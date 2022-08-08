U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Type of Therapy, Gene Delivery Method, Type of Vector Used, Target Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration 2021-2035

·12 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Market by Type of Therapy, Type of Gene Delivery Method Used, Type of Vector Used, Target Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Gene Therapy Market (5th Edition) report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the gene therapy market, primarily focusing on gene augmentation-based therapies, oncolytic viral therapies, immunotherapies and gene editing therapies.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity associated with gene therapies, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Over the last two decades, there have been several breakthroughs related to the development of gene therapies. In 2020, LibmeldyT, an ex vivo gene therapy received approval for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy. To provide more context, the treatment regimen of such therapies, encompassing gene replacement and gene-editing modalities, is aimed at correction of the mutated gene in patients using molecular carriers (viral and non-viral vectors).

Further, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in the investigational new drug (IND) applications filed for cell and gene therapies. In fact, in 2021, more than 200 gene therapies were being evaluated in phase II and III studies. Moreover, in 2022, six gene therapies are expected to receive the USFDA market approval. Promising results from ongoing clinical research initiatives have encouraged government and private firms to make investments to support therapy product development initiatives in this domain.

In 2021 alone, gene therapy developers raised around USD 9.5 billion in capital investments. Taking into consideration the continuous progress in this domain, gene therapies are anticipated to be used for the treatment of 1.1 million patients suffering from a myriad of disease indications, by 2035.

Presently, more than 250 companies are engaged in the development of various early and late-stage gene therapies, worldwide. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the integration of novel technologies, such as gene modification, gene-editing, genome sequencing and manipulation technologies (molecular switches), in conjugation with gene delivery methods.

For instance, the CRISPR-Cas9 based gene-editing ool is one of the remarkable technological advancements, which enables the precise alteration of the transgene. It is worth mentioning that the new generation delivery platforms, including nanoparticles and hybrid vector systems, have been demonstrated to be capable of enabling effective and safe delivery of gene based therapeutics.

Further, a variety of consolidation efforts are currently ongoing in this industry. Such initiatives are primarily focused on expanding and strengthening the existing development efforts; this can be validated from the fact that 56% of the total acquisitions reported in the domain were focused on drug class consolidation.

Driven by the collective and consistent efforts of developers and the growing demand for a single dose of effective therapeutic, the gene therapy market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key industry players engaged in the development of gene therapies?

  • How many gene therapy candidates are present in the current development pipeline? Which key disease indications are targeted by such products?

  • Which types of vectors are most commonly used for effective delivery of gene therapies?

  • What are the key regulatory requirements for gene therapy approval, across various geographies?

  • Which commercialization strategies are most commonly adopted by gene therapy developers, across different stages of development?

  • What are the different pricing models and reimbursement strategies currently being adopted for gene therapies?

  • What are the various technology platforms that are either available in the market or are being designed for the development of gene therapies?

  • Who are the key CMOs/CDMOs engaged in supplying viral/plasmid vectors for gene therapy development?

  • What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity in the gene therapy industry?

  • Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the gene therapy domain?

  • Which are the most active trial sites (in terms of number of clinical studies being conducted) in this domain?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Evolution of Gene Therapies
3.3. Classification of Gene Therapies
3.3.1. Somatic and Germline Gene Therapies
3.3.2. Ex Vivo and In Vivo Gene Therapies
3.4. Routes of Administration
3.5. Mechanism of Action
3.6. Overview of Gene Editing
3.6.1. Evolution of Genome Editing
3.6.2. Applications of Genome Editing
3.6.3. Available Genome Editing Techniques
3.7. Advantages and Disadvantages of Gene Therapies
3.7.1 Ethical and Social Concerns Related to Gene Therapies
3.7.2. Constraints and Challenges Related to Gene Therapies
3.7.3. Therapy Development Concerns
3.7.4. Manufacturing Concerns
3.7.5. Commercial Viability Concerns

4. GENE DELIVERY VECTORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Viral and Non-Viral Methods of Gene Transfer
4.3. Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies
4.4. Types of Viral Vectors
4.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors

5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Regulatory Guidelines in North America
5.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe
5.4. Regulatory Guidelines in Asia-Pacific
5.5. Reimbursement Scenario
5.6. Commonly Offered Payment Models for Gene Therapies

6. MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Gene Therapy Market: Clinical and Commercial Pipeline
6.3. Gene Therapy Market: Early-Stage Pipeline
6.4. Gene Therapy Market: Special Drug Designations
6.5. Analysis by Phase of Development, Therapeutic Area and Type of Therapy (Grid Representation)

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Gene Therapy Market: List of Developers
7.3. Key Players: Analysis by Number of Pipeline Candidates

8. MARKETED GENE THERAPIES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Gendicine (Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech)
8.3. Oncorine (Shanghai Sunway Biotech)
8.4. Rexin-G (Epeius Biotechnologies)
8.5. Neovasculgen (Human Stem Cells Institute)
8.6. Imlygic (Amgen)
8.7. Strimvelis (Orchard Therapeutics)
8.8. LuxturnaT (Spark Therapeutics)
8.9. ZolgensmaT (Novartis)
8.10. Collategene (AnGes)
8.11. ZyntelgoT (bluebird bio)
8.12. LibmeldyT (Orchard Therapeutics)

9. KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: ROOTS Framework
9.3. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation
9.4. Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on Phase of Development of Product
9.5. List of Currently Approved Gene Therapies
9.6. Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by Gene Therapy Developers
9.6.1. Strategies Adopted Before Therapy Approval
9.6.1.1. Participation in Global Events
9.6.1.2. Collaboration with Stakeholders and Pharmaceutical Firms
9.6.1.3. Indication Expansion
9.6.2. Strategies Adopted During/Post Therapy Approval
9.6.2.1. Geographical Expansion
9.6.2.2. Participation in Global Events
9.6.2.3. Patience Assistance Programs
9.6.2.4. Awareness through Product Websites
9.6.2.5. Collaboration with Stakeholders and Pharmaceutical Firms
9.7. Concluding Remarks

10. LATE STAGE (PHASE II/III AND ABOVE) GENE THERAPIES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Lumevoq (GS010): Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results
10.3. OTL-103
10.4. PTC-AADC
10.5. BMN 270
10.6. rAd-IFN/Syn3
10.7. beti-cel
10.8. eli-cel
10.9. lovo-cel
10.10. SRP-9001
10.11. EB-101
10.12. ProstAtak
10.13. D-Fi
10.14. CG0070
10.15. VigilT-EWS
10.16. Engensis
10.17. VGX-3100
10.18. InvossaT (TG-C)
10.19. VYJUVEKTT
10.20. PF-06939926
10.21. PF-06838435
10.22. PF-07055480
10.23. SPK-8011
10.24. AMT-061
10.25. VB-111
10.26. Generx
10.27. ADXS-HPV
10.28. AGTC 501
10.29. LYS-SAF302
10.30. NFS-01
10.31. AG0302-COVID19
10.32. RGX-314
10.33. Hologene 5

11. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Gene Editing Technologies
11.2.1. Overview
11.2.2. Applications
11.3. Emerging Gene Editing Platforms
11.3.1. CRISPR/Cas9 System
11.3.2. TALENs
11.3.3. megaTAL
11.3.4. Zinc Finger Nuclease
11.4. Gene Expression Regulation Technologies
11.5. Technology Platforms for Developing/Delivering Gene Therapies

12. KEY THERAPEUTICS AREAS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Special Designation(s) Awarded
12.3. Oncological Diseases
12.4. Neurological Diseases
12.5. Ophthalmic Diseases
12.6. Metabolic Diseases
12.7. Genetic Diseases

13. PATENT ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Gene Therapy Market: Patent Analysis
13.3. Gene Editing Market: Patent Analysis
13.4. Overall Intellectual Property Portfolio: Analysis by Type of Organization

14. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Merger and Acquisition Models
14.3. Gene Therapy Market: Mergers and Acquisitions

15. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Types of Funding
15.3. Gene Therapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis
15.4. Concluding Remarks

16. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Scope and Methodology
16.3. Gene Therapy Market: Clinical Trial Analysis
16.4. Analysis by Type of Sponsor
16.5. Analysis by Prominent Treatment Sites
16.6. Gene Therapy Market: Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population
16.7. Concluding Remarks

17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Gene Therapy Market: Factors Contributing to the Price of Gene Therapies
17.3. Gene Therapy Market: Pricing Models

18. START-UP VALUATION
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Valuation by Year of Experience

19. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS: ANALYSIS OF GENE THERAPY RELATED INITIATIVES
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Gene Therapy Market: List of Most Prominent Big Pharmaceutical Players
19.3. Benchmark Analysis of Key Parameters
19.4. Benchmark Analysis of Big Pharmaceutical Players

20. DEMAND ANALYSIS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Methodology
20.3. Global Demand for Gene Therapies, 2022-2035

21. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Scope and Limitations
21.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
21.4. Global Gene Therapy Market, 2022-2035
21.5. Gene Therapy Market: Value Creation Analysis
21.6. Gene Therapy Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts
21.6.1. Gendicine
21.6.2. Oncorine
21.6.3. Rexin-G
21.6.4. Neovasculgen
21.6.5. Strimvelis
21.6.6. Imlygic
21.6.7. LuxturnaT
21.6.8. ZolgensmaT
21.6.9. Collategene
21.6.10. LibmeldyT
21.6.11. Lumevoq (GS010)
21.6.12. OTL-103
21.6.13. PTC-AADC
21.6.14. BMN 270
21.6.15. rAd-IFN/Syn3
21.6.16. beti-cel
21.6.17. eli-cel
21.6.18. lovo-cel
21.6.19. SRP-9001
21.6.20. EB-101
21.6.21. ProstAtak
21.6.22. D-Fi
21.6.23. CG0070
21.6.24. VigilT-EWS
21.6.25. Engensis
21.6.26. VGX-3100
21.6.27. InvossaT (TG-C)
21.6.28. VYJUVEKTT
21.6.29. PF-06939926
21.6.30. PF-06838435
21.6.31. PF-07055480
21.6.32. SPK-8011
21.6.33. AMT-061
21.6.34. VB-111
21.6.35. Generx
21.6.36. AMG001
21.6.37. OAV-101
21.6.38. ADXS-HPV
21.6.39. AGTC 501
21.6.40. LYS-SAF302
21.6.41. NFS-01
21.6.42. AG0302-COVID19
21.6.43. RGX-314
21.6.44. Hologene 5

22. VECTOR MANUFACTURING
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Overview of Viral Vector Manufacturing
22.3. Viral Vector Manufacturing Process
22.4. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors
22.5. Challenges Associated with Vector Manufacturing
22.6. Contract Service Providers for Viral and Plasmid Vectors

23. CASE STUDY: GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Overview of Gene Therapy Supply Chain
23.3. Implementation of Supply Chain Models
23.4. Logistics in Gene Therapies
23.5. Regulatory Supply Chain Across the Globe
23.6. Challenges Associated with Gene Therapy Supply Chain
23.7. Optimizing Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management
23.8. Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends

24. CONCLUSION
24.1. Chapter Overview

25. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Buel Dan Rodgers (Founder and CEO, AAVogen)
25.3. Sue Washer (President and CEO, AGTC)
25.4. Patricia Zilliox (President and CEO, Eyevensys)
25.5. Christopher Reinhard (CEO and Chairman, Gene Biotherapeutics (previously known as Cardium Therapeutics))
25.6. Adam Rogers (CEO, Hemera Biosciences)
25.7. Ryo Kubota (CEO, Chairman and President, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings (Acucela))
25.8. Al Hawkins (CEO, Milo Biotechnology)
25.9. Jean-Phillipe Combal (CEO, Vivet Therapeutics)
25.10. Robert Jan Lamers (former CEO, Arthrogen)
25.11. Tom Wilton (former CBO, LogicBio Therapeutics)
25.12. Michael Tripletti (former CEO, Myonexus Therapeutics)
25.13. Molly Cameron (former Corporate Communications Manager, Orchard Therapeutics)
25.14. Cedric Szpirer (former Executive and Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics)
25.15. Marco Schmeer (Project Manager) and Tatjana Buchholz, (former Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory)
25.16. Jeffrey Hung (CCO, Vigene Biosciences)

26. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

27. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp21lo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gene-therapy-market-report-2022-type-of-therapy-gene-delivery-method-type-of-vector-used-target-therapeutic-areas-route-of-administration-2021-2035-301601740.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

