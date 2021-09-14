U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,923.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,445.25
    +8.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.00
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.72
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.35
    -1.60 (-7.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0410
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,114.54
    +1,630.00 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.84
    +33.96 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.82
    -17.61 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of GERD and the historical and forecasted GERD market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices market report provides an overview of GERD, applications of GERD as well as its PEST Analysis. Additionally, the report provides insight on the GERD market share of the individual GERD, current and forecasted GERD market size from 2018 to 2026, segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the market drivers, market barriers and unmet needs to curate the best of opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Scope of the Report

  • The report covers the descriptive overview of GERD, explaining its applications, advantages, and limitations, etc.

  • Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the currently available GERD is provided, which will have an impact on the future market of GERD.

  • A detailed review of GERD market; historical and forecasted market size is included in the report, covering devices outreach in the 7MM.

  • The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the GERD market.

Market Insights:

  • What was the GERD market share (%) distribution in 2018 and how it will look like in 2026?

  • What will be the GERD total market size as well as market size by devices across the 7MM during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

  • What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest GERD market size during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

  • At what CAGR, the GERD market is expected to grow in the 7MM during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

  • What will be the GERD market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

  • What will be the GERD market growth till 2026 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2026?

  • How will the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Competitive Landscape:

  • What are the current devices available in the GERD market?

  • What are the GERD available in the market, their product description, regulatory milestones, product development activities, research and development activities etc.?

  • How many key players are developing GERD?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry), mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the GERD?

  • What are the key designations that have been granted for the current GERD?

  • What are the 7MM countries historical and forecasted market of GERD?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices

3. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Types of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices
3.3. Advantages of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices
3.4. Disadvantages of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices

4. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Regulatory Scenario

5. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Reimbursement Scenario

6. Company Profiles
6.1. Medigus
6.1.1. Company Overview
6.1.2. Product Portfolio
6.1.2.1. Product description
6.1.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
6.1.2.3. Research and Development
6.1.2.4. Product Development Activities
6.2. Ethicon Inc.
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Product Portfolio
6.2.2.1. Product description
6.2.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
6.2.2.3. Research and Development
6.2.2.4. Product Development Activities

7. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Competitive Analysis

8. KOL Views

9. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Market Analysis in 7MM
9.1. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Market Analysis in 7MM by Treatment Type (2018-2026)
9.2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Market Analysis in 7MM by Product Type (2018-2026)
9.3. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices: Market Analysis in 7MM by End User (2018-2026)

10. Country-Wise Market size of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices in 7MM (2018-2026)

11. Market Dynamic
11.1. Market Drivers
11.2. Market Barriers

12. PEST Analysis

13. Conclusion and Future Perspective

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Restech

  • EndoGastric Solutions

  • Ethicon Inc

  • Medigus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gies57


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as investors tracked another hurricane menacing a key U.S. energy hub just weeks after Ida hammered local output.West Texas Intermediate gained 0.9% after capping the highest close since early August on Monday. The latest system, Nicholas, made landfall in Texas, bringing torrential rain that threatens to unleash flooding in Houston and parts of Louisiana still recovering from Ida’s blow two weeks ago. The storm was upgraded to a hurricane only hours befor

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Is Netflix Going to Be a Hit?

    A Real Money subscriber emailed me recently about Netflix and pointed out some developments on the charts and asked what I thought them. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, we can see that prices finally broke out of a long sideways pattern in September.

  • Goldman Sees Limited Long-Term Damage From China’s Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent regulatory tightening will cause limited damage to the country’s long-term economic growth and investment prospects, although financial markets will likely remain volatile in the short term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The crackdown on sectors from technology to after-school tutoring was intended to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term, rather than to target private companies broadly, the investment bank said in a report Monday, c

  • Deutsche Bank Looks Beyond Lost Decade as Merkel Era Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- To understand German banks’ lost decade, start with a now infamous birthday dinner for then-Deutsche Bank AG chief Josef Ackermann, held in April 2008 by Chancellor Angela Merkel.The menu was inconspicuous, schnitzel and asparagus along with a $10 white wine. But the public outcry that followed, after the government was forced to support the industry with bailouts and vouch for savers’ deposits, held a key lesson for Merkel early on in her tenure: there’s little to gain in German

  • Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

    Rising COVID-19 cases impacted traffic at some stores in August, but the holiday outlook remains solid.

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • FDA To Discuss Possible COVID Booster Shots For General Public

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is among leaders in our area preparing ahead of federal guidance.

  • Tariffs are never a good idea. Those on Aluminum are especially bad

    Aluminum prices are up 59% from a year ago, and America’s 10% tariffs on the metal are not relieving any headaches at beer and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers.

  • SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

    South Korea’s competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems, in what would be one of the country's biggest antitrust penalties ever. Google said it plans to challenge the fine. It has accused South Korean authorities of disregarding how its software policy benefits hardware partners and consumers.

  • U.S. oil benchmark tops $70 a barrel, natural-gas futures jump nearly 6% as U.S. production worries linger

    Oil futures climb Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling above $70 a barrel at their highest in nearly six weeks, and natural-gas futures rallies by almost 6%, supported by concerns about a slow recovery in Gulf of Mexico output in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • This Tech Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 in 5 Years

    Since going public last September, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has already been a rewarding investment. Its business plays into several key trends -- video games, augment and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence -- and I believe the stock price could easily triple in the next five years. For instance, game developers use the Unity engine to render characters and virtual worlds in real-time, bringing their creative visions to life.

  • Chinese crackdown on tech giants threatens its cloud market growth

    As Chinese tech companies come under regulatory scrutiny at home, concerns and pressures are escalating among investors and domestic tech companies, including China’s four big cloud companies, BATH (Baidu AI, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud), according to an analyst report. As the current scrutiny is not particularly focused on the cloud sector and the demand for digital transformation, artificial intelligence and smart industries remains firm, China’s cloud infrastructure market size mounted to $6.6 billion, which is an increase of 54% compared with the previous year, in the second quarter of 2021.

  • South Korea Fines Google for Abusing Android Dominance

    Sep.13 -- South Korea fined&nbsp;Alphabet Inc.’s Google for abusing its dominance in smartphone software. Vlad Savov reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Global Oil Demand to Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels Next Year, OPEC Says

    The world’s thirst for oil will soon exceed pre-pandemic levels, with improving vaccination rates and increasing public confidence in governments’ management of Covid-19 spurring a recovery in travel, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets