Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach $631.58 Billion by 2027

The Global Generic Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 374.14 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 631.58 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.04%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Generic Drugs Market is segmented based on Category, Applications, End-User, and Geography.

By Category, the market is classified into Biosimilars and Small Molecule Generics.

By Applications, the market is classified into Anti Arthritis Drugs, Anti-Cancer Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, and Respiratory Drugs.

By End-User, the market is classified into Drug Stores, Hospitals, Pharmacies, Private Clinics, and Retail Pharmacies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Generic Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Generic Drugs Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low Cost of Generic Drugs as Compared to Branded Drugs

Robust M&A Activities in the Generic Drugs Market

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

High Marketing of Branded Drugs Overshadows the Generic Drugs

Opportunities

3D Manufacturing Technology Boosts

Increasing Research Collaboration for Generic Drugs

Challenges

Inactive Ingredients or Excipients are Different

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Generic Drugs Market, By Category



7 Global Generic Drugs Market, By Applications



8 Global Generic Drugs Market, By End-User



9 Americas' Generic Drugs Market



10 Europe's Generic Drugs Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Generic Drugs Market



12 APAC's Generic Drugs Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix





Companies Mentioned

Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Allergan PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Eli Lilly And Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

GSK PLC

Apotex Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

STADA Arzneimittel Ag

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

