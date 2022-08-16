The Global Geared Motors and Drives Market is expected to grow by $ 6.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Geared Motors and Drives Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the geared motors and drives market and it is poised to grow by $ 6. 99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the geared motors and drives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of accuracy in quality control (QC) processes, the growing need to maintain certification standards, and the large benefits of geared motor and drive systems in automotive plants.

The geared motors and drives market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The geared motors and drives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Metals and mining

• Automotive

• Wind power

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of magnetic gearboxes as one of the prime reasons driving the geared motors and drives market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of IoT in electric drives and the incorporation of additive manufacturing in motor production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on geared motors and drives market covers the following areas:

• Geared motors and drives market sizing

• Geared motors and drives market forecast

• Geared motors and drives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geared motors and drives market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Anaheim Automation Inc., Boneng Transmission Suzhou Co. Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Dana Motion Systems Italia Srl, dematek GmbH and Co. KG, DieQua Corp, Eaton Corp. Plc, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Groschopp, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., SDT Drive Technology, SEW EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH. Also, the geared motors and drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

