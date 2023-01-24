Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Chronic Health Conditions Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Global Gene Therapy Market

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Therapy Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.39% over the forecast period to reach US$11.769 billion by 2027 from US$3.611 billion in 2020.



Gene therapy refers to a medical process that modifies or teat an individual's underlying genetic problem thereby preventing disease. Such therapy has high applicability in the treatment of major diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and HIV among others as its ability to replace unhealthy genes with new ones provides the body with the ability to fight such diseases.

Unhealthy food consumption, lifestyle factors, and the rising prevalence of obesity, coupled with the rapid increase in the population and economic downturn have increased the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, HIV, and heart disease.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2020, the number of deaths that occurred due to cancer globally stood at 10 million with which death count by breast cancer stood at 2.26 million followed by lung cancer at 2.21 million. Furthermore, according to US Government's HIV.gov data, in 2021, 1.2 million people in the United States were diagnosed with HIV.

Moreover, according to the 2020 Health and Glance report by European Commission, in 2019, the total number of people diagnosed with diabetes stood at 32.3 million which showed significant growth of 92.2% from the cases reported in 2000. Owing to the rapidly growing prevalence of such major diseases, the demand for gene therapy products is also projected to increase, thereby boosting the global gene therapy market growth during the forecast period.



Based on vector type, the global gene therapy market is segmented into viral and non-viral vectors. The non-viral vector is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate during the forecast period of the global gene therapy market. Non-viral vector has low cost, is easy to produce, has better cell or tissue targeting, and provides biosafety advantages over viral vector which makes the non-viral vector much safer to be used in gene delivery.

Owing to its rich performance benefits, the non-viral vector has a higher preference over the viral vector, and with the increase in the number of major communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and AIDS, the demand for non-viral vectors for gene therapy is also expected to increase, thereby improving its segment as well as the overall market growth during the forecast period.



The growing establishment of gene therapy manufacturing plants by major companies is boosting the global gene therapy market growth. Various companies realizing the importance of gene therapy and its effectiveness against a wide range of deadly diseases are actively investing in innovations and plant establishments to increase their production of gene therapy products.

For instance, in June 2022, REGEXBIO announced the establishment of its new gene therapy manufacturing center in Rockville, Md where the company will boost the manufacturing of its adeno-associated virus vectors using the company's NAV technology. Furthermore, in December 2021, Pfizer opened its new state-of-the-art gene manufacturing facility in Durham, NC, where the company will boost the production of its multiple gene therapy medicine. Such manufacturing plant establishments will increase the demand and scope of usage of gene therapy in the future, thereby boosting the market growth of the global gene therapy market during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $3.61 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.77 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

Recent developments:

In October 2022, Elli Lily and Company signed an agreement for the acquisition of Akouos for a sum of US$610 million. The acquisition will enable Elli Lily to add major gene therapy products of Akouos such as AK-OTOF which is used for treating hearing loss caused due to otoferlin gene mutations.

In August 2022, Cytiva collaborated with Forecyte Bio to accelerate the manufacturing and development of the gene therapy industry in the United State and China markets. The company's collaboration will increase the patient's access to gene therapy.

Market Segmentation:

By Therapy Type

Ex Vivo

In Vivo

In Situ

By Vector Type

Viral

Non-Viral

By Technique Type

Gene Augmentation

Gene Inhibition

Specific Cell Kill

By Disease Type

Cancer

Heart Disease

Diabetes

HIV

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

Companies Mentioned

Novartis

Pfizer IncMeiraGTx Limited

San Rocco Therapeutics

American Gene Technologies

IVERIC bio, Inc

Lysogene

AVROBIO Inc

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

