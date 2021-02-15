Global Genetic Disorders Partnering Directory 2014-2020: Headline Value, Upfront Payment, Royalty Rate, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Component Type, Technology Type, Therapy Indication
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2020 provides the full collection of Genetic Disorders disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genetic Disorders disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genetic Disorders deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Genetic Disorders deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genetic Disorders partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genetic Disorders technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2020 includes:
Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
Analysis of Genetic Disorders deal structure
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Access to hundreds of Genetic Disorders deal contract documents
Comprehensive access to over 530 Genetic Disorders deal records
The leading Genetic Disorders deals by value since 2014
Most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Down syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Hereditary angioedema, Huntington's disease, Rare genetic disorders, Neurofibromatosis, Sickle cell disease, plus other genetic indications.
In Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2020, available deals and contracts are listed by:
Headline value
Upfront payment value
Royalty rate value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Technology type
Specific therapy indication
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genetic Disorders partnering over the years
2.3. Genetic Disorders partnering by deal type
2.4. Genetic Disorders partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genetic Disorders partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genetic Disorders partnering by technology type
2.7. Genetic Disorders partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 Financial deal terms for Genetic Disorders partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genetic Disorders partnering
3.3. Genetic Disorders partnering headline values
3.4. Genetic Disorders deal upfront payments
3.5. Genetic Disorders deal milestone payments
3.6. Genetic Disorders royalty rates
Chapter 4 Leading Genetic Disorders deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Genetic Disorders partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genetic Disorders
4.4. Top Genetic Disorders deals by value
Chapter 5 Genetic Disorders contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genetic Disorders partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 Genetic Disorders dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Genetic Disorders therapeutic target
Appendices
Appendix 1 Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2020
Appendix 2 Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by deal type 2014 to 2020
Appendix 3 Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by stage of development 2014 to 2020
Appendix 4 Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by technology type 2014 to 2020
