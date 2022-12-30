The Global Generic drugs Market is expected to grow by $176.25 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Generic Drugs Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the generic drugs market and it is poised to grow by $176. 25 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the generic drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low-cost alternatives, increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development, and rising drug patent expirations.



The generic drugs market is segmented as below:

By Route Of Administration

• Oral

• Injectables

• Topical

• Inhalers



By Type

• Small-molecule generics

• Biosimilars



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of RPA as one of the prime reasons driving the generic drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, rising m and a and hospital-owned generics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading generic drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. Also, the generic drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

