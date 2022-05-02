U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.50
    -14.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,852.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,780.25
    -71.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.10
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.76
    -3.93 (-3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.20
    -34.50 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.41 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.38
    +4.39 (+14.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2557
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8940
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,545.59
    +593.29 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.27
    -32.09 (-3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

The Global Gene Synthesis Services Market is expected to grow by $ 1951.86 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Gene Synthesis Services Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the gene synthesis services market and it is poised to grow by $ 1951. 86 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Synthesis Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272620/?utm_source=GNW
6% during the forecast period. Our report on the gene synthesis services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective and time-saving than traditional cloning, growing demand from academic research, and improved research experience due to superior gene quality.
The gene synthesis services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The gene synthesis services market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Academic
• Commercial

By Geographic
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advent of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein-9 (cas9) as one of the prime reasons driving the gene synthesis services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on product and service innovation and growing demand for innovative therapeutic gene therapy techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gene synthesis services market covers the following areas:
• Gene synthesis services market sizing
• Gene synthesis services market forecast
• Gene synthesis services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gene synthesis services market vendors that include BBI Life Sciences Corp., Bio Basic Inc., BioCat GmbH, Biomatik, Bioneer Corp., Creative Biogene, CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC, DNA TwoPointO Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, GeneCopoeia Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Kaneka Corp., Macrogen Inc., NZYTech Lda., OriGene Technologies Inc., Synbio Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience HQ. Also, the gene synthesis services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272620/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


