- Global Gambling Market to Reach $912 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Gambling estimated at US$711 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$912 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Betting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach more than US$375 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260 Billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to reach more than US$300 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of more than US$330 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Rest of World and Europe, each forecast to grow at more than 3.0% over the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture

Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,

2010, 2015, 2020

% Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual

Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis

Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is

Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here?s

Why

The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the

COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues:

Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region

for 2019 and Q1 2020

Will People Return to Offline Casinos Post Pandemic? Percentage

(%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns

Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types

Casinos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage

Global Mobile & Offline Gambling Transactions (In Million) for

Years 2010, 2015, 2020

COVID-19 Accelerates the Evolution of Online Casinos

% Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online

Casinos

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage

Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming

Experience Gains Traction

Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019,

2021 and 2023

New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos

Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling

Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry

VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport

5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry

5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience:

5G?s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years

2020, 2025 & 2030

Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity

Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal

Gambling



Total Companies Profiled: 223

