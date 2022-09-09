U.S. markets closed

Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2022: Disclosed Headlines, Upfronts, Milestones and Royalties by Stage of Development

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 650 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

  • Trends in gene therapy partnering deals

  • Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

  • Gene therapy partnering contract documents

  • Top gene therapy deals by value

The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapy technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Gene Therapy dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Gene Therapy dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Gene Therapy deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Gene Therapy dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Gene Therapy dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Gene Therapy deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Gene Therapy partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Gene Therapy partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The chapter is organized by specific Gene Therapy technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Gene Therapy partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Gene Therapy partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Gene Therapy partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Gene Therapy technologies and products.

Report scope

Analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to over 650 gene therapy deals

  • The leading gene therapy deals by value since 2010

  • Most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2010

  • The leading gene therapy partnering resources

In Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gene therapy partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
2.4. Gene therapy partnering by deal type
2.5. Gene therapy partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Gene therapy partnering
2.6.1 Gene therapy partnering headline values
2.6.2 Gene therapy deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Gene therapy deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Gene therapy royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Gene therapy deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.3. Most active Gene therapy partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Gene therapy deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Gene therapy deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Gene therapy deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Gene therapy deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dksfdh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gene-therapy-partnering-terms-and-agreements-report-2022-disclosed-headlines-upfronts-milestones-and-royalties-by-stage-of-development-301621240.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

