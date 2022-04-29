U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

Global Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease Drug Market to 2027 - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Medtronic and Novartis Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drug Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing disorders which are caused by GERD, as well as change in lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are anticipated create demand for GERD treatment drug market. Antacids are the most used drug type for the treatment of the GERD, antacids help in reducing stomach ache, heartburn, acid indigestion, and many others. Some of the antacids are Aluminium hydroxide gel, Calcium carbonate, Magnesium hydroxide, Gelusil, Mylanta, Pepto-Bismol, and many others.

The global GERD market is segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, the GERD market is segmented into H2 receptor antagonist, proton pump inhibitor (PPi), antacids. Based on application, the GERD market is segmented into hospital, clinic, medical center, and others.

Geographically, the global GERD market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global GERD market include Pfizer, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, and Medtronic plc among others.

Market Segmentation

  • Global GERD Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

  • Global GERD Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global GERD market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global GERD market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global GERD market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global GERD Drug Market by Type
4.1.1. H2 Receptor Antagonist
4.1.2. Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPi)
4.1.3. Antacid
4.2. Global GERD Drug Market by Application
4.2.1. Hospitals
4.2.2. Clinics
4.2.3. Medical Centers
4.2.4. Other

5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles
6.1. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.2. Medtronic Plc
6.3. Merck KgaA
6.4. Novartis AG
6.5. Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aa6aw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


