Global Gene Therapy Technologies, Markets & Competitive Landscape Report 2021 with Profiles of 202 Companies and 266 Collaborations in this Area

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gene therapy technologies are described in detail including viral vectors, nonviral vectors and cell therapy with genetically modified vectors.

Gene therapy is an excellent method of drug delivery and various routes of administration as well as targeted gene therapy are described. There is an introduction to technologies for gene suppression as well as molecular diagnostics to detect and monitor gene expression. Gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 and CAR-T cell therapies are also included. Gene therapy can now be combined with antisense techniques such as RNA interference (RNAi), further increasing the therapeutic applications.

Clinical applications of gene therapy are extensive and cover most systems and their disorders. Full chapters are devoted to genetic syndromes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and viral infections with emphasis on AIDS. Applications of gene therapy in veterinary medicine, particularly for treating cats and dogs, are included.

Research and development is in progress in both the academic and the industrial sectors. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the US is playing an important part. As of 2016, over 2050 clinical trials were completed, were ongoing, or had been approved worldwide. A breakdown of these trials is shown according to the geographical areas and applications.

Since the death of Jesse Gelsinger in the US following a gene therapy treatment, the FDA has further tightened the regulatory control on gene therapy. A further setback was the reports of leukemia following the use of retroviral vectors in successful gene therapy for adenosine deaminase deficiency. Several clinical trials were put on hold and many have resumed now. Four gene medicines have been approved by the FDA. The report also discusses the adverse effects of various vectors, safety regulations and ethical aspects of gene therapy including gene editing and germline gene therapy.

The markets for gene therapy have been difficult to estimate as there only a few approved gene therapy products Gene therapy markets are estimated for the years 2020-2030. The estimates are based on the epidemiology of diseases to be treated with gene therapy, the portion of those who will be eligible for these treatments, competing technologies and the technical developments anticipated in the next decades. In spite of some setbacks, the future for gene therapy is bright. The markets for DNA vaccines are calculated separately as only genetically modified vaccines and those using viral vectors are included in the gene therapy markets

The voluminous literature on gene therapy was reviewed and selected 750 references are appended in the bibliography. The references are constantly updated. The text is supplemented with 79 tables and 25 figures.

Profiles of 202 companies involved in developing gene therapy are presented along with 266 collaborations. There were only 44 companies involved in this area in 1995. In spite of some failures and mergers, the number of companies has increased more than 4-fold in 2 decades. These companies have been followed up since they were the topic of a book on gene therapy companies by the author of this report.

Benefits of this report

  • Up-to-date on-stop information on gene therapy with 79 tables and 25 figures

  • Evaluation of gene therapy technologies

  • 750 selected references from the literature

  • Estimates of gene therapy markets from 2020-2030

  • Profiles of 202 companies involved and collaborations in this area

Who should read this report?

  • Biotechnology companies developing gene therapy

  • Academic institutions doing research in gene therapy

  • Drug delivery companies

  • Pharmaceutical companies interested in gene therapy

  • Gene therapy companies

  • Venture capital and investment companies

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Gene Therapy Technologies

3. Clinical Applications of Gene Therapy

4. Gene Therapy of Genetic Disorders

5. Gene Therapy of Cancer

6. Gene Therapy of Neurological Disorders

7. Gene Therapy of Cardiovascular Disorders

8. Gene therapy of viral infections

9. Research, Development and Future of Gene Therapy

10. Regulatory, Safety, Ethical Patent Issues of Gene Therapy

11. Markets for Gene Therapy

12. Companies involved in Gene Therapy

13. References


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v69ou

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


