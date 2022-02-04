Global Gaming Simulators Market 2021-2025 | Growth of $10.04 Billion Projected | Revenue Insights by Component, Type, End-user, and Region
Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Simulators Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming simulators market is poised to grow by $10.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.92% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the integration of VR headsets with gaming simulators and the increasing sophistication of games. The study identifies the ultimate gaming experience provided by gaming simulators as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming simulators market growth during the next few years.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The gaming simulators market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Commercial
Residential
By Type
Racing
Shooting
Flight
By Component
Hardware
Software
By Geographical Landscape
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming simulators market vendors that include:
3D Perception AS
BLUEHALO
CKAS Mechatronics Pty. Ltd.
Cruden
CXC Simulations
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
GTR Simulators
Guillemot Corp. SA
Lean Games Ltd.
Sony Group Corp.
Also, the gaming simulators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfap7n
