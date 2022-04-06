U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,497.75
    -22.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,410.00
    -140.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.75
    -110.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.60
    -9.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.58
    +1.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    +3.79 (+20.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8520
    +0.2620 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,324.10
    -1,329.36 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.89
    -39.76 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.77
    -41.95 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Global Gaming console market size to expand significantly through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·6 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The documentation titled 'Gaming Console Market' ought to provide readers with deep-dive knowledge about the business discipline by focusing on important features as well as present market dynamics.

Pune, India, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global gaming console market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2021 to 2027. The expansion is creditable to rising demand for virtual reality-based gaming, and increasing disposable income of individuals.


The document also elucidates the various market segmentations and how they contribute to total industry compensation. Furthermore, the report discusses the regional extent as well as the competitive arena of this business domain, ensuring outstanding decision-making during the investment evaluation process.

Technological innovations in gaming, in consort with quickly growing trends, such as cloud gaming and virtual reality-based gaming, have enhanced market growth in recent years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4547845/

Moreover, futuristic inventions such as cloud-based gaming, which allows gamers to access games from anywhere at any time without the need for specialised technology will continue to stimulate the worldwide gaming console market outlook.

COVID-19 impact:

The advent of COVID-19 pandemic forced the global population to stay indoors and find activities to keep themselves occupied. Consequently, consumers started spending more time in online gaming, thus boosting the demand for gaming consoles.

Market segment overview:

In terms of application spectrum, the marketplace is split into gaming and non-gaming.

Based on type terrain, the industry is bifurcated into handheld consoles, and home consoles. The handheld console market has been divided into portable and non-portable categories. Among these, the non-portable handheld gaming console market in Europe is anticipated to reach over USD 6 million in shipments by the end of 2027.

Speaking of end-use scope, the market is classified into residential, and commercial. Out of which, the commercial segment in North America holds 60% revenue share at present and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period.

Regional scope:

Regionally speaking, Latin American gaming console market size is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 8% throughout the study period, owing to growing number of active gamers in the region.

Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa industry is slated to progress considerably at a CAGR of 4% over the review period, due to significant advancements in gaming console technology in the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/gaming-console-market

Competitive dashboard:

Speaking of the competitive arena, Valve Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International S.A., and Atari Corporation are the leading players in global gaming console marketplace.

Gaming Console Market, Type Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Home Consoles

  • Handheld Consoles

  1. Portable

  2. Non-portable

Gaming Console Market, Application Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Gaming

  • Non-Gaming

Gaming Console Market, End-Use Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Gaming Console Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • UK

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • France

  • Germany

  • Russia

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • Australia

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Gaming Console Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Valve Corporation

  • Sony Group Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • NEC Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Logitech International S.A.

  • Atari Corporation

Table of Content:


Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Scope & definitions

1.2 Methodology & forecast parameters

1.3 COVID-19 impact

1.3.1 North America

1.3.2 Europe

1.3.3 Asia Pacific

1.3.4 Latin America

1.3.5 MEA

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Secondary

1.4.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Gaming consoles industry 360 degree synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 End use trends

Chapter 3 Gaming Consoles Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape,

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Competitive analysis of major players

4.2.1 Microsoft Corporation

4.2.2 Sony Corporation

4.2.3 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

4.3 Competitive analysis of other prominent players

4.3.1 NVIDIA Corporation

4.3.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.3.3 Logitech International S.A.

4.4 Vendor adoption matrix

Chapter 5 Gaming Consoles Market, By Type (Revenue and Shipments)

5.1 Gaming consoles market share, by type, 2020 & 2027

5.2 Home console

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3 Handheld console

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3.2 Portable console

5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3.3 Non-portable console

5.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 6 Gaming Consoles Market, By Application (Revenue and Shipments)

6.1 Gaming consoles market share, by type, 2020 & 2027

6.2 Gaming

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.3 Non-gaming

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 7 Gaming Consoles Market, By End Use (Revenue and Shipments)

7.1 Gaming consoles market share, by end use, 2020 & 2027

7.2 Residential

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 8 Gaming Consoles Market, By Region (Revenue and Shipments)


Related Report:

Cloud Gaming Market Size, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019- 2025

Global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to surpass USD 8 billion by 2025. The prices of associated gaming consoles have increased dramatically over the years. In the present scenario, purchasing these high-end games requires considerable investment for customers. The average price a typical gamer invests in assembling his/her games consoles ranges between USD 800 to USD 1,000. The prices of gaming consoles have kept on changing from generation to generation and year to year based on the integration of new advanced components in machines. This price surge has restricted its usage in over 70% of its potential buyers. Over 60% of gamers across the globe do not have access to computer systems that support specifications needed to play AAA level games. The introduction of cloud gaming approach can enable companies to expand the customer base across various price-sensitive customers, increasing their profitability and generating new revenue streams.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://marketprimes.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Rivian on track to meet production target of 25,000 vehicles

    It produced 1,015 vehicles and delivered 920 last year after starting deliveries of its R1T pickup truck towards the end of the third quarter. Rivian said last month that supply-chain issues could cut its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles. The company has a factory in Normal, Illinois, where it currently makes the R1S sport utility vehicle, R1T pickup truck and a delivery van for investor and customer Amazon.com Inc.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Here is Ray Dalio's inflation outlook, on a scale of 1 to 10

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio sends a warning on inflation, and rightfully so.

  • Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

    Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.