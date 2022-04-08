U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

Global Gear Technology (Bevel, Cylindrical, Precision Measuring and Drive) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2025 - New Gear Geometry Standards to Regulate the Gear Measuring Machines Marketplace

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Gear Technology Market

Global Gear Technology Market
Global Gear Technology Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gear Technology Market: Analysis by Type (Bevel, Cylindrical, Precision Measuring and Drive), By Region (US, Europe, APAC, Middle East, LATAM) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis of the global gear technology market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation. Regional presence of gear technology by end users share is also provided.

In the gear technology, manufacturing and measuring of gears during the production is a very important task. Two of the important gear manufacturing techniques are reproducing method and generating method. Whereas, gear measurement can be accomplished by three ways namely, teeth concentricity, good alignment and gear hardness. Gear measuring machines can be segmented into three major types. These are less than 650 mm, 650-4500 mm and more than 1500 mm. Each machine is focused on improving the gear structure in accordance to the final requisites.

There are many industries which implies gear in their machines. Some of these are agriculture, automation, aviation, metal & mining, wind power generation, and many others. Gears displays many advantages such as lifting of higher loads, for reduction in speed, transmission of torque, motion can be transmitted between non-parallel intersecting shafts, compact gear system, etc.

The global gear technology market is expected to increase at high growth rates in the coming years. The global gear technology market is supported by various growth drivers, such as evolving Internet-of-things and industry 4.0, increasing gear and surface requirements, awareness regarding energy efficiency and sustainability, etc.

Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, entry barriers, challenging pricing method, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, growing metal & mining industry, new gear geometry standards to regulate the gear measuring machines marketplace, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global gear technology market has also been forecasted till the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Klingelnberg, Gleason, Kapp Niles and Reishauer are some of the key players operating in the global gear technology market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

  • Klingelnberg

  • Gleason

  • Kapp Niles

  • Reishauer

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Gear: An Overview
2.1.1 Gear: Meaning
2.1.2 Main Functions of a Gear
2.1.3 Types of Gear
2.1.4 Gear Manufacturing and Measurement
2.1.5 Gear Measuring Machines by Product Type
2.1.6 Gear Industry by End-Users
2.1.7 Advantages and Disadvantages of Gears

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Gear Technology Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Gear Technology Market by Value
3.2 Global Gear Technology Market: Segment Analysis
3.2.1 Global Gear Technology Market by Segment (Bevel Gear Technology, Cylindrical Gear Technology, Precision Centres and Drive Technology)
3.2.2 Global Bevel Gear Technology Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Gear Precision Measuring Centre Technology Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Drive Gear Technology Market by Value
3.2.5 Global Cylindrical Gear Technology Market by Value
3.3 Global Cylindrical Gear Technology Market: Segment Analysis
3.3.1 Global Cylindrical Gear Technology Market by Segment (Profile Grinding, Gear Hobbing and Generating Grinding)
3.3.2 Global Profile Grinding Technology Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Hobbing Technology Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Generating Grinding Technology Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 Global Gear Technology Market: Regional Analysis
4.1.1 North America Gear Technology Market Share by End-User
4.1.2 Latin America Gear Technology Market Share by End-User
4.1.3 Europe Gear Technology Market Share by End-User
4.1.4 CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and Russia Gear Technology Market Share by End-User
4.1.5 Japan Gear Technology Market Share by End-User
4.1.6 Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) Gear Technology Market Share by End-User
4.1.7 Middle East and Africa Gear Technology Market Share by End-User

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Evolving Internet-of-things and Industry 4.0
5.1.2 Increasing Gear and Surface Requirements
5.1.3 Awareness Regarding Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
5.1.4 Rising E-Mobility Preference
5.1.5 Growth Opportunities in New End-Markets
5.1.6 Innovation Introduction: Contactless Gear Inspection
5.1.7 Growing Automation Industry
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Entry Barriers
5.2.2 Challenging Pricing Method
5.2.3 Dependence on Key Customers
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Growing Metal & Mining Industry
5.3.2 New Gear Geometry Standards to Regulate the Gear Measuring Machines Marketplace
5.3.3 Introduction of Online Sales
5.3.4 Growing Global Gear Demand

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Gear Technology Market: Player Analysis
6.1.1 Global Gear Technology Market by Competitive Landscape
6.1.2 Global Bevel Gear Technology Market Player by Share
6.1.3 Global Cylindrical Profile Grinding Gear Technology Market Player by Share
6.1.4 Global Cylindrical Gear Hobbing Technology Market Player by Share
6.1.5 Global Cylindrical Generating Grinding Gear Technology Market Player by Share
6.1.6 Global Precision Measuring Centres Gear Technology Market Player by Share
6.1.7 Global Drive Gear Technology Market Player by Share

7. Company Profiling
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategy

  Klingelnberg

  Gleason

  Kapp Niles

  Reishauer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qn5ycf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


