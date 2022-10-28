U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Global General Freight Trucking Market 2022 to 2031: Featuring Xiamen C&D, United Parcel Service, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and XPO Logistics Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022: By Application, By Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global general freight trucking market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global general freight trucking market is expected to grow from $773.46 billion in 2021 to $853.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is expected to grow to $1,212.59 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the general freight trucking market include Xiamen C&D, United Parcel Service Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, and Landstar System Inc.

The general freight trucking market consists of sales of general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide general freight trucking services.

Establishments in the general freight trucking industry handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. They also provide network activities such as local pickup, local sorting, and terminal operations, line hauling, destination sorting and terminal operations, and local delivery.

The main types in the general freight trucking market are local general freight trucking, and long-distance general freight trucking. The local general freight trucking handles a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. The market is also segmented by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, and light trucks and by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the general freight trucking market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the general freight trucking market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

With the entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies can save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules.

The countries covered in the general freight trucking market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. General Freight Trucking Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. General Freight Trucking Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. General Freight Trucking Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. General Freight Trucking Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. General Freight Trucking Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On General Freight Trucking

9. General Freight Trucking Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. General Freight Trucking Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global General Freight Trucking Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global General Freight Trucking Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. General Freight Trucking Market Segmentation
11.1. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Local General Freight Trucking

  • Long-Distance General Freight Trucking

11.2. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Oil & Gas

  • Industrial & Manufacturing

  • Energy & Mining

  • Food & Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Other Applications

11.3. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Heavy Trucks

  • Medium Trucks

  • Light Trucks

12. General Freight Trucking Market Metrics
12.1. General Freight Trucking Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average General Freight Trucking Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9zjhh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


