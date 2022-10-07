U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Global GDPR Services Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026 - Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GDPR Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

The global market for GDPR Services estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The increasing connectivity and continuing digitization across organizations have resulted in generation of exponential amount of data. People visiting websites or places or even making calls are leaving a digital footprint as data, which is a precious and highly valuable resource that can be exploited by companies to communicate with customers and delivering an enhanced user experience.

However, the precious nature of personal data also makes it vulnerable to misuse or theft, raising concerns over the way companies store and use the data. The issue results in privacy and data security concerns for customers. There is a notable disconnection and gap between customers, their data and the way companies collect or use it. The situation is further compounded by lack of understanding regarding best practices and existing laws pertaining to use of personal data.

Furthermore, existing data privacy legislations in the EU are outdated, fail to offer effective protection to customers and don`t cover considerations for smart phones, social media and advanced web technologies like virtual reality and artificial intelligence. The pressing need to regulate management of consumer data while policing organizations collecting, storing and using the data led to the birth of GDPR.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $209.1 Million by 2026

The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$209.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.

The market is garnering an impressive momentum due to the need to ensure data privacy and safety, rising workloads related to big data, demand for transparency, and availability of advanced solutions. Companies are not only dealing with increasing data volumes, but also targeting big data in the cloud for making data-driven, informed decisions.

These companies are investing in sophisticated technologies for leveraging consumer data for better strategies. On the other hand, rising incident of data breach and data-related frauds is prompting organizations to embrace GDPR services for compliance. Increasing attempts by cybercriminals to breach business networks for acquiring consumer data are creating the need for authentication-based fraud detection platforms to protect financial and banking institution customers from online fraud.

The market growth is also facilitated by introduction of advanced solutions by leading companies. For instance, IBM has rolled out a fraud detection solution that detects frauds during the initial stages. The solution is particularly relevant for banking institutions who are dealing with rising incidence of online fraud.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Segment to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

In terms of organization, the large enterprise segment is estimated to command the dominating share of the global GDPR services market. Large organizations are anticipated to realize GDPR advantages of innovation and higher efficiency in a cost-efficient manner. These enterprises are expected to gain from their agile structure and adequate financial resources.

Global market for Large Enterprises (Organization Size) segment is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 16.7% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Large Enterprises segment, accounting for 57.5% of the global sales.

Europe is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 17.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for GDPR Compliance Solutions

  • Positive Impact of GDPR on Data Privacy by Select Regions (

  • GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data

  • Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry (in %)

  • Key Articles Impacting Security Operations

  • Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR

  • CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR

  • Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth Market

  • Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook

  • Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size: Services Growing Faster than Solutions

  • Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service Adoption

  • World GDPR Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Select Innovations

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 102 Featured):

  • Absolute Software Corp.

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Capgemini SE

  • Hitachi Systems Security Inc.

  • Informatica

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Iron Mountain Inc.

  • Micro Focus International plc

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Mimecast Ltd.

  • NortonLifeLock Inc.

  • OneTrust, LLC

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Proofpoint, Inc.

  • Protegrity USA, Inc.

  • SAP

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Swascan Srl

  • Talend Inc.

  • TrustArc

  • Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

  • Varonis

  • Veritas

  • Vox DataVista

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance

  • Measures to Ensure Compliance

  • Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing, the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator
    Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern

  • Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

  • Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers

  • Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

  • Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by Company Size

  • E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden

  • Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices

  • Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs

  • Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR

  • Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

  • Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads

  • Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance

  • Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term

  • Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR

  • Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

  • Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance

  • Largest GDPR Fines in € Million

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otzmww

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gdpr-services-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-3-9-billion-by-2026---migrating-to-cloud-fuels-demand-for-gdpr-compliance-301643580.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

