U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,654.50
    -6.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,198.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,268.75
    -65.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    +0.63 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.18
    -0.16 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9570
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +1.14 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0657
    -0.0074 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6830
    -0.1080 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.32
    -1,206.40 (-5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.73
    -24.41 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.96
    -22.63 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

The global garden tiller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

MARKET OVERVIEW a) Garden tillers are powered garden equipment with blades or tines that assist them in shearing through the soil much faster than manual equipment or hand tools.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Garden Tiller Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779098/?utm_source=GNW
Garden tillers are equipped with enough power to break ground and are excellent for soil stirring and plowing. These are gas-powered, electrically corded, and electric cordless, and it’s come in various sizes, power levels, and prices.
b) The demand for garden tillers is witnessing continuous growth due to the development of green acreage, which is highly influenced by the weather conditions. The demand for garden tillers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the garden tiller industry. The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, thereby contributing to the growth of the garden tiller market.
c) Moreover, the increasing government endeavors to expand green acreage are pushing the demand for garden tillers in the market. Furthermore, the garden equipment industry prospects in many US countries have improved. In addition, tillers are becoming a mainstream product, simultaneously increasing the end-user adoption rate in the garden tiller market.
d) The constant development in garden tiller is to maintain a sustainable presence in the market. There have been considerable developments in features and models. For instance, expanding plantation areas, replacing lawns, new landscapes, residential buildings and malls, theme parks, and others boost the garden tiller market demand. These factors will likely propel the garden tiller product demand in developing economies such as India, Vietnam, China, and Brazil.

Impact of Covid-19

COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the demand for tillers from the commercial sector due to the closure of most commercial facilities, including hotels, resorts, sports arenas (golf courses, football stadiums, and others), and a decline in construction activities. However, this decline was affected by the rise in demand from the residential areas. Although sales were comparatively weak during H1 2020, H2 2020 witnessed significant growth in demand for garden tillers.

FUTURE MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Connecting Garden Tiller Market with IoT

• The advent of the garden tiller and IoT adoption are projected to impact the business significantly. Nowadays, the garden tiller market is propelling a revolution as smart robotic tillers install many features preferred by gardeners in the commercial sector. The theme parks, sports stadiums, and other garden sectors are expelling this tiller market. Also, garden product vendors are working to incorporate the latest technology, bringing the innovation in electric corded tillers to replace traditional ones.
• Garden tiller companies are integrating mobile applications with the tillers, which will assist in connecting consumers with tillers and help with lawn tilling tasks. It will enable the exchange of helpful information and monitor the state of the tiller, among others, supporting businesses to expand into new fields of operation and offer their clients completely new services.

The rise in Urban Gardening

Investing in green spaces is growing worldwide as many environmental and health benefits are linked with greenery access. Urban gardening typically helps to improve air and water quality and reduce heat build-up in the environment. In addition, they also mitigate the heat island effect and decrease soil runoff. As a result, such spaces are witnessing significant growth across various countries, thereby offering growth opportunities for the garden tiller market.

SEGMENTATION OVERVIEW

The garden tiller market is categorized as Front tine, Rear tine, Mid tine tiller, and Cultivator. In 2021, the front tine tiller market held a revenue share of 38.72% and was expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to their tilling performance in distinct soil conditions. The Front tine tiller requires garden maintenance, including soil preparation, weeding, and composting in small-to-medium-sized gardens.

The highest share of gasoline-based garden tillers was attributed to their high power compared to the battery-based garden tiller. Countries like Germany, Sweden, and France generate the most revenue for the gas-powered tiller market. This is due to many gardening activities, on the other hand, the horticulture industries raised across these countries. Moreover, sizeable green acreage & many hotel chains and educational institutions support the demand for gas-powered tillers in the countries mentioned above.

Product Type
• Front-Tine
• Rear Tine
• Cultivators
• Mid-Tine

Fuel Type
• Gas-Powered
• Electric Cordless
• Electric Corded

Commercial garden tillers are leading the market

• The commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the garden tiller market. In 2021, the commercial segment was anticipated to account for a revenue share of over 63% in the global garden tiller market. The commercial garden tiller market requires a high initial setup cost due to large properties and acreage that require the purchase of advanced models with long-lasting batteries. As a result, several commercial users prefer to hire professionals for their garden maintenance. The hiring of professional landscapers for grass mowing allows users to escape from the replacement of equipment in case of defects.
• The commercial segment has started to gain prominence in developing economies, including China, India, Brazil, and others, due to the low disposable income of people. Moreover, the growing investment among end-users is likely to push the demand for commercial, thereby leading to a surge in demand for garden tillers from this segment.
• North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for garden tillers during the forecast period. North America region holds the highest revenue share of 46.35% in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the upcoming years. The demand for the equipment is supported by a large residential sector and numerous investment garden areas to enhance the aesthetic values of the buildings across the region.
• The US residential sector supports the demand for garden tillers across the region. The country’s residential sector is observing significant growth with the increasing demand for single-family housing units. Various factors, including government stimulus, high household income, and increasing demand for home improvement, lead to the expansion of residential units across the country.

End-User
• Residential
• Commercial

Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline

Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada
• APAC
o China
o Australia
o Japan
o India
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Many large and small players characterize the global garden tiller market. Honda, Yanmar, Husqvarna, MTD, and The Toro Company are some of the key players in the market. Other players operating in the garden tiller market include AL-KO, STIHL, American lawnmower, CAB CADET, etc. The players focus on developing innovative products and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

As a result, a lot of mergers & acquisitions are taking place to develop and enhance the offerings to survive in the market. Market leaders are currently highlighting the adoption of energy-efficient products owing to the increasing trend of using more minor carbon energy sources. This can be due to growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.

Key Vendors
• Yanmar Co., Ltd
• Honda Motor Company
• Husqvarna Group
• MTD Products
• STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors
• AL-KO
• Makita Corporation
• Emak Group
• Techtronic Industries
• Stanley Black & Decker
• American Lawn Mower
• Cub Cadet
• SUMEC Group Corp.
• Greenworks Tools
• Lawn Master
• WORX
• Texas
• Yardmax
• MacKissic
• Generac Power Systems
• Bad Boy Mowers
• Snow Joe
• STIGA Group
• MASPORT
• The Toro Company

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is the garden tiller market?
2. Who are the major players in the garden tiller market?
3. Which region is expected to observe the largest share in the garden tiller market?
4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the garden tiller market?
5. In the garden tiller market, which distribution channel will observe the fastest growth?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779098/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.The Cupertino, California-based electronics maker has told suppliers to pull back from efforts to increase assembly of the iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, said the people, asking not to be named as the plans are not public. Instead, the com

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are stepping up efforts to prevent a downward spiral.South Korea joined a growing list of interventions on Wednesday, with the central bank saying it will buy as much as $2.1 billion worth of sovereign debt. In Taiwan, officials have floated currency controls and signaled a readiness to ban stock short sales. China has ins

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock hasn't had the best 2022. Share performance trailed the wider market through mid-September, thanks partly to a general distaste for tech and growth stocks and partly because of a growth hangover in key areas like PC and video game software. The business has several promising growth avenues ahead, including cloud services and an eventual rebound in areas like gaming.

  • Biogen, Eisai stocks soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lifting rivals

    Shares in Biogen and Eisai soared on Wednesday reflecting the surprise trial success of their experimental Alzheimer's drug, which also lifted the stocks of rival drugmakers Roche and Eli Lilly. Against the odds, Biogen and Eisai on Tuesday said their experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, in a large trial of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. The data is an "unequivocal win" for Alzheimer's patients and Biogen, said BMO analyst Evan Seigerman.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Chip Stocks Fall on Report Apple Is Scrapping Boost to iPhone Production

    Shares of Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor fall on a report the tech giant is scrapping plans to increase iPhone production following weaker-than-expected demand.

  • 22 dividend stocks screened for quality and safety

    DEEP DIVE Now that the S&P 500 has hit a new closing low for 2022, it is a good time to rerun a screen of low-volatility dividend stocks that may perform relatively better. An initial screen of the S&P 500 (SPX) from June 29, resulted in a list of 19 stocks that met quality criteria set by Lewis Altfest, CEO of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, which is based in New York and manages about $1.