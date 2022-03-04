As Global Gas Prices Soar, Nine-in-10 Car Owners Are Concerned About Being Able to Afford Filing-up

AutoInsurance.com

Inflation at the gas pump has 45 percent of drivers across the U.S., U.K. and European Union cutting down on trips and 21 percent opting to walk or bike instead

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoInsurance.com (https://www.autoinsurance.com), which helps consumers find auto insurance policies at fair prices, today released new data which shows nine-in-10 car owners across the U.S., U.K. and European Union (EU) are concerned about being able to afford gas, amid an inflation concern that President Biden calls his “top priority.” Further, 45 percent of drivers have said they’re driving less and taking shorter trip to counter rising prices at the pump.



The survey of more than 1,500 car owners in the U.S., U.K. and across the EU reveals what they pay at the gas pump and steps they have considered to afford the increased cost – or reduce consumption.

AutoInsurance.com's new research

https://www.autoinsurance.com/research/reactions-to-rising-gas-prices/

Averages across the U.S., U.K., and EU show:

Thirty-six percent of drivers said they are “moderately” or “extremely” concerned about being able to afford gasoline if prices continue to rise. This rate was highest (47 percent) for drivers from EU nations

Forty-five percent said they’ve reduced the amount and distance they drive, and 31 percent reduced their spending in other categories

Twenty-one percent say they have traded driving for walking or bike riding



In the U.S., specifically:

Eighty-three percent of Americans are concerned at some level about being able to afford gas, while 17 percent said they are not at all concerned

To mitigate higher gas prices, 49 percent have reduced the amount or distance they drive, and 33 percent have reduced spending in other areas

Nine percent ride a bike or walk instead of driving, six percent switched to public transportation, and one percent purchased an electric or hybrid vehicle

Twenty-two percent of American drivers say President Biden is “completely” or “mostly” responsible for rising gas prices in the U.S. However, Republicans are about three times as likely (67 percent) to say the same

“Our research found driving less, taking shorter trips, and cutting spending in other areas are the most common ways people are managing gas prices,” said Ryan McGonagill, director of industry research at AutoInsurance.com. “With spring around the corner and more people taking to the roads as the weather gets warmer, it’s safe to say that drivers should brace for even higher prices in the months to come.”

Whether the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will continue to roil crude oil markets and impact the price at the pump remains to be seen, as President Biden just announced a release of 30 million barrels from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.



