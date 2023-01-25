The Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $45.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Gastrointestinal disorders are associated with the digestive system and usually affect the colon, small & rectum, and large intestine. The conditions include constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and peptic ulcer disease.

The primary causes of GI disorders are stress, intake of medicines like iron pills and anti-depressants, or unhealthy eating habits.



Symptoms of gastrointestinal infections include pain, vomiting, bloating, nausea and vomiting. Various key areas in gastroenterology pharmacotherapy are rapidly evolving, including treating hepatitis C virus (HCV), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome, and peptic ulcer disease.



HCV treatment has radically changed in the past few years, and now most patients are treatment candidates and have a higher likelihood of a permanent cure. Pharmacotherapy is now the first-line treatment for patients with moderate to severe symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are the pillar of the therapy in gastric and duodenal ulcers and GERD, although long-term use carries the risk of several side effects which should be kept in mind.



When dealing with new therapies, one should always consider whether they are safe, effective, and appropriate to the current treatments. That’s why a time-to-time review of the recent development in the field is required to provide a glimpse of what may lie ahead.



The requirement for gastrointestinal therapeutics drugs is expected to remain constant due to the prevalence of GI symptoms through the diagnosis of COVID-19. This is because many of the patients’ experience GI complications owing to this infection. Generally reported symptoms to include loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and others. Therefore, developing new drugs and products and launches, combined with the association of GI manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 with those exhibiting respiratory symptoms, is expected to surge the demand for gastrointestinal therapeutics procedures.



Rising Expenditure on Healthcare



One of the main factors boosting the market’s rise is the increasing size and number of investments made in the healthcare system by the government and private organizations of various nations. More developing countries would have greater access to high-quality healthcare due to the fast economic development and growing healthcare cost. Governments of different nations are working on expanding reimbursement options and improving inhabitants’ access to good medical services.



Robust Product Development



The rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, which ranges from severe to moderate, like ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and other gastrointestinal diseases, is surging the requirement for advanced therapeutics. As a result, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are concentrating more on R&D to discover and develop new products for treating gastrointestinal diseases, increasing their product pipeline. In addition, the increasing development of drugs for gastrointestinal disorders by vendors globally is expected to add to the growth.



Gastrointestinal Cases Cannot Be Permanently Cured



Chronic gastritis is a common inflammatory disease. In numerous patients, the inflamed gastric mucosa showcases a gradual tendency to become atrophic (atrophic gastritis). Gastritis is generally lifelong, and spontaneous healing is rare with very few expectations, like patients with autoimmune chronic corpus gastritis. Gastritis is connected with the presence of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. Inflammation and atrophy of the gastric mucosa result in the impairment of gastric secretory functions, for instance, pepsin, secretion of gastric acid, and gastrin. Thus, the absence of proper and permanent treatment for the gastrointestinal disease is expected to hinder the gastrointestinal therapeutics market growth.



Based on type, the gastrointestinal therapeutics market is segmented branded and generics. The branded segment garnered the highest revenue share in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in 2021. This is due to the factors like the strong commercial performance of the branded gastrointestinal therapeutics, promising investigational pipeline candidates joined with the premium prices, and market exclusivity. Also, the rising regulatory approvals of branded drugs are anticipated to grow the segment’s growth in the projected period.



By drug class, the gastrointestinal therapeutics market is fragmented into aminosalicylates, digestive enzymes, proton pump inhibitors, laxatives, anti-emetics, H2 antagonists, anti-diarrheal, biologics/biosimilar and others. The antidiarrheal segment recorded a significant revenue share in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in 2021. This is due to their usage in the treatment of chronic and acute diseases. They help to reduce the urgency and frequency of the stools passing while also assisting in easing pain, especially if the patient has cramping pain. Antidiarrheal can also be used without the description of a doctor.



On the basis of route of administration, the gastrointestinal therapeutics market is divided into oral, injectable and others. The injectable segment acquired the highest revenue share in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in 2021. The higher the adoption rate of the biological drugs, the higher prices, rapid onset of action, higher bioavailability, and less possibility of first-pass metabolism in the case of injectable medications are the factors responsible for market’s expansion.



By application, the gastrointestinal therapeutics market is classified into crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, GERD, IBS and others. The crohn’s disease segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in 2021. This is due to the increasing incidences of the Crohn’s diseases (CD) in the last 5 decades, the rising approval of the novel drugs for CD and the numerous diagnostic techniques for the Crohn’s disease like imaging modalities or serological markers which are helping in both monitoring and diagnosis, are expected to increase the market for crohn’s disease in the projected period.



Based on distribution channel, the gastrointestinal therapeutics market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in 2021. This is due to the growing internet penetration, rising online pharmacies trends, and numerous discounts offered by online pharma players. Also, the adoption of telemedicine has increased during the pandemic, which is still growing even after COVID-19, is expected to further raise the market segment in the forecasted period.



Region wise, the gastrointestinal therapeutics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the highest revenue share in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in 2021. The region’s growth is result of the presence of many market players in the area, joined with the various strategic initiatives they used. Moreover, there is an increase in disease prevalence and numerous government-funded schemes to promote research activities for gastrointestinal therapeutics, which are increasing the market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC), AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Cipla Limited.



Nov-2022: AbbVie received the European Commission Approval for SKYRIZI, a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease and plaque psoriasis. The approval in European Union would add a breakthrough in AbbVie pursuit to broaden its inflammatory bowel disease portfolio.



Oct-2022: Pfizer came into partnership with Erasca, a California-based clinical-stage precision oncology company to perform the trials of Palbociclib, an inhibitor of CDK4/6. This partnership for trial will allow companies to clinically test the drug along with ERAS-007 for the cure of NRAS-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC) and KRAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.



Mar-2022: AbbVie received FDA approval for RINVOQ, a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Through the approval of RINVOQ as a treatment option, AbbVie continues its advanced research which could help and influence the lives of people suffering from ulcerative colitis.



Apr-2021: Bausch Health released ENVIVE, a Daily Probiotic Supplement. The product is particularly developed and tested clinically to deliver consumers a new multi-strain, preservative-free probiotic created to help alleviate periodic GI symptoms.



May-2019: Takeda collaborated with Frazier Healthcare Partners, a provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. This collaboration is aimed to advance Novel Therapeutics including Vonoprazan for the Treatment of Acid-Related Disorders in Europe and North America.



Aug-2018: Takeda acquired TiGenix, a European cell therapy company. This acquisition would allow Takeda to deliver available options for the treatment of patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders.



Aug-2018: Takeda came into partnership with Ambys Medicines, a Biotechnology Research company. This partnership would help accelerate the capability of Takeda to provide regenerative medicine for people with liver ailments.



Feb-2018: Janssen collaborated with Theravance BioPharma, a company involved in the development of respiratory medicines. This collaboration is for an oral, pan-jak inhibitor drug candidate for the cure of inflammatory bowel disease.



