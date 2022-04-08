Global Games and Puzzle Markets 2022-2026 by Type, Distribution Channel, Licensing, Region, Size & Trends with Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Games And Puzzle Market: Analysis By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Licensing, By Region Size & Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global games and puzzle market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global games and puzzle market by value, by type, by distribution channel, by licensing, by region. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global games and puzzle market.

Playing games and solving puzzles has several benefits. It reduces screen time, stress, uplifts mood, creates connections with friends and family, offers valuable teaching tools for children like rules and patience, improves memory, productivity and focus and increases IQ and problem solving ability. The games and puzzle market can be divided into three segments: by type (games and puzzle), by distribution channel (brick & mortar and E-commerce), and by licensing (non-licensed and licensed).



The global games and puzzle market is expected to rise due to rapid urbanization, rising online sales of games and puzzles, increasing demand of puzzles for kids, shift towards indoor games, commercialization of movies and cartoon characters and improvements in content and functionality of board games. The market also faces some challenges like increasing mobile and pc games, and counterfeiting of games and puzzles.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global games and puzzle market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global games and puzzle market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., Buffalo Games, and Ravensburger, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Games And Puzzle: An Overview

2.1.1 History of Common Board Games And Puzzle

2.1.2 Benefits Of Games

2.2 Puzzle: An Overview

2.2.1 Types of Puzzles

2.2.2 Benefits Of Puzzles

2.3 Games And Puzzle Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Games And Puzzle Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Games And Puzzle Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Games And Puzzle Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Games And Puzzle Market Value by Type (Games and Puzzle)

3.1.3 Global Games And Puzzle Market Value by Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar and E-commerce)

3.1.4 Global Games And Puzzle Market Value by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Games And Puzzle Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Games Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Puzzle Market by Value

3.3 Global Games And Puzzle Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Games And Puzzle Brick & Mortar Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Games And Puzzle E-Commerce Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Games and Puzzle Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Games and Puzzle Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Games and Puzzle Market by Licensing (Non Licensed and Licensed)

4.1.5 The US Non Licensed Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Licensed Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.1.7 Rest of North America Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.2 Europe Games and Puzzle Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Games and Puzzle Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Games and Puzzle Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Games and Puzzle Market by Value

4.5 Middle East And Africa Games and Puzzle Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East And Africa Games and Puzzle Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Games And Puzzle Market

5.1.2 Post-COVID Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Rising Online Sales of Games And Puzzles

6.1.3 Increasing Demand of Puzzles for Kids

6.1.4 Shift Towards Indoor Games

6.1.5 Commercialization of Movies and Cartoon Characters

6.1.6 Improvements in Content and Functionality of Board Games

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Increasing Mobile and PC Games

6.2.2 Counterfeiting of Games and Puzzles

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Usage of Social Media

6.3.2 Increasing Mental Illness

6.3.3 Introduction of New and Innovative Puzzles

6.3.4 Integration of Board Games in Cafes



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Games And Puzzle Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Games And Puzzle Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Hasbro Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Buffalo Games

Ravensburger

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phs0cc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-games-and-puzzle-markets-2022-2026-by-type-distribution-channel-licensing-region-size--trends-with-impact-of-covid-19-301520833.html

SOURCE Research and Markets