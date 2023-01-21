U.S. markets closed

Global Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Alfa Laval, API Heat Transfer, Danfoss and Diversified Heat Transfer Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger Market By Type, By Material, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gasketed plate heat exchanger market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Gasketed plate heat exchanger transfer heat energy from one side to another without the two products on either side mixing. In gasketed plate heat exchanger, each heat transfer plate is fitted with an elastomeric gasket, which seals and distributes the process fluids. The heads, normally referred to as channel covers, include connections to permit the entry of the process fluid into the plate pack.

In addition, it consists of a stack of individually stamped heat transfer plates made of stainless steel or other material. The plate stack is clamped using bolts in a frame consisting of a fixed cover and a moveable cover.

However, to separate the two circuits, gasketed plate heat exchanger can be installed between the boiler and process circuit. Gasketed plate heat exchanger is mainly known for its compact size and high efficiency design that it offers. The channel formed by two adjacent plates is the key to the plate heat exchanger's high efficiency. The hot and cold fluids are distributed through alternate channels in a counter-current arrangement.

This counter-current flow provides for maximum thermal efficiency. The flow pattern induces turbulence at very low Reynolds numbers, which contributes to high heat transfer rates. Units are custom selected to effectively optimize the available pressure drop. The fluid shear stresses in a plate exchanger are much higher than those of a tubular exchanger. This tends to keep the channels in a plate exchanger much cleaner. For clean services, the normal practice is to provide units designed for 100% of the surface area required. For fluids that foul, plate exchangers can be provided with 5-10% excess area.

Gasketed plate heat exchanger has ample of applications such as boiler / heating separation, domestic hot water (DHW) heating, steam to water heating, heat pumps, industrial process liquid heating & cooling, swimming pool heating, chemical heating & cooling, either in-line or on a batch process, heating, ventilating & air conditioning (HVAC), marine - (titanium plates) for uses such as main engine cooling, oil cooling, intercoolers, & deck wash water heating, dairy - milk pasteurizing, raw milk cooling, food products, & CIP wash water heating, brewing - wort cooling, beer/lager/cider conditioning, and pharmaceutical - hygienic water heating / cooling.

However, rise in demand for such applications has led to surge the demand for gasketed plate heat exchanger that may act as the major driving factor for the market.

The gasketed plate heat exchanger market is segmented on the basis of Type, Material, End-use, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into industrial GPHE, semi welded GPHE, and widegap GPHE. On the basis of material, it is divided into stainless steel, titanium, and tungsten. On the basis of end-use, it is classified into chemical, oil & gas, HVAC & refrigeration, food & beverage, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global gasketed plate heat exchanger market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Alfa Laval, API Heat Transfer, Danfoss, Diversified Heat Transfer, Inc., Hisaka Works, Ltd., HYDAC International GmbH, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd., Motion Industries, Inc., Onda S.p.A, Southwest Thermal Technology Inc., SWEP International AB, Tranter, TITAN Metal Fabricators, and Xylem.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gasketed plate heat exchanger market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gasketed plate heat exchanger market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the gasketed plate heat exchanger market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gasketed plate heat exchanger market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Value Chain Analysis
3.8.Pricing Analysis
3.9.Key Regulation Analysis
CHAPTER 4: GASKETED PLATE HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Industrial GPHE
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Wide Gap GPHE
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Semi Welded GPHE
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 5: GASKETED PLATE HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET, BY MATERIAL
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Stainless Steel
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Titanium
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Tungsten
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 6: GASKETED PLATE HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Food and Beverage
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Oil and Gas
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 HVAC and Refrigeration
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Chemical
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 7: GASKETED PLATE HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Alfa Laval
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 SWEP International AB
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 DANFOSS
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Hisaka Works Ltd.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 ENOVENETA
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Tranter
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Vitherm
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 API Heat Transfer
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Xylem
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd5dqs

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gasketed-plate-heat-exchanger-market-report-to-2031---featuring-alfa-laval-api-heat-transfer-danfoss-and-diversified-heat-transfer-among-others-301726723.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

