Global Genetic Testing Market Report 2022-2026: Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth during COVID-19, Set to Record Exponential Growth Post-COVID

Global Genetic Testing Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2026

The global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period.

The growing accessibility and acceptance of non-targeted sequencing among patients and consumers is expected to provide a major stimulus to the market. Applications such as tumor molecular profiling like liquid biopsies to select cancer treatment, non-invasive prenatal diagnostics, and sequencing for diagnosis of rare disease hold tremendous value. The market is poised to benefit from growing popularity of DTC testing for specific health risks like 3 BRCA mutations. Another driver for the market is proliferation of hybrid laboratories combining DTC and conventional laboratories.



Prenatal & Newborn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Globally, prenatal testing market is expected to rise due to the increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities associated with increasing maternal age. One of the key growth drivers for new born and prenatal genetic testing is increased awareness about different chromosomal and genetic disorders.

Development of healthcare technologies like HTS and next generation sequencing has helped detection of a number of abnormalities at early stages. Diagnostic genetic testing detects the presence of a certain genetic disease, like Huntington`s disease or cystic fibrosis through the detection of specific gene alteration.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

The Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 8.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. The US is the largest market for genetic testing worldwide. Insurance coverage for all types of genetic testing has increased, and this combined with the factor of significant reductions in genetic testing costs, is expected to result in stronger growth for the market in the years ahead.

The market is also witnessing strong regulatory support especially for DTC-genetic testing. Growth in the Europe market is being driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and growing autoimmune diseases prevalence. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth due to increasing disposable incomes, and expanding healthcare availability.



Predictive & Presymptomatic Segment to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

Predictive diagnostics is rapidly assuming importance owing to the increasing awareness and growth in preventive medicine. Development in predictive diagnostics is also a result of the growing interest in personalized medicine. Breast cancer diagnosis is one of the key end-use markets targeted by developers of predictive diagnostics.

Presymptomatic tests determine the susceptibility of an individual in future, irrespective of his/her existing health condition. In the global Predictive & Presymptomatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.2 Million by the year 2026.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Genetic Testing

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Different Types of Genetic Tests include

Prenatal and Newborn Screening

Diagnostic Testing

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Carrier Identification

Pharmacogenomic Testing

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Genetic Testing Delivery Models

Genetic Sequencing Approaches

Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth during COVID-19, Set to Record Exponential Growth Post-COVID

Expanding Applications to Drive Genetic Testing Market

Regional Landscape

Prenatal Testing Market to Rise

Market Outlook

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Studies Indicate Possible Correlation between Genetic Variations Tied to Immunity and COVID-19 Severity

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care

List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication

Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market

Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky Affair

Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market

Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US

Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing

Predictive Diagnostics

Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly

Myriad Genetics - A Leader in Breast Cancer Testing

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market

MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

Select List of Available Tumor Markers

Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing

Increasing Focus on Data Churning

Genetic Testing to Explode into Provider Workflow with Intriguing Use Cases

Primary Factors Responsible for Waning Interest in Direct-to Consumer Genetic Testing

Liquid Biopsy to Facilitate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chromosomal Disorders Augments Demand for Cell-Free DNA Testing

Emergence of Rapid DNA Testing

Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing

UNITED STATES

Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Use of Genomic Data in Clinical Settings to Gather Pace

The United States: Leading Market for Genetic Testing Globally

Predictive Screening: Another Growth Area

Growing Relevance of Personalized Medicine Augurs Well

Rising Incidence of Cancer in the US: Driver for Cancer Genetic Testing

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)

Newborn Testing Gains Ground

Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Gives Way to Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Coverage of NIPT in Average Risk Pregnancies Expands Target Market

Direct-to-Consumer Testing: A Growing Market

Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Favorable Insurance Coverage for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Testing

Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities

Skepticism Limits Widespread Adoption of Genetic Testing

Competitive Overview

Myriad Eyes Diversification and Expansion for Growth

Natera Holds Fort in the NIPT Market

Invitae Banks on Low Cost Solutions for Expanding Revenues

Regulatory Environment

Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act Boosts Genetic Testing

Stricter Regulations for DTC Genetic Testing

FDA Attempts to Put a Leash around Unapproved DTC Genetic Tests

Select Genetic Test Reimbursement Codes

