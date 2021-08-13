Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastric Balloons and Bands Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global gastric balloons and bands market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global gastric balloons and bands market to grow with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on gastric balloons and bands market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on gastric balloons and bands market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global gastric balloons and bands market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global gastric balloons and bands market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

Growing cases of obesity across the developed and developing countries

Recommendation for gastric balloons and bands procedure by health organizations

Restraints

High cost associated with gastric balloons and bands

Opportunities

Technological advancements in the devices and procedures

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the gastric balloons and bands market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the gastric balloons and bands market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global gastric balloons and bands market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Gastric Balloons and Bands Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Gastric Balloon Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Filling Material

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Band Port Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Gastric Balloons and Bands Market



4. Gastric Balloons and Bands Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type

5.1. Single Gastric Balloons

5.2. Dual Gastric Balloons

5.3. Triple Gastric Balloons



6. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material

6.1. Saline Filled

6.2. Gas Filled



7. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type

7.1. Self-adhesive

7.2. Sutured



8. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4. Others



9. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Region 2021-2027

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type

9.1.2. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material

9.1.3. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type

9.1.4. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User

9.1.5. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type

9.2.2. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material

9.2.3. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type

9.2.4. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User

9.2.5. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type

9.4.2. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material

9.4.3. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type

9.4.4. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User

9.4.5. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Allurion Technologies Inc.

10.2.2. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

10.2.3. Districlass Medical SA

10.2.4. Endalis

10.2.5. Helioscopie Medical Implants

10.2.6. Lexel SRL

10.2.7. Medispar CVBA

10.2.8. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

10.2.9. ReShape Medical Inc.

10.2.10. Spatz Cosmeceutical Inc.

