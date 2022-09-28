U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,655.00
    -6.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,202.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,270.00
    -63.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.70
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +0.65 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9570
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +1.14 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0657
    -0.0074 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6760
    -0.1150 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.32
    -1,206.40 (-5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.73
    -24.41 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.04
    -22.55 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Global Gambling Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $876 Billion by 2026 - Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gambling Market to Reach $876 Billion by 2026

The global market for Gambling estimated at US$747.9 Billion in year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$876 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period.

The popularity of gambling in the country can be put into perspective by the fact that over 80% of American adults gamble at least once in their lifetime. As a large number of people spending more time on mobile devices, remote gambling developers and platforms are using the option to expand their customer base. Smart devices available on the market allow users to access comprehensive spectrum of mobile gambling games on the go.

Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$372.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Betting segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.5 Billion in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $322.4 Billion by 2026

Given that tourists and locals are key revenue contributors for brick and mortar casinos, revenues plummeted significantly. Unemployment and reduced consumer discretionary income also remain key challenges to a speedy recovery. Also, since a significant amount of money spent on gambling is attributed to slot machines at locations such as hotels and airports, the closures of airports and hotels is affecting revenue generation from these areas.

Lockdowns have resulted significant revenues losses compared to the previous year. For instance, in New Orleans the gambling market has already witnessed more than 60% decline in revenues during the pandemic when compared to the previous years, due to the closures. The casino industry is also impacted by the fact that tourism and leisure sectors along with air travel, which are vital for the industry growth, have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.5 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific (including China) is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period.

The post COVID-19 period will offer exciting opportunities for mobile gambling. As mobile devices support advances features and are easy to operate, mobile gambling is an enticing option for gamers. With majority of casino game providers offering plethora of options, it is easier for players to enjoy these platforms anytime, anywhere without waiting to access their personal computers.

Advances in the field of mobile technology coupled with better accessibility and connectivity have enabled a large number of players to participate in remote gambling. With rapid transition from console toward mobile, mobile gambling is poised to emerge a rapid growing platform.

Casino Segment to Reach $153.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Casino Segment, USA, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$116.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$149.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific (including China) will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$34.5 Billion by the year 2026.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture

  • % Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx

  • How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

  • The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis

  • Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here's Why

  • The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry

  • COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues

  • Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 223 Featured)

  • 888 Holdings PLC

  • Bet365 Group Ltd.

  • Flutter Entertainment plc

  • Betsoft Gaming, LTD

  • Betsson AB

  • Boyd Gaming Corporation

  • Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment

  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.

  • Cherry Spelgladje AB

  • Chetu Inc.

  • City of Dreams Manila

  • Creatiosoft Solutions Private Limited

  • Crown Resorts Ltd.

  • Delaware Park

  • Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd

  • Evolution Gaming

  • Galaxy Entertainment Group

  • Golden Entertainment Inc.

  • Kindred Group PLC

  • Ladbrokes Coral

  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.

  • MGM Resorts International

  • Microgaming

  • NetEnt AB

  • Playson Limited

  • Scientific Games Corporation

  • SJM Holdings Limited

  • William Hill Plc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage

  • COVID-19 Accelerates the Evolution of Online Casinos

  • % Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling

  • Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos

  • Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

  • Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players

  • Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

  • Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction

  • New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos

  • Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling

  • Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry

  • VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport

  • 5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry

  • 5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

  • Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity

  • Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal Gambling

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kai1qu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are stepping up efforts to prevent a downward spiral.South Korea joined a growing list of interventions on Wednesday, with the central bank saying it will buy as much as $2.1 billion worth of sovereign debt. In Taiwan, officials have floated currency controls and signaled a readiness to ban stock short sales. China has ins

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock hasn't had the best 2022. Share performance trailed the wider market through mid-September, thanks partly to a general distaste for tech and growth stocks and partly because of a growth hangover in key areas like PC and video game software. The business has several promising growth avenues ahead, including cloud services and an eventual rebound in areas like gaming.

  • Lithium Is Up 220% And This Is What You Need To Know

    Lithium prices have soared in the past 18 months, and while the rally may have lost some momentum, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on the sector as a whole

  • Biogen, Eisai stocks soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lifting rivals

    Shares in Biogen and Eisai soared on Wednesday reflecting the surprise trial success of their experimental Alzheimer's drug, which also lifted the stocks of rival drugmakers Roche and Eli Lilly. Against the odds, Biogen and Eisai on Tuesday said their experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, in a large trial of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. The data is an "unequivocal win" for Alzheimer's patients and Biogen, said BMO analyst Evan Seigerman.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Chip Stocks Fall on Report Apple Is Scrapping Boost to iPhone Production

    Shares of Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor fall on a report the tech giant is scrapping plans to increase iPhone production following weaker-than-expected demand.

  • 22 dividend stocks screened for quality and safety

    DEEP DIVE Now that the S&P 500 has hit a new closing low for 2022, it is a good time to rerun a screen of low-volatility dividend stocks that may perform relatively better. An initial screen of the S&P 500 (SPX) from June 29, resulted in a list of 19 stocks that met quality criteria set by Lewis Altfest, CEO of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, which is based in New York and manages about $1.