Global Genetic Disorders Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 590 genetic disorders deal records from this report "Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the full collection of Genetic Disorders disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Genetic Disorders partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Genetic Disorders partnering agreement structure

Genetic Disorders partnering contract documents

Top Genetic Disorders deals by value

Most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genetic Disorders disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genetic Disorders deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Genetic Disorders deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Genetic Disorders dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Genetic Disorders deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Genetic Disorders deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Genetic Disorders partnering deals by specific Genetic Disorders target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Genetic Disorders therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genetic Disorders partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genetic Disorders partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genetic Disorders technologies and products.



Report Scope

Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Genetic Disorders trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Genetic Disorders deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 590 Genetic Disorders deal records

The leading Genetic Disorders deals by value since 2014

Most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Down syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Hereditary angioedema, Huntington's disease, Rare genetic disorders, Neurofibromatosis, Sickle cell disease, plus other genetic indications.



In Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 590 genetic disorders deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genetic Disorders partnering over the years

2.3. Genetic Disorders partnering by deal type

2.4. Genetic Disorders partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genetic Disorders partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genetic Disorders partnering by technology type

2.7. Genetic Disorders partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genetic Disorders partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genetic Disorders partnering

3.3. Genetic Disorders partnering headline values

3.4. Genetic Disorders deal upfront payments

3.5. Genetic Disorders deal milestone payments

3.6. Genetic Disorders royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Genetic Disorders deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Genetic Disorders partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genetic Disorders

4.4. Top Genetic Disorders deals by value



Chapter 5 - Genetic Disorders contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genetic Disorders partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Genetic Disorders dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Genetic Disorders therapeutic target



Appendices



Companies Mentioned

4D Molecular Therapeutics

AAVLife

Abbvie

Abby Grace Foundation

Abeona Therapeutics

AdAlta

Addex Therapeutics

ADMA Biologics

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Affectis Pharmaceuticals

Affymetrix

Agena Bioscience

Agilis Biotherapeutics

AGTC

AiLife Diagnostics

Akcea Therapeutics

Alana Healthcare

Alcyone Lifesciences

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AllCells

Allergan

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altamira Pharma

Altius Institute for Biomedical Sciences

Ambry Genetics

American Heart/Stroke Association

American Society of Human Genetics

AmerisourceBergen

Amgros

Amicus Therapeutics

AMO Pharma

AmorChem

Angion Biomedica

Annapurna Therapeutics

Antabio

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

ANZAC Reserach Institute

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

APG Bio

Arbor Biotechnologies

Arch Biopartners

Arcturus Therapeutics

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Ariosa Diagnostics

ArmaGen

ArQule

Aruvant Sciences

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Attain Health

Auburn University

Audentes Therapeutics

Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor Genetics

Berg

Beyond Batten Disease Foundation

BGI Americas

Bicycle Therapeutics

biOasis Technologies

BioAxone Therapeutic

BioBlast Pharma

Biogen

Biohealth Innovation

Bioiatriki

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)

Biomnis

BioPontis Alliance

BioRealm

BioSensics

Bioverativ

BioXcel

Bloom Burton

Bluebird Bio

Blueprint Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

Brammer Bio

BridgeBio Pharma

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Buck Institute for Age Research

California Institute for Biomedical Research

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Calimmune

Camurus

CANbridge Life Sciences

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

Capnia

CARB-X

Cardinal Health

Case Western Reserve University

Casma Therapeutics

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Center for Human Genetics and Laboratory Medicine

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centogene

Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

CFTechnology.org

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association

CHDI Foundation

ChemDiv

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's National Health System

Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)

Chondrial Therapeutics

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Claire's Place Foundation

Claritas Genomics

Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clinic for Special Children

Clinigen

Columbia University Medical Center

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Confluence Pharmaceuticals

Congenica

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Courtagen Life Sciences

CRISPR Therapeutics

CTD Holdings

Cure Duchenne

Cure Sanfilippo Foundation

CURx Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cypher Genomics

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics

Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Cystinosis Research Foundation

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Daktari Diagnostics

Dalton Pharma Services

DarioHealth

DaRui Biotech

David and Barbara Roux

DBV Technologies

de Duve Institute

DefiniGEN

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Veterans Affairs

Dermelix Biotherapeutics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dilaforette

Dimension Therapeutics

DMS Health Technologies

Duchenne Therapy Network

Duke University

Dynacure

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association of America

Edico Genome

Edimer Pharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Elevian

Elexopharm

Eli Lilly

Elixirgen

Elucigene

Emergent BioSolutions

Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Medical

Emory University

EnBiotix

Enterprise Therapeutics

Enzyvant Science

EpiDestiny

Ergomed

Erytech

EspeRare Foundation

Essentialis

Esteve

Eureka Genomics

EUSA Pharma

Evotec

Ewopharma

Exemplar Genetics

Fabric Genomics

Facio Therapies

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fertility SOURCE Companies

Fibrocell Science

Flemish agency for Innovation by Science and Technology

Fluidigm

Fondazione Telethon

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fortress Biotech

Foundation For Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics

Foundation for the Children of the Californias

Fox Chase Cancer Center

FRAXA Research Foundation

Friedreichs Ataxia Research Alliance

FSHD Global Research Foundation

Fudan University

Fujitsu Laboratories

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulgent Genetics

Galapagos

Gamida Cell

Geisinger Health System

Genable Technologies

Genea Biocells

GeneDX

GenePeeks

Genethon

Genetic Alliance

Geneva University Hospitals

Genoma

Genome Institute of Singapore

Genomic Vision

Genzyme

George Washington University

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Global Blood Therapeutics

GNS Healthcare

Good Start Genetics

Grace Wilsey Foundation

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)

GtreeBNT

Harvard University

Helix

Heptares Therapeutics

Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals

Horizon Discovery

Icagen

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Illumina

Immuneering

ImmunoQure

Imperial College London

Imperial Innovations

In-Depth Genomics

Indiana University

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

InformedDNA

Innovate UK

Inova Translational Medicine Institute

Inserm

Inserm Transfert

Insight Centre for Data Analytics

Insilico

Insmed Inc

Institute for Genome Statistics and Bioinformatics

Institute of Child Health

Institute of Human Genetics

Intel

Intrexon

Intrinsic LifeSciences

Invitae

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

ISIS Innovation

Israeli Ministry of Industry and Commerce

IXICO

Jackson Laboratory

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Juvenescence

K-PAX Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Kamada

Kings College London

Komodo Health

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Lannett

Laurent Pharmaceuticals

Lead Discovery Center

Leadiant Biosciences

Leidos

Lenus Therapeutics

Les Laboratoires Servier

Levo Therapeutics

LFB Biotechnologies

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome

Louisiana State University

Lumicera Health Services

Luminex

Lundbeck

Lysogene

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

ManRos Therapeutics

Marnier-Lapostolle Foundation

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Matinas Biopharma

Mauli Ola Foundation

Maxcyte

Maxor National Pharmacy

McGill University

McKesson

Medgenics

Medical College of Wisconsin

Medical University of South Carolina

Medison Pharma

MedPharm

MeiraGTx

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moderna Therapeutics

Molecular Stethoscope

Morphic Therapeutic

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

Mustang Bio

Mylan Laboratories

Nanopharmacia

NantHealth

Napa Therapeutics

Natera

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS)

National Heart

Lung and Blood Institute

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

National Institute of Mental Health

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

National Institute on Aging

National Institutes of Health

National Newspaper Publishers Association

National Organization for Rare Disorders

National Psoriasis Foundation

National Science Foundation

National Taiwan University Hospital

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Navitas

Necker Hospital

Neurocrine Biosciences

NeuroCycle Therapeutics

NeuroPointDX

Neurotrope BioScience

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

New York Blood Center

New Zealand Pharmaceuticals

NextCODE Health

NextGxDx

NightstaRx

Nippon Chemiphar

Nippon Shinyaku

Novartis

Novation

Novogen

Novo Nordisk

Novoteris

Numedicus

Onconova Therapeutics

Oraxion Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

ORIG3N

Origin Biosciences

Orsini Healthcare Specialty Pharmacy

Ovid Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

Pacific Biosciences

Palvella Therapeutics

ParcelShield

Parion Sciences

PARI Pharma

Paris Descartes University

Patheon

Pathway Genomics

PatientsLikeMe

PCT

PerkinElmer

Perlara

Perrigo

Personalis

Pfizer

PharmaCell

Pharnext

PierianDx

PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals

Plasticell

PoC Capital

Polyphor

Portable Genomics

Prader-Willi Research

PreventionGenetics

Progenitor Cell Therapy

Progeria Research Foundation

ProPath

Prophylix Pharma

ProQR Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Prothelia

PSC Biotech

PTC Therapeutics

PWNHealth

Q-State Biosciences

Qiagen

QoL Medical

QR Pharma

Queen Mary University of London

Questcor Pharmaceuticals

Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre

Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine

RaNA Therapeutics

Raptor Pharmaceutical

Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network

Rare Genomics Institute

Recombinetics

Recordati

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Genetics Center

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regenxbio

ReGenX Biosciences

Repligen

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

RespirTech

Retrophin

RetroSense Therapeutics

Rett Syndrome Research Trust

rEVO Biologics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Roche Diagnostics

Rockefeller University

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rockland Immunochemicals

Roivant Sciences

RUCDR Infinite Biologics

Salud Interactiva

Sangamo BioSciences

Sanofi

Sanofi-Genzyme BioVentures

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Saphetor

Sarepta Therapeutics

Scarab Genomics

Scholar Rock

Scripps Research Institute

Selecta Biosciences

Sema4

Semmelweis University

Sentieon

Sequenom

Seres Therapeutics

Sharp Edge Labs

Shionogi Pharma

Shire Laboratories

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Singulex

Sirona Biochem

Skyhawk Therapeutics

SOM Biotech

Sound Pharmaceuticals

Spark Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Stanford University School of Medicine

Stealth Therapeutics

StemCyte

StrideBio

Strongbridge Biopharma

Sturge-Weber Foundation

Sucampo AG

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sutter Health

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Synteract

T-TOP Clinical Research

Taiba

Takeda America Holdings

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Talee Bio

TARGET PharmaSolutions

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Tasly Pharmaceuticals

Team Sanfilippo

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals

Tel Aviv University

Tetra Discovery Partners

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Texas Children's Hospital

The BioCollective

The HUB Foundation

The Nemours/Alfred I duPont Hospital for Children

Theraly Fibrosis

Tillotts Pharma

Traffick Therapeutics

Transgenomic

Transition Therapeutics

Tripex Pharmaceuticals

Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance (TS Alliance)

Turing Pharmaceuticals

UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

UNeMed

UniQure

UnitedHealthcare

Universite catholique de Louvain

Universite Laval

University College Dublin

University College London

University of Alabama

University of Auckland

University of Bonn

University of California Irvine

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Francisco

University of Cambridge

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado

University of Colorado Denver

University of Edinburgh

University of Florida

University of Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Nebraska

University of Nevada

University of North Carolina

University of Notre of Dame

University of Oxford

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Quebec

University of South Florida

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

University of Toledo

University of Utah

University of Washington

University of Zambia

University of Zurich

US Bioservices

Vaccinex

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valeo Pharma

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanderbilt University

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Victorian Clinical Genetics Services

Viking Therapeutics

Vinnova

Visikol

Voyager Therapeutics

Wake Forest University

Warren Family Research Center for Drug Discovery and Development

Washington University in St Louis

WAVE Life Sciences

Weill Cornell Medical College

Wellcome Trust

Wired Holdings

WuXi Biologics

WuXi NextCODE Genomics

X4 Pharmaceuticals

XL-Protein

Yale University

Yungjin Pharmaceutical

YuYang DNU

Zoetis

Zogenix

