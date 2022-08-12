U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Global Gene Therapy Market 2022-2027: Rising Funding for Gene Therapy Research Boosting Sector

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Gene Therapy Market

Global Gene Therapy Market
Global Gene Therapy Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Therapy Market by Vectors (Non-viral(Oligonucleotides), Viral(Retroviral, Adeno-associated)), Indication (Cancer, Neurological, Hepatological Diseases, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy), Delivery Method (In Vivo, Ex Vivo), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene therapy market is valued at an estimated USD 7.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising cases of neurological diseases and cancer, growing gene therapy product approvals, and increasing investment in gene therapy related research and development drive the market growth. However, factors like high cost of gene therapy is restraining the growth of this market.

The cancer segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the gene therapy market, by indication, during the forecast period

In 2021, cancer segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Growing disease burden of cancer across the globe coupled with rising demand for gene therapies to treat cancer will augment the segmental growth of cancer over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the gene therapy market

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this market can be attributed to the improving healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, increasing product launches, and increasing incidence of cancer and neurological diseases.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the global gene therapy market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as vectors, indication, delivery method, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

  • Biogen (US)

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (US)

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

  • Amgen, Inc. (US)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Orchard Therapeutics PLC (UK)

  • Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (A Part of ?F. Hoffmann-La Roche) (US)

  • AGC Biologics (US)

  • Anges, Inc. (Japan)

  • Bluebird Bio, Inc. (US)

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (Ireland)

  • Dynavax Technologies (US)

  • Human Stem Cells Institute (Russia)

  • SibionoGenetech Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Uniqure N.V. (Netherland)

  • Gensight Biologics SA (France)

  • Celgene Corporation (A Bristol-Myers Squibb Company) (US)

  • Cellectis (France)

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

  • Mustang Bio (US)

  • AGTC (Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation) (US)

  • Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Premium Insights

  • High Incidence of Cancer & Other Targeted Diseases to Drive Market Growth

  • Non-Viral Vectors Dominate North American Gene Therapy Market

  • APAC Countries to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases

  • Product Approvals

  • Funding for Gene Therapy Research

Opportunities

  • Strong Product Pipeline

Challenges

  • High Treatment Costs

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Gene Therapy Market, by Vector

7 Gene Therapy Market, by Indication

8 Gene Therapy Market, by Delivery Method

9 Gene Therapy Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4jd0h

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


