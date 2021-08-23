U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

The Global Gaming Market is expected to grow by USD 125.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Gaming Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the gaming market and it is poised to grow by USD 125. 65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12. 40% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188500/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of blockchain technology, the rising popularity of e-sports, and the growing adoption of AR and VR games. In addition, the integration of blockchain technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The gaming market analysis includes type, device, and platform segments and geographic landscape.

The gaming market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Casual gaming
• Professional gaming

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America

By Device
• mobile gaming
• console gaming
• PC gaming

By Platform
• online
• offline

This study identifies the increasing emergence of cloud gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in free-to-play models and rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gaming market covers the following areas:
• Gaming market sizing
• Gaming market forecast
• Gaming market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188500/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


