more than US$300 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of more than US$330 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Rest of World and Europe, each forecast to grow at more than 3.0% over the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 223 Featured)
888 Holdings PLC
Bet365 Group Ltd.
Flutter Entertainment plc
Betsoft Gaming, LTD
Betsson AB
Boyd Gaming Corporation
Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Corp.
Cherry Spelglädje AB
Chetu Inc.
City of Dreams Manila
Creatiosoft Solutions Private Limited
Crown Resorts Ltd.
Delaware Park
Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd
Evolution Gaming
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Golden Entertainment Inc.
Kindred Group PLC
Ladbrokes Coral
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
MGM Resorts International
Microgaming
NetEnt AB
Playson Limited
Scientific Games Corporation
SJM Holdings Limited
William Hill Plc


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture
Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,
2010, 2015, 2020
% Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual
Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis
Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is
Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here?s
Why
The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the
COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues:
Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region
for 2019 and Q1 2020
Will People Return to Offline Casinos Post Pandemic? Percentage
(%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns
Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types
Casinos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage
Global Mobile & Offline Gambling Transactions (In Million) for
Years 2010, 2015, 2020
COVID-19 Accelerates the Evolution of Online Casinos
% Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online
Casinos
Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage
Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming
Experience Gains Traction
Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos
Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling
Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry
VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport
5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry
5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience:
5G?s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years
2020, 2025 & 2030
Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity
Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal
Gambling

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Gambling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lottery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lottery by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lottery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Betting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Betting by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Betting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casino by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Casino by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Casino by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: France Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: France Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Italy Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: UK Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: UK Historic Review for Gambling by Platform - Offline
and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery,
Betting and Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gambling by
Platform - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting
and Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 76: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of World Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery,
Betting and Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of World Historic Review for Gambling by
Platform - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 223
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


