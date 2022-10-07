Global GDPR Services Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026 - Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GDPR Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

The global market for GDPR Services estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The increasing connectivity and continuing digitization across organizations have resulted in generation of exponential amount of data. People visiting websites or places or even making calls are leaving a digital footprint as data, which is a precious and highly valuable resource that can be exploited by companies to communicate with customers and delivering an enhanced user experience.

However, the precious nature of personal data also makes it vulnerable to misuse or theft, raising concerns over the way companies store and use the data. The issue results in privacy and data security concerns for customers. There is a notable disconnection and gap between customers, their data and the way companies collect or use it. The situation is further compounded by lack of understanding regarding best practices and existing laws pertaining to use of personal data.

Furthermore, existing data privacy legislations in the EU are outdated, fail to offer effective protection to customers and don`t cover considerations for smart phones, social media and advanced web technologies like virtual reality and artificial intelligence. The pressing need to regulate management of consumer data while policing organizations collecting, storing and using the data led to the birth of GDPR.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $209.1 Million by 2026

Story continues

The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$209.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.



The market is garnering an impressive momentum due to the need to ensure data privacy and safety, rising workloads related to big data, demand for transparency, and availability of advanced solutions. Companies are not only dealing with increasing data volumes, but also targeting big data in the cloud for making data-driven, informed decisions.

These companies are investing in sophisticated technologies for leveraging consumer data for better strategies. On the other hand, rising incident of data breach and data-related frauds is prompting organizations to embrace GDPR services for compliance. Increasing attempts by cybercriminals to breach business networks for acquiring consumer data are creating the need for authentication-based fraud detection platforms to protect financial and banking institution customers from online fraud.

The market growth is also facilitated by introduction of advanced solutions by leading companies. For instance, IBM has rolled out a fraud detection solution that detects frauds during the initial stages. The solution is particularly relevant for banking institutions who are dealing with rising incidence of online fraud.



By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Segment to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

In terms of organization, the large enterprise segment is estimated to command the dominating share of the global GDPR services market. Large organizations are anticipated to realize GDPR advantages of innovation and higher efficiency in a cost-efficient manner. These enterprises are expected to gain from their agile structure and adequate financial resources.

Global market for Large Enterprises (Organization Size) segment is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 16.7% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Large Enterprises segment, accounting for 57.5% of the global sales.

Europe is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 17.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for GDPR Compliance Solutions

Positive Impact of GDPR on Data Privacy by Select Regions (

GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data

Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry (in %)

Key Articles Impacting Security Operations

Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR

CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR

Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth Market

Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook

Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size: Services Growing Faster than Solutions

Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service Adoption

World GDPR Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 102 Featured):

Absolute Software Corp.

Amazon Web Services

Capgemini SE

Hitachi Systems Security Inc.

Informatica

International Business Machines Corp.

Iron Mountain Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corp.

Mimecast Ltd.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

OneTrust, LLC

Oracle Corp.

Proofpoint, Inc.

Protegrity USA, Inc.

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

Swascan Srl

Talend Inc.

TrustArc

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Varonis

Veritas

Vox DataVista

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance

Measures to Ensure Compliance

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing, the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers

Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by Company Size

E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden

Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices

Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs

Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance

Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR

Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance

Largest GDPR Fines in € Million

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otzmww

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gdpr-services-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-3-9-billion-by-2026---migrating-to-cloud-fuels-demand-for-gdpr-compliance-301643580.html

SOURCE Research and Markets