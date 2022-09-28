The global garden tiller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker

MARKET OVERVIEW a) Garden tillers are powered garden equipment with blades or tines that assist them in shearing through the soil much faster than manual equipment or hand tools.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Garden Tiller Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779098/?utm_source=GNW

Garden tillers are equipped with enough power to break ground and are excellent for soil stirring and plowing. These are gas-powered, electrically corded, and electric cordless, and it’s come in various sizes, power levels, and prices.

b) The demand for garden tillers is witnessing continuous growth due to the development of green acreage, which is highly influenced by the weather conditions. The demand for garden tillers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the garden tiller industry. The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, thereby contributing to the growth of the garden tiller market.

c) Moreover, the increasing government endeavors to expand green acreage are pushing the demand for garden tillers in the market. Furthermore, the garden equipment industry prospects in many US countries have improved. In addition, tillers are becoming a mainstream product, simultaneously increasing the end-user adoption rate in the garden tiller market.

d) The constant development in garden tiller is to maintain a sustainable presence in the market. There have been considerable developments in features and models. For instance, expanding plantation areas, replacing lawns, new landscapes, residential buildings and malls, theme parks, and others boost the garden tiller market demand. These factors will likely propel the garden tiller product demand in developing economies such as India, Vietnam, China, and Brazil.



Impact of Covid-19



COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the demand for tillers from the commercial sector due to the closure of most commercial facilities, including hotels, resorts, sports arenas (golf courses, football stadiums, and others), and a decline in construction activities. However, this decline was affected by the rise in demand from the residential areas. Although sales were comparatively weak during H1 2020, H2 2020 witnessed significant growth in demand for garden tillers.



FUTURE MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Connecting Garden Tiller Market with IoT



• The advent of the garden tiller and IoT adoption are projected to impact the business significantly. Nowadays, the garden tiller market is propelling a revolution as smart robotic tillers install many features preferred by gardeners in the commercial sector. The theme parks, sports stadiums, and other garden sectors are expelling this tiller market. Also, garden product vendors are working to incorporate the latest technology, bringing the innovation in electric corded tillers to replace traditional ones.

• Garden tiller companies are integrating mobile applications with the tillers, which will assist in connecting consumers with tillers and help with lawn tilling tasks. It will enable the exchange of helpful information and monitor the state of the tiller, among others, supporting businesses to expand into new fields of operation and offer their clients completely new services.



The rise in Urban Gardening



Investing in green spaces is growing worldwide as many environmental and health benefits are linked with greenery access. Urban gardening typically helps to improve air and water quality and reduce heat build-up in the environment. In addition, they also mitigate the heat island effect and decrease soil runoff. As a result, such spaces are witnessing significant growth across various countries, thereby offering growth opportunities for the garden tiller market.



SEGMENTATION OVERVIEW



The garden tiller market is categorized as Front tine, Rear tine, Mid tine tiller, and Cultivator. In 2021, the front tine tiller market held a revenue share of 38.72% and was expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to their tilling performance in distinct soil conditions. The Front tine tiller requires garden maintenance, including soil preparation, weeding, and composting in small-to-medium-sized gardens.



The highest share of gasoline-based garden tillers was attributed to their high power compared to the battery-based garden tiller. Countries like Germany, Sweden, and France generate the most revenue for the gas-powered tiller market. This is due to many gardening activities, on the other hand, the horticulture industries raised across these countries. Moreover, sizeable green acreage & many hotel chains and educational institutions support the demand for gas-powered tillers in the countries mentioned above.



Product Type

• Front-Tine

• Rear Tine

• Cultivators

• Mid-Tine



Fuel Type

• Gas-Powered

• Electric Cordless

• Electric Corded



Commercial garden tillers are leading the market



• The commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the garden tiller market. In 2021, the commercial segment was anticipated to account for a revenue share of over 63% in the global garden tiller market. The commercial garden tiller market requires a high initial setup cost due to large properties and acreage that require the purchase of advanced models with long-lasting batteries. As a result, several commercial users prefer to hire professionals for their garden maintenance. The hiring of professional landscapers for grass mowing allows users to escape from the replacement of equipment in case of defects.

• The commercial segment has started to gain prominence in developing economies, including China, India, Brazil, and others, due to the low disposable income of people. Moreover, the growing investment among end-users is likely to push the demand for commercial, thereby leading to a surge in demand for garden tillers from this segment.

• North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for garden tillers during the forecast period. North America region holds the highest revenue share of 46.35% in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the upcoming years. The demand for the equipment is supported by a large residential sector and numerous investment garden areas to enhance the aesthetic values of the buildings across the region.

• The US residential sector supports the demand for garden tillers across the region. The country’s residential sector is observing significant growth with the increasing demand for single-family housing units. Various factors, including government stimulus, high household income, and increasing demand for home improvement, lead to the expansion of residential units across the country.



End-User

• Residential

• Commercial



Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o Japan

o India

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Many large and small players characterize the global garden tiller market. Honda, Yanmar, Husqvarna, MTD, and The Toro Company are some of the key players in the market. Other players operating in the garden tiller market include AL-KO, STIHL, American lawnmower, CAB CADET, etc. The players focus on developing innovative products and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios and gain a competitive advantage in the market.



As a result, a lot of mergers & acquisitions are taking place to develop and enhance the offerings to survive in the market. Market leaders are currently highlighting the adoption of energy-efficient products owing to the increasing trend of using more minor carbon energy sources. This can be due to growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.



Key Vendors

• Yanmar Co., Ltd

• Honda Motor Company

• Husqvarna Group

• MTD Products

• STIHL



Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-KO

• Makita Corporation

• Emak Group

• Techtronic Industries

• Stanley Black & Decker

• American Lawn Mower

• Cub Cadet

• SUMEC Group Corp.

• Greenworks Tools

• Lawn Master

• WORX

• Texas

• Yardmax

• MacKissic

• Generac Power Systems

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Snow Joe

• STIGA Group

• MASPORT

• The Toro Company



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the garden tiller market?

2. Who are the major players in the garden tiller market?

3. Which region is expected to observe the largest share in the garden tiller market?

4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the garden tiller market?

5. In the garden tiller market, which distribution channel will observe the fastest growth?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



