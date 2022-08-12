U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.50
    +16.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,418.00
    +114.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,373.25
    +62.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.50
    +9.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.16
    -0.18 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0293
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0080 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5410
    +0.5420 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,887.41
    -596.17 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.13
    -6.61 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.81
    +24.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Global Generic Drugs Market Report 2022-2026 - Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Generic Drugs

Global Market for Generic Drugs
Global Market for Generic Drugs

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach $507.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Generic Drugs estimated at US$402.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

A key advantage for generic drug makers is that they do not need to invest time and money into drug R&D and marketing efforts, whereby the generic drugs are priced considerably low compared to branded counterparts.

Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$325.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Generic Drugs market. With several growth encouraging factors contributing to wider uptake, biosimilars are poised to augment their share in the world generic drugs market in the coming years. The rise of biosimilars has in particular curtailed the overall spending on pharmaceutical drugs in recent years, a trend expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

The emergence of biosimilars on the market is leading to heightened competition, the next generation of biologicals under development are aimed at improving safety, efficacy and cost factors over previous generation drugs further add to the competitive heat in the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $91.2 Billion by 2026

The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.46% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$91.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is expected to be driven by the steadily rising risk of various chronic diseases such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. Though pharma companies continue to develop branded drugs due to the dearth of new blockbuster drugs coming into the marketplace, generic drugs are expected to continue meeting the majority of these therapeutic needs of the population, especially the expanding elderly population.

With high cost of branded medication becoming a financial burden for people, efforts have intensified to develop cost effective generic variants. Several branded drugs are unable to extend their exclusivity leading to loss of patents and giving way to the manufacture of affordable generics. Major application areas for generic drugs include cardiology, anti-infection, anti-arthritis, CNS, anti-cancer and respiratory among others.

Generic drugs for CVDs represent the dominant segment currently, accounting for majority share in the overall market. Cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, high BP, circulatory disorders, dyslipidemia, cholesterol, arrhythmias, stroke and angina are the major causes of global deaths.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to cover a larger part of the global generic drug market owing to several patent expirations of these drugs. Generic drugs for infectious diseases would gain much traction over the coming years mainly because of increasing number of cases worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a significant growth driver for generic drugs market over the past one year. As economies of nations crashed because of increasing unemployment, the demand for cheaper substitutes of branded drugs increased.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Generic Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

  • These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

  • With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

  • A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets

  • How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

  • With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

  • Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on Generic Drugs Market

  • Demand for Generic Pain Killers Rises

  • A Prelude to Generic Drugs

  • Generic Drugs Market Set for a Rapid Growth

  • US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

  • India- A Significant Market

  • Market Restraints

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Apotex Inc.

  • ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Endo International plc

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

  • H. Lundbeck A/S

  • Hospira

  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Mylan N.V.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Sandoz International GmbH

  • Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

  • STADA Arzneimittel AG

  • Sun Pharma

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic Drugs

  • Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2020

  • Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2021

  • Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2022

  • Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2022

  • Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for Generic Drugs

  • Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics

  • Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment

  • Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs

  • Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

  • Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

  • Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

  • Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

  • Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021)

  • Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021)

  • Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs

  • Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Generic Drugs

  • Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8s3o4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Ryan Reynolds spent nearly $3 million before consulting his wife Blake Lively: ‘We’re still working through that one’

    Financial planners share how much spouses should be able to comfortably spend from joint income.

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of V

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Billionaire Robert Brockman, Accused of Biggest Tax Fraud in U.S. History, Dies at 81

    The software executive, whose penny pinching was integral to his success in the auto industry, was awaiting trial on charges of concealing more than $2 billion in income from the IRS.

  • China regulator says Alibaba, Tencent have submitted app algorithm details

    China's top internet watchdog said on Friday tech giants such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group have submitted details of algorithms used in some of their products, complying with a drive by authorities to tighten oversight of platform algorithms. The rules are part of a broad regulatory crackdown by Beijing against its once free-wheeling technology sector. State media had accused internet platforms of using algorithms to invade user privacy and influencing their choices.

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both the Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Crypto: Ethereum passes final test run ahead of merge, BlackRock starts bitcoin trust

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down ethereum's latest test run ahead of its merge, and BlackRock's motion to launch a private bitcoin trust in a partnership with Coinbase.

  • Surprise: Tesla Has a New Vehicle for the Holidays

    EV leader Tesla had indicated in January that it would not introduce a new vehicle on the market in 2022.

  • Hacker offers to sell data of 48.5 million users of Shanghai's COVID app

    A hacker has claimed to have obtained the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health code mobile app run by the city of Shanghai, the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month. The hacker provided a sample of the data including the phone numbers, names and Chinese identification numbers and health code status of 47 people. "This DB (database) contains everyone who lives in or visited Shanghai since Suishenma's adoption," XJP said in the post, which originally asked for $4,850 before lowering the price later in the day.

  • Ginkgo Bioworks partners with Synlogic on new gout drug

    Ginkgo is teaming up with Synlogic to launch a new gout drug, moving shares of both stocks higher.

  • Putin’s War Hurls His Economy Back Four Years in One Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory