Global Gaming console market size to expand significantly through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The documentation titled 'Gaming Console Market' ought to provide readers with deep-dive knowledge about the business discipline by focusing on important features as well as present market dynamics.

Pune, India, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global gaming console market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2021 to 2027. The expansion is creditable to rising demand for virtual reality-based gaming, and increasing disposable income of individuals.





The document also elucidates the various market segmentations and how they contribute to total industry compensation. Furthermore, the report discusses the regional extent as well as the competitive arena of this business domain, ensuring outstanding decision-making during the investment evaluation process.

Technological innovations in gaming, in consort with quickly growing trends, such as cloud gaming and virtual reality-based gaming, have enhanced market growth in recent years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4547845/

Moreover, futuristic inventions such as cloud-based gaming, which allows gamers to access games from anywhere at any time without the need for specialised technology will continue to stimulate the worldwide gaming console market outlook.

COVID-19 impact:

The advent of COVID-19 pandemic forced the global population to stay indoors and find activities to keep themselves occupied. Consequently, consumers started spending more time in online gaming, thus boosting the demand for gaming consoles.

Market segment overview:

In terms of application spectrum, the marketplace is split into gaming and non-gaming.

Based on type terrain, the industry is bifurcated into handheld consoles, and home consoles. The handheld console market has been divided into portable and non-portable categories. Among these, the non-portable handheld gaming console market in Europe is anticipated to reach over USD 6 million in shipments by the end of 2027.

Story continues

Speaking of end-use scope, the market is classified into residential, and commercial. Out of which, the commercial segment in North America holds 60% revenue share at present and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period.

Regional scope:

Regionally speaking, Latin American gaming console market size is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 8% throughout the study period, owing to growing number of active gamers in the region.

Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa industry is slated to progress considerably at a CAGR of 4% over the review period, due to significant advancements in gaming console technology in the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/gaming-console-market

Competitive dashboard:

Speaking of the competitive arena, Valve Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International S.A., and Atari Corporation are the leading players in global gaming console marketplace.

Gaming Console Market, Type Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Home Consoles

Handheld Consoles

Portable Non-portable

Gaming Console Market, Application Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Gaming

Non-Gaming

Gaming Console Market, End-Use Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Gaming Console Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Spain

Italy

France

Germany

Russia





Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Australia





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina





Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Gaming Console Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Valve Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Logitech International S.A.

Atari Corporation

Table of Content:





Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Scope & definitions

1.2 Methodology & forecast parameters

1.3 COVID-19 impact

1.3.1 North America

1.3.2 Europe

1.3.3 Asia Pacific

1.3.4 Latin America

1.3.5 MEA

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Secondary

1.4.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Gaming consoles industry 360 degree synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 End use trends

Chapter 3 Gaming Consoles Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape,

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Competitive analysis of major players

4.2.1 Microsoft Corporation

4.2.2 Sony Corporation

4.2.3 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

4.3 Competitive analysis of other prominent players

4.3.1 NVIDIA Corporation

4.3.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.3.3 Logitech International S.A.

4.4 Vendor adoption matrix

Chapter 5 Gaming Consoles Market, By Type (Revenue and Shipments)

5.1 Gaming consoles market share, by type, 2020 & 2027

5.2 Home console

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3 Handheld console

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3.2 Portable console

5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3.3 Non-portable console

5.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 6 Gaming Consoles Market, By Application (Revenue and Shipments)

6.1 Gaming consoles market share, by type, 2020 & 2027

6.2 Gaming

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.3 Non-gaming

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 7 Gaming Consoles Market, By End Use (Revenue and Shipments)

7.1 Gaming consoles market share, by end use, 2020 & 2027

7.2 Residential

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 8 Gaming Consoles Market, By Region (Revenue and Shipments)





Related Report:

Cloud Gaming Market Size, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019- 2025

Global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to surpass USD 8 billion by 2025. The prices of associated gaming consoles have increased dramatically over the years. In the present scenario, purchasing these high-end games requires considerable investment for customers. The average price a typical gamer invests in assembling his/her games consoles ranges between USD 800 to USD 1,000. The prices of gaming consoles have kept on changing from generation to generation and year to year based on the integration of new advanced components in machines. This price surge has restricted its usage in over 70% of its potential buyers. Over 60% of gamers across the globe do not have access to computer systems that support specifications needed to play AAA level games. The introduction of cloud gaming approach can enable companies to expand the customer base across various price-sensitive customers, increasing their profitability and generating new revenue streams.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://marketprimes.com/



